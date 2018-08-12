For the first time in over 30 years the communication after drop off was poor. My appointment was for 9:00am and by 2:45 still no word. I called, they usually call if it is going to take longer, and learned they had not gotten to my Expedition. By end of day I had still not received an update. I called The next day and the service rep. Told me it was done the day before by 4:23pm.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Took F150 in to have warranty work done on the sunroof and door locks. When work was done they forgot to put the bug deflector back on the sunroof, we had grease spots on our cloth seats and door locks were messed up. Took back again to have all issues fixed. We asked to have keys put under mat for late pickup, keys were no where to be found! Took an employee 10 minutes to find our keys so we could leave. We will not be returning to this dealership for any work on our vehicle. And you most likely have lost a long time customer of this Ford dealership.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
******* Reineke Ford is the best place for service in Findlay, OH *******
by jtipton8 on 08/11/2017
Very friendly and courteous staff. The new tires are great and were not too expensive. They also drove me to work and picked me up when the work on my car was finished. I am definitely return there for other work on my car.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Phenomenal experience! Brian Hall is the to man when purchasing a vehicle!
by Vincedombrow on 09/27/2016
Brian Hall assisted me with purchasing my first vehicle through a dealership today. Very professional, had everything done in a timely manner, does everything in his power to get you in a vehicle that you like.
Recently traded car that had been serviced in the last week by Reineke, only to find out during the trade in evaluation of unaddressed issues with my car. The transmission was shot (noted by Ford, unwarranted even though it belongs to a sleu of recalls). Wheel bearing out, cupped tires, warped rotors (none noted by Ford). Sadly I was forced to take a significantly less trade in value or pay nearly $4,000 to have it repaired. I feel taken advantage of and betrayed by the service team at Reineke Ford Findlay. Too bad to, as I was previously a diehard Ford buyer, and planning on my next vehicle coming from Reineke, both of which are no longer true. Buyer Beware
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I was very impressed with the service I had received. I not only needed an oil changed but needed my key fob looked at. I left a very happy person with a clean car, in and out, and everything resolved. I will go back again.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Staff was professional and courteous. Facility was clean and updated. Oil change and tire rotation was executed in a timely matter. I thought price was pretty good compared to other local service shops. I like Saturday morning hours.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My review is a little long overdue, but I had a fantastic experience with this dealership. Normally I hate going to dealerships, because I always feel like a walking talking checkbook. This dealership was different, and it was all thanks to my salesman, Kasey Spence. He was by far, THE best car salesman I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. He made me feel comfortable, answered all of my questions in a clear and concise manner, and did not rush my decisions. Kasey was very polite and showed great passion and tenacity when trying to make sure that the car I purchased was a good fit for me, and I enjoyed my visit to this dealership because of him. I will definitely recommend this dealership to others, and send them to Kasey. He even personally detailed my car before I left, because they were backed up with other cars at the time. Have you ever had a salesman personally detail your car before you drove it home, because I haven't. Kasey is a fantastic salesman, and I highly recommend him and this dealership to anyone who wants a pleasant car buying experience.
Stephanie and Scott were very helpful in answering questions by me and they made sure service was done properly. The car wash was down so they made it a point to bring my vehicle back so they could wash it.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Every time I have work done on my car, I come here because the Service staff are pleasant, answer my questions, and the lounge area is comfortable.
I like The Works diagnosis log that tracks wear and tear. It helps me plan for new tires, brake pads, etc.
My service advisor kept me informed.
I left in a freshly washed car! Love Reineke!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
1 Comments