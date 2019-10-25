Fantastic experience
by 10/25/2019on
A shout out to Dakota Hamilton for a remarkable job getting me into my new Trax. He was so personable and helpful. Salesman of the Year award! Thank you
Fantastic experience
by 10/25/2019on
A shout out to Dakota Hamilton for a remarkable job getting me into my new Trax. He was so personable and helpful. Salesman of the Year award! Thank you
Great Experience
by 09/03/2019on
Joe was great to work with and August did an awesome job on financing. We will definitely be back for our next vehicle. We will tell family & friends to check it out next time they are looking for a new or used vehicle..
Great experience, had fun!
by 12/08/2018on
Drove a truck in May and was not pressured. Drove many other vehicles and decided to look at the truck one more time. Tim Barker was there so we worked with him since he was so nice to work with the first time. August worked very quickly and didn't do the typical 4 hour negotiation, we were done in an hour or less figuring out the deal. Eric was very helpful and accomodating as well. My wife and I had a great time and it felt like we made 10 new friends during this process since we interacted with other salesmen and office folks. They went above and beyond to add accessories so that the truck had all I wanted when I picked it up.
Best car buying experience ever
by 05/31/2017on
Showed up about 2 hours late for my appointment but Tim B came out to help us and made everything just so easy. I didn't think i could get approved with no money down but they made it happen. If you to be taken care of go see Tim B and August.
1 Comments
I love my New Truck!!
by 03/08/2017on
I have been looking for a truck for about 12-18 months. I stopped by on the way home from work and was looking through the parking lot at the many trucks present and was greeted by a very nice young man. I asked him a few questions and it started from there. I was treated very well be the sales and financing staff. They found the truck I wanted and gave me a great deal. Thanks again! I love my New Truck!
1 Comments
My Chevy Equinox LT
by 02/26/2017on
I inquired about this vehicle online, got a reply back that day. Went to Jeff Schmitt on Sat the next day. Darrell Combs the sales rep approached me, we took it for a test drive and fell in love with it. I bought it. They treated me very well, all questions asked, all questions answered. Got a great deal on financing and out the door. Excellent service and great people skills
1 Comments
Great Delearship
by 03/28/2016on
Picked up an absolutely new, used Corvette from them. The car was showroom new with 67 miles on it. Everyone from David (our salesperson) to August (in F&I) were a pleasure to deal with. The car was as represented, the cleanest used car you could ever hope to find! Great people, great cars!
1 Comments
AWESOME DEALERSHIP!!!
by 07/02/2015on
This was by far one of the best car buying experiences I've had. My experience began with Ben on the internet and he made sure I had an appointment time and contact names. Joe Devitt and August were very professional but friendly. They both spent extra time explaining each step as we went along. All of our questions were answered. I am telling all our friends and family to shop here for a new or used car. We will definitely return when it's time to buy again. Thanks to all at Jeff Schmitt South.
Sam Allen Number 1
by 05/07/2015on
One of easiest and painless car (Colorado) experiences ever. No high pressure, easy to talk to, and answers question straight forward and up front. A pleasure to deal with - thanks. And yes, I love the truck.
Great Experience!
by 04/23/2015on
I went in looking for a new vehicle to test drive and at the end of the day left with a brand new 2015 Chevy Traverse! I did not have any type of high pressure sales and felt very comfortable throughout the transaction. I was not able to get enough financing for the LTZ but Jesus got me into a 1LT that was very compatible and saved me more money than if I had used my dad's GM discount. The finance team worked very hard to get me the best payment and interest rate. My monthly payment is almost $30 less than I was originally quoted. I will definitely recommend Jeff Schmitt and will buy here again!
Drove 40 miles for my great deal, would drive 100
by 12/27/2014on
No pressure to buy and totally understanding to my needed payment plan. Great deal on an awesome impala and fabulous service. Will definitely recommend "Schmitt Chevorolet" to my friends and family. Thank you!
