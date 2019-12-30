5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I wasn't planning to purchase a car for months. Researching online for the car I wanted at Sunnyside Chevy, I did email and receive a reply from my soon to be sales person. This salesman did nothing after the email, he did not call and call (as we all know those stories), it was left in my hands to go further and I did. We spoke and the next day he picked me up at my home and we were at the dealership for hours. Every detail was worked out honestly and so friendly making sure I could make my payments, after all a sales person does not want someone to sell a car that an owner may loose. While the finance office worked on their end I walked around the inside of the dealership getting to know each and every person who works there. They are all terrific people. I learned about their home lives and who like which sports and so own. I even stated that it would be great to work with such a great bunch of people. They are offering a 4,000 instant rebate so wow, that took care of my down payment, I had no trade in of any kind. I bought my very first brand new vehicle one week ago, and I am over 50 years of age so this is huge. I highly believe without this dfealership0 I would have a car. I cannot express how good these people really are. Read more