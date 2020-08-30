1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

"Every car on John Hinderers lot has hail damage" and they will sell it to you without disclosing it or fixing it. If anyone bought a car in July 2017 they had better check it over because that is what Mr Hinderer told me directly. They will lead you to believe that there are hail damaged cars and ones that are not. We opted for a non damaged car and still got one. I'm sure its not legal dealer to sell a car and not disclose damage on it and collect insurance from the damage and sell it without fixing it. My 18 year old daughter bought a brand new civic from John Hinderer on 7/18/17. We got a quote from Honda Marysville for $19,100 for an EX trim level and every dealership in central Ohio matched that price including John Hinderer, we chose them because of the location. Dustin Boucher and Jordan Smith were our salesmen and they failed to disclose that the car they were selling had hail damage. It wasn't until after the sale that I noticed a spot on the roof and trunk that I was concerned about and immediately Dustins demeanor changed and he seemed annoyed. He said it was a black car and it shows everything and I should have bought the paint warranty. I insisted that its not tree sap or bird droppings so he pulled the car away as I was still looking at it. When he returned he said the body shop was closed and to bring it back and make sure those are the only spots I see because once I drive off its not their problem. My daughter brought the car back and the body shop receptionist asked if she was there to fix all of the hail damage. My daughter was obviously confused and learned that her car was part of an insurance claim and they even had parts to fix things that we didn't see before and was told that they sold the car without fixing it. They had no intention of telling us that the car was hail damaged or fixing it and went as far to say it was something else when they knew exactly what it was. If we would have hopped in the car without looking it over then they never would have said a word. Every person that we dealt with lied repeatedly and even tried to change the story that it was just glue. The sales manager Jerry said it was a "miscommunication" that we weren't told but that we got the hail damage price even though I have text messages negotiating the price and there was never a word about hail damage and thought that 4 free oil changes was good enough for our troubles. They aren't smart enough to realize that a lot of the negotiations were done by text and I have the text that says that the salesman was unaware of any hail damage on the car that I sent after hearing it from the body shop. Mr. Hinderer told me every car on the lot was damaged and every salesman knew and they all were on sale and there were signs. That's a lie, they offered damaged or not damage. Justin Hinderer that told me to return the car he would refund the down payment and we could be on our way and get a car elsewhere because we got a "smoking "deal. He said he could take that car back and sell it like nothing ever happened after telling me he couldn't make it right because there isn't a dealer that would trade his "fixed" hail damaged cars for a car without damage like we paid for. So in one sentence he says the car is good as new and in the very next says actually its not because no one wants a car that has been fixed. He said in three weeks no one else has had a problem with the car that they got which makes me wonder how many people didn't know they were buying a hail damaged car. Mr Hinderer told me that every car on his lot has some degree of damage so if you still decide to buy from them you better go over that car with a magnifying glass. Today we are returning the car, at this point it isn't about the car its about a few money hungry men that don't mind selling a damaged car to a young girl just starting out in life. I called Lindsey Honda at 8:45 last night and they already have a car with all of the same terms waiting for us and they were eager to make this right for us. John Hinderer Honda is more concerned with selling a car than being good, honest people. We never would have bought a hail damaged car for the same price as every other dealer and they knew it so they tried to cover it up and lie to get the sale. So to sum it up they have no integrity and they will not do anything to fix their mistakes and they have no problem taking thousands of dollars from a young girl that saved for 2 years and giving her a damaged product. My suggestion is to get an online price quote from Honda Marysville and have any dealer other than John Hinderer match it. Buy a car from someone that values being a good person over making a quick buck. If you bought a car with hail damage and they didn't disclose or fix it I would suggest filing a formal complaint online with the attorney general of ohio and with the better business bureau and dept. of insur. In my experience you won't find a single person with integrity at John Hinderer. Read more