Awesome Experience!!
by 11/20/2014on
Hubby was searching for his dream car (a new camaro). He went to Schmitt's Beavercreek lot. Everyone was so nice and helpful, and he met Cat McMillian, one of the sales people. She tracked down his dream car at Jeff Schmitt Chevy South. When we came to pick it up we were an hour late, but everyone waited patiently on us. Cat helped out in every way possible. We were concerned about being able to obtain financing, but they fixed us right up with that and got us an interest rate a good bit lower than we expected. We really couldn't be happier with the experience or the car!!
Best Chevy Dealership
by 09/16/2014on
We were very impressed by the immediate greeting from the two managers, Kevin &amp;amp;amp; Ryan, when we arrived at the dealership. Everyone from our salesman, James G.; the gentleman who cleaned our truck; Scott P. and everyone in the office were very friendly, helpful and courteous. Both James and Scott were really patient with all our questions and took the time to make us feel like valued customers. Both these employees are very good at their jobs and deserve recognition. We were there for 5 hours and was given money for dinner by Ryan to apologize for the delay in getting our paperwork done because you were so busy. That was totally unexpected and we weren't upset about the wait, but very impressed with our this dealership operates. I have never been to any dealership like this before and will highly recommend it to all our friends. We truly look forward to doing business with you again in the future. I hope you will forward our experience to your corporate headquarters, as this location is truly an asset to the company.
Thank You!!!
by 03/09/2014on
Our sales associate Ryan P.n, wouldn't not give up on finding me financing, i test drove my HHR on Saturday, at the time I left there with a heavy heart...Could not get the payment I wanted without a whole lot more down on the vehicle. Sunday afternoon, Ryan called and said "guess what, we got what you wanted, come down and see me." On Tuesday I went down, and they did get me what I wanted. I was sent home with another car off of the lot, because mine was not ready yet. I couldn't say enough about this dealership! I am now the proud owner of a 2010 HHR!!!
2011 impala
by 08/27/2013on
i purchased a new impala from bryan r. he was helpful and friendly. I will def recommend this dealership
1 Comments
Excellent sales experience from start to finish!!!!!
by 08/21/2013on
Went in to purchased a 07 Ford F150 and had the fortunate pleasure of dealing with Bryan R.! Very Professional and worked hard to get me the best deal. I left very pleased at the trade in value, sale price and professionalism!!!! I highly recommend Bryan and the Jeff Schmitt Chevy South dealership.
1 Comments
love my new car
by 08/13/2013on
I love my new car! I got a 2009 Honda Accord. Thank you Bryan R. for all your help.
1 Comments
Excellent Vehicle & Amazing Staff
by 08/05/2013on
Jeff Schmitt Chevy South is a friendly dealership where they take the time to answer questions and explain details. I especially appreciate the assistance from my salesman, Jesus V., who went above and beyond to find an outstanding vehicle at another location and honor the jeffdeals price. Thanks again for your time and patience!
1 Comments
gotmine
by 07/31/2013on
I was able to get a car after saving my money up. My sales guy was Bill B., He did a very good job of helping me I am so excited.
1 Comments
My new SUV
by 07/28/2013on
Thank you Rob P. for all your help! My kids and I love having a great fun car! You guys were alot of help! Thanks again! I'll be sending my friends your way soon!
1 Comments
Chevy Impala Purchase
by 07/26/2013on
I came in looking for a newer car, obviously. As I wandered the lot, I was approached by this excited salesman. I was taken back, as I've look on other lots, and never had a salesman as excited to do his job as was he. He started off with, "Hi, my name's Bryan R., I'll be selling you a car today." Right then, I saw his confidence, and knew I'd be walking away happy. I could go on and on, but long story short, he sold me a newer car, than what I had, and I couldn't be happier. I would definitely recommend your dealership, especially, Bryan, to any one of my friends/coworkers, etc. Very knowledgeable about many different types of cars/trucks/Suvs and very personable. Thanks Jeff Schmitt!
1 Comments
1 Comments