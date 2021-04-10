Spitzer Ford Hartville
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Ford Hartville
The Ford Ranger and they call the wind Mariah Johnson .
by 10/04/2021on
The friendliness and the quality of information , that I received from Mariah Johnson at Spitzer Ford in Hartville Ohio was exceptional. The entire purchase process went smooth . Mariah Johnson was very helpful in guiding me through the entire sales process, and especially when vehicle delivery was made .
As I expected.
by 03/09/2022on
It's good to know that whenever you need automobile work done that there is someone dependable and very convenient. Dave Miller handled what I needed. Everything was as expected and as I've come accustomed to. No complaints here Dave did a fine job and I wish to thank him. Thank you Dave see you next time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The place to go for service!
by 02/06/2022on
Bought my 2021 Ford Explorer from Spitzer and it has been a great experience. Went for my first oil change and service and was not disappointed! David Wheeler is great! So glad I went to this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Service Department
by 02/01/2022on
I had a great experience at Spitzer Ford Hartville. I had a rear main oil seal replaced on my 2018 Edge. This was a big job. They got my car done and back to me in 2 days. I was also given a beautiful new edge to drive while the repair was being done. Awesome job. Thank you Dylan Yavosrky and your service crew. Great job!! Also was covered under my power train warranty!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
ALWAYS GO ABOVE AND BEYOND
by 01/24/2022on
Seth Wheeler, Dave Miller and the Service Techs went above and beyond to fix my time sensitive issue. They truly looked out for me and my vehicle. They fit me in and gave me a great turn around time. Been taking my vehicle here for 3 years….every time it has been top notch service. Seth is always quick to respond and follow through.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 12/17/2021on
Great service staff, appreciate the help. We will be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The Ford Ranger and they call the wind Mariah Johnson .
by 10/04/2021on
The friendliness and the quality of information , that I received from Mariah Johnson at Spitzer Ford in Hartville Ohio was exceptional. The entire purchase process went smooth . Mariah Johnson was very helpful in guiding me through the entire sales process, and especially when vehicle delivery was made .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Body repair
by 09/08/2021on
Seth Wheeler in Service was extremely responsive and helpful. Had an issue from previous visit and he made it right. Highly recommend. Kim also made initial purchase simple and gave easily best deal compared to other dealers I visited.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very easy car buying experience!
by 09/07/2021on
Our sales guy, Brody Giffin was excellent. He had great knowledge of the product he is selling, very personable and interacts with his customers very well. I have purchased many new Fords over the last 26 years, and I knew what I wanted, I was able to tell him what I was looking for and he knew the exact vehicle. Everyone at the dealership was very friendly and accommodating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 08/02/2021on
It was a convenient time and was in and out in a short time. David Miller was polite and informative and we talked about the automobiles in the Showroom. He was knowledgeable In Spitzer and Ford history.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Gold at last!
by 07/16/2021on
Brody Giffin got me into my Gold Escape! He was easy to work with and made a challenging time painless. I highly recommend Brody Giffin!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Just what I wanted !
by 06/07/2021on
2 things. Tony Littleton was my sales person and he went out of his way to answer all my questions and even rode with me to my home to make sure the Expedition would fit in the garage ! Second the finance guy was so quick and efficient his name is Rich Ruby !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Above and Beyond
by 05/17/2021on
The sales and finance staff at Spitzer Ford Hartville went Above and Beyond to get us the F150 we loved !!! Our salesman Tony was fantastic and Sales Manager Brandon really made the process enjoyable Go see them today for the new Vehicle of your dreams !! They have our business now and forever 5 stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
F250, Built FORD tuff!
by 04/30/2021on
Dave Miller and the Spitzer service dept. Has made my truck better and better. I had a shaky start with My truck, but the Spitzer team and I hung in there. Patience made the day payoff. Zeke in the parts dept. Was also a giant positive influence in this Endeavor. Thanks Hartville Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
David Wheeler is amazing... Promises kept
by 04/21/2021on
So happy to have my back as promised.. repair wonderful !!! David Wheeler took great care of us ...kept in touch as repair was being handled !!! Nice to be able to trust a dealership. We live in Hartville..so will spread the word !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Hometown feel
by 04/13/2021on
We were greeted with smiles and great service. A hometown vibe is rare these days, but this place works hard to make you feel like family and to feel that they truly care. Great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ford Edge
by 04/13/2021on
Would like to say that our experience at Spitzer Ford of Hartville was one of THE BEST experiences we’ve ever had buying a car. The experience was stress free and we were not pushed or hassled with in anyway. Brody and his team treated us like family and were very understanding with our needs. We will be doing business with them in the future. 5+++ stars. Thanks again Brody.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Spitzer Ford Hartville - Friendly/Attentive Employees
by 04/07/2021on
Seth Wheeler scheduled a service appointment for the very next day after I talked to him about buying a new battery and a factory recall for my F-150. About one year ago after speaking with Mike Geitgey, the Service Manager at Spitzer Ford Hartville, I decided to have them perform all maintenance/repairs of my Lincoln MKZ and F-150. Every service request has been taken care of quickly and thoroughly. If you are looking for a Ford dealer to maintain your vehicles, give SFH a try. I recommend them. Gary Y.
Attentive personnel
by 02/02/2021on
Spitzer Ford Hartville has repaired two service related issues on my 2013 Lincoln MKZ in the last four months, the first concerning a recall notice and the other was for the heated steering wheel not working. Mike Geitgey (Service Manager) and Seth Wheeler (Service Assistant) were very thorough in resolving both issues. Courteous, knowledgeable, attentive, teamwork....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 12/30/2020on
I have been a customer with Spitzer in Hartville for 10 years. Service has always been top-notch. Thank you for the help with my new Ranger!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Some good - Lots of bad
by 08/24/2014on
The good pertains to our sales rep., Eric. He was friendly and knowledgeable. The bad pertains to the finance and delivery portion of the transaction. Paperwork took an awfully long time. Financing was misrepresented and took unreasonably long. Brought the finance issue up to NICK S (who made the blatently false statement) the very next morning and he claimed he would see what he could do to rectify. I heard nothing for a week and then after repeated attempts to get a return call or email, he finally called. He says sorry for my inconvenience- totally ignoring the fact that his lie cost me money. BEWARE. I had another issue with negotiation of the deal. They included extended warranty, a paint shield and glass etching into the payment figure. I did not ask for any of this yet it was included. Noticed it when figures were not matching up. You have been warned. Apparently management condones this style of doing business.
2007 ford mustang gt, Rick Spicer salesman A+
by 12/09/2011on
Overall very smooth deal. Salesman very honest and caring. We drove more than an hour to this dealership from home, it was well worth the drive. Would do it again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
0 certified pre-owned
1 Comments