We were very impressed by the immediate greeting from the two managers, Kevin &amp;amp;amp; Ryan, when we arrived at the dealership. Everyone from our salesman, James G.; the gentleman who cleaned our truck; Scott P. and everyone in the office were very friendly, helpful and courteous. Both James and Scott were really patient with all our questions and took the time to make us feel like valued customers. Both these employees are very good at their jobs and deserve recognition. We were there for 5 hours and was given money for dinner by Ryan to apologize for the delay in getting our paperwork done because you were so busy. That was totally unexpected and we weren't upset about the wait, but very impressed with our this dealership operates. I have never been to any dealership like this before and will highly recommend it to all our friends. We truly look forward to doing business with you again in the future. I hope you will forward our experience to your corporate headquarters, as this location is truly an asset to the company. Read more