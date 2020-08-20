sales Rating

This was most pleasing vehicle buying experience we have ever had. Joe Pratt was great salesman and made everything comfortable and relaxed. Gary and chane were equally great to deal with on price and financing. This was the quickest time spent getting a vehicle and out the door that we ever had at a dealership and we have purchased several vehicles through the years at several different dealerships. Some dealerships make it almost an all day job getting a vehicle but here they made everything flow quick and effortlessly and we were on our way. They listen to u and answered all questions asked. It was just a very relaxed process all the way thru. Read more