EASY TO WORK WITH
by 12/30/2019on
Our salesman Phil Klaiber is always very helpful.
Full Disclosure
by 07/11/2019on
Purchased vehicle out of state. Rick Belsito, my rep shared all pertinent info on vehicle with me, including the flaws in a 20yr old vehicle. Nevertheless, it was as represented, truly happy/w/vehicle.
Best dealership experience
by 07/07/2019on
We really enjoyed our experience with Sunnyside