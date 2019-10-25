Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet South

125 S Gebhart Church Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet South

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
sales Rating

Fantastic experience

by Denise Hoagland on 10/25/2019

A shout out to Dakota Hamilton for a remarkable job getting me into my new Trax. He was so personable and helpful. Salesman of the Year award! Thank you

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
89 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

sales Rating

Great Experience

by Darla on 09/03/2019

Joe was great to work with and August did an awesome job on financing. We will definitely be back for our next vehicle. We will tell family & friends to check it out next time they are looking for a new or used vehicle..

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience, had fun!

by Mark on 12/08/2018

Drove a truck in May and was not pressured. Drove many other vehicles and decided to look at the truck one more time. Tim Barker was there so we worked with him since he was so nice to work with the first time. August worked very quickly and didn't do the typical 4 hour negotiation, we were done in an hour or less figuring out the deal. Eric was very helpful and accomodating as well. My wife and I had a great time and it felt like we made 10 new friends during this process since we interacted with other salesmen and office folks. They went above and beyond to add accessories so that the truck had all I wanted when I picked it up.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best car buying experience ever

by Caddyowner on 05/31/2017

Showed up about 2 hours late for my appointment but Tim B came out to help us and made everything just so easy. I didn't think i could get approved with no money down but they made it happen. If you to be taken care of go see Tim B and August.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

I love my New Truck!!

by Jackieg175 on 03/08/2017

I have been looking for a truck for about 12-18 months. I stopped by on the way home from work and was looking through the parking lot at the many trucks present and was greeted by a very nice young man. I asked him a few questions and it started from there. I was treated very well be the sales and financing staff. They found the truck I wanted and gave me a great deal. Thanks again! I love my New Truck!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

My Chevy Equinox LT

by Nuttybuckeye on 02/26/2017

I inquired about this vehicle online, got a reply back that day. Went to Jeff Schmitt on Sat the next day. Darrell Combs the sales rep approached me, we took it for a test drive and fell in love with it. I bought it. They treated me very well, all questions asked, all questions answered. Got a great deal on financing and out the door. Excellent service and great people skills

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Delearship

by john_wayne1 on 03/28/2016

Picked up an absolutely new, used Corvette from them. The car was showroom new with 67 miles on it. Everyone from David (our salesperson) to August (in F&I) were a pleasure to deal with. The car was as represented, the cleanest used car you could ever hope to find! Great people, great cars!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

AWESOME DEALERSHIP!!!

by MommaLynn on 07/02/2015

This was by far one of the best car buying experiences I've had. My experience began with Ben on the internet and he made sure I had an appointment time and contact names. Joe Devitt and August were very professional but friendly. They both spent extra time explaining each step as we went along. All of our questions were answered. I am telling all our friends and family to shop here for a new or used car. We will definitely return when it's time to buy again. Thanks to all at Jeff Schmitt South.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Sam Allen Number 1

by gryphon49 on 05/07/2015

One of easiest and painless car (Colorado) experiences ever. No high pressure, easy to talk to, and answers question straight forward and up front. A pleasure to deal with - thanks. And yes, I love the truck.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience!

by jlawson75 on 04/23/2015

I went in looking for a new vehicle to test drive and at the end of the day left with a brand new 2015 Chevy Traverse! I did not have any type of high pressure sales and felt very comfortable throughout the transaction. I was not able to get enough financing for the LTZ but Jesus got me into a 1LT that was very compatible and saved me more money than if I had used my dad's GM discount. The finance team worked very hard to get me the best payment and interest rate. My monthly payment is almost $30 less than I was originally quoted. I will definitely recommend Jeff Schmitt and will buy here again!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Drove 40 miles for my great deal, would drive 100

by Troboe on 12/27/2014

No pressure to buy and totally understanding to my needed payment plan. Great deal on an awesome impala and fabulous service. Will definitely recommend "Schmitt Chevorolet" to my friends and family. Thank you!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome Experience!!

by mrsnspectr on 11/20/2014

Hubby was searching for his dream car (a new camaro). He went to Schmitt's Beavercreek lot. Everyone was so nice and helpful, and he met Cat McMillian, one of the sales people. She tracked down his dream car at Jeff Schmitt Chevy South. When we came to pick it up we were an hour late, but everyone waited patiently on us. Cat helped out in every way possible. We were concerned about being able to obtain financing, but they fixed us right up with that and got us an interest rate a good bit lower than we expected. We really couldn't be happier with the experience or the car!!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best Chevy Dealership

by Westernbabe on 09/16/2014

We were very impressed by the immediate greeting from the two managers, Kevin &amp;amp;amp;amp; Ryan, when we arrived at the dealership. Everyone from our salesman, James G.; the gentleman who cleaned our truck; Scott P. and everyone in the office were very friendly, helpful and courteous. Both James and Scott were really patient with all our questions and took the time to make us feel like valued customers. Both these employees are very good at their jobs and deserve recognition. We were there for 5 hours and was given money for dinner by Ryan to apologize for the delay in getting our paperwork done because you were so busy. That was totally unexpected and we weren't upset about the wait, but very impressed with our this dealership operates. I have never been to any dealership like this before and will highly recommend it to all our friends. We truly look forward to doing business with you again in the future. I hope you will forward our experience to your corporate headquarters, as this location is truly an asset to the company.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Thank You!!!

by clanders007 on 03/09/2014

Our sales associate Ryan P.n, wouldn't not give up on finding me financing, i test drove my HHR on Saturday, at the time I left there with a heavy heart...Could not get the payment I wanted without a whole lot more down on the vehicle. Sunday afternoon, Ryan called and said "guess what, we got what you wanted, come down and see me." On Tuesday I went down, and they did get me what I wanted. I was sent home with another car off of the lot, because mine was not ready yet. I couldn't say enough about this dealership! I am now the proud owner of a 2010 HHR!!!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2011 impala

by jdrum1 on 08/27/2013

i purchased a new impala from bryan r. he was helpful and friendly. I will def recommend this dealership

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent sales experience from start to finish!!!!!

by romangcny on 08/21/2013

Went in to purchased a 07 Ford F150 and had the fortunate pleasure of dealing with Bryan R.! Very Professional and worked hard to get me the best deal. I left very pleased at the trade in value, sale price and professionalism!!!! I highly recommend Bryan and the Jeff Schmitt Chevy South dealership.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

love my new car

by crashley2329 on 08/13/2013

I love my new car! I got a 2009 Honda Accord. Thank you Bryan R. for all your help.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Vehicle & Amazing Staff

by aviator05 on 08/05/2013

Jeff Schmitt Chevy South is a friendly dealership where they take the time to answer questions and explain details. I especially appreciate the assistance from my salesman, Jesus V., who went above and beyond to find an outstanding vehicle at another location and honor the jeffdeals price. Thanks again for your time and patience!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

gotmine

by gotminenow on 07/31/2013

I was able to get a car after saving my money up. My sales guy was Bill B., He did a very good job of helping me I am so excited.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

My new SUV

by engle4 on 07/28/2013

Thank you Rob P. for all your help! My kids and I love having a great fun car! You guys were alot of help! Thanks again! I'll be sending my friends your way soon!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Chevy Impala Purchase

by SupercarBuyer on 07/26/2013

I came in looking for a newer car, obviously. As I wandered the lot, I was approached by this excited salesman. I was taken back, as I've look on other lots, and never had a salesman as excited to do his job as was he. He started off with, "Hi, my name's Bryan R., I'll be selling you a car today." Right then, I saw his confidence, and knew I'd be walking away happy. I could go on and on, but long story short, he sold me a newer car, than what I had, and I couldn't be happier. I would definitely recommend your dealership, especially, Bryan, to any one of my friends/coworkers, etc. Very knowledgeable about many different types of cars/trucks/Suvs and very personable. Thanks Jeff Schmitt!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

