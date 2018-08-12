sales Rating

My review is a little long overdue, but I had a fantastic experience with this dealership. Normally I hate going to dealerships, because I always feel like a walking talking checkbook. This dealership was different, and it was all thanks to my salesman, Kasey Spence. He was by far, THE best car salesman I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. He made me feel comfortable, answered all of my questions in a clear and concise manner, and did not rush my decisions. Kasey was very polite and showed great passion and tenacity when trying to make sure that the car I purchased was a good fit for me, and I enjoyed my visit to this dealership because of him. I will definitely recommend this dealership to others, and send them to Kasey. He even personally detailed my car before I left, because they were backed up with other cars at the time. Have you ever had a salesman personally detail your car before you drove it home, because I haven't. Kasey is a fantastic salesman, and I highly recommend him and this dealership to anyone who wants a pleasant car buying experience. Read more