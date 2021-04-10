1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The good pertains to our sales rep., Eric. He was friendly and knowledgeable. The bad pertains to the finance and delivery portion of the transaction. Paperwork took an awfully long time. Financing was misrepresented and took unreasonably long. Brought the finance issue up to NICK S (who made the blatently false statement) the very next morning and he claimed he would see what he could do to rectify. I heard nothing for a week and then after repeated attempts to get a return call or email, he finally called. He says sorry for my inconvenience- totally ignoring the fact that his lie cost me money. BEWARE. I had another issue with negotiation of the deal. They included extended warranty, a paint shield and glass etching into the payment figure. I did not ask for any of this yet it was included. Noticed it when figures were not matching up. You have been warned. Apparently management condones this style of doing business. Read more