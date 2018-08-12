Reineke Ford Lincoln

12000 County Rd 99, Findlay, OH 45840
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Reineke Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Customer

by SrGrant on 12/08/2018

The employees are very helpful in get you what you want

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
91 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Randy Ward

by Expedition on 08/13/2018

For the first time in over 30 years the communication after drop off was poor. My appointment was for 9:00am and by 2:45 still no word. I called, they usually call if it is going to take longer, and learned they had not gotten to my Expedition. By end of day I had still not received an update. I called The next day and the service rep. Told me it was done the day before by 4:23pm.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Customer service lacking

by JasonH1973 on 04/16/2018

Took F150 in to have warranty work done on the sunroof and door locks. When work was done they forgot to put the bug deflector back on the sunroof, we had grease spots on our cloth seats and door locks were messed up. Took back again to have all issues fixed. We asked to have keys put under mat for late pickup, keys were no where to be found! Took an employee 10 minutes to find our keys so we could leave. We will not be returning to this dealership for any work on our vehicle. And you most likely have lost a long time customer of this Ford dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

******* Reineke Ford is the best place for service in Findlay, OH *******

by jtipton8 on 08/11/2017

Very friendly and courteous staff. The new tires are great and were not too expensive. They also drove me to work and picked me up when the work on my car was finished. I am definitely return there for other work on my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

quick lane

by vandeneynde on 01/10/2017

very pleased with my visit. Excellent Customer service. Came in for a new battery and oil change. in and out in an hour and half.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Holly McGhee

by Hollymac64 on 12/19/2016

Very good. They were all about customer service and making me happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service of Ford F 250 at Reineke Ford Findlay

by Paulstruck on 12/12/2016

The personnel was very polite and informative and got my service completed very timely

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change and recall

by jjred40 on 12/04/2016

Like that they come picked up my vehicle from work and returned it

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

New tires on 2006 Fusion

by Tomookie on 11/11/2016

Everything went smoothly without a hitch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Trip check

by Dvallard5 on 10/21/2016

This experience was fine they stayed in the time frame they gave me. But I thought the price was too high for just checking everything out

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Phenomenal experience! Brian Hall is the to man when purchasing a vehicle!

by Vincedombrow on 09/27/2016

Brian Hall assisted me with purchasing my first vehicle through a dealership today. Very professional, had everything done in a timely manner, does everything in his power to get you in a vehicle that you like.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Rev.

by WiseJames on 09/09/2016

They not only did the work in timely fahion, but they that I had enough credit to qualify for a free oil change. It cost me nothing. That's what I call a great place to have your car serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Ford Focus Transmission

by Bmccluer on 08/26/2016

Recently traded car that had been serviced in the last week by Reineke, only to find out during the trade in evaluation of unaddressed issues with my car. The transmission was shot (noted by Ford, unwarranted even though it belongs to a sleu of recalls). Wheel bearing out, cupped tires, warped rotors (none noted by Ford). Sadly I was forced to take a significantly less trade in value or pay nearly $4,000 to have it repaired. I feel taken advantage of and betrayed by the service team at Reineke Ford Findlay. Too bad to, as I was previously a diehard Ford buyer, and planning on my next vehicle coming from Reineke, both of which are no longer true. Buyer Beware

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

2 Comments

sales Rating

Thanks

by jagaryroy on 07/26/2016

Antony was very helpful and explained all the functions of my car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Impressed Service

by itsmelm on 07/17/2016

I was very impressed with the service I had received. I not only needed an oil changed but needed my key fob looked at. I left a very happy person with a clean car, in and out, and everything resolved. I will go back again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Fantastic service

by daver78 on 06/24/2016

Staff was professional and courteous. Facility was clean and updated. Oil change and tire rotation was executed in a timely matter. I thought price was pretty good compared to other local service shops. I like Saturday morning hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Long Overdue Review

by Harley_Q on 06/19/2016

My review is a little long overdue, but I had a fantastic experience with this dealership. Normally I hate going to dealerships, because I always feel like a walking talking checkbook. This dealership was different, and it was all thanks to my salesman, Kasey Spence. He was by far, THE best car salesman I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. He made me feel comfortable, answered all of my questions in a clear and concise manner, and did not rush my decisions. Kasey was very polite and showed great passion and tenacity when trying to make sure that the car I purchased was a good fit for me, and I enjoyed my visit to this dealership because of him. I will definitely recommend this dealership to others, and send them to Kasey. He even personally detailed my car before I left, because they were backed up with other cars at the time. Have you ever had a salesman personally detail your car before you drove it home, because I haven't. Kasey is a fantastic salesman, and I highly recommend him and this dealership to anyone who wants a pleasant car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Being remodele

by Corki11 on 05/12/2016

Very courteous and helpful staff. Excellent service in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil Change

by Bear728 on 04/25/2016

Stephanie was very courteous, friendly and professional during this visit. She always keeps us informed on the work being done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick and efficient service with friendly staff !

by Alleyrat83 on 04/08/2016

Stephanie and Scott were very helpful in answering questions by me and they made sure service was done properly. The car wash was down so they made it a point to bring my vehicle back so they could wash it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Caring service, comfy lounge, free car wash!

by BusyBee40 on 03/31/2016

Every time I have work done on my car, I come here because the Service staff are pleasant, answer my questions, and the lounge area is comfortable. I like The Works diagnosis log that tracks wear and tear. It helps me plan for new tires, brake pads, etc. My service advisor kept me informed. I left in a freshly washed car! Love Reineke!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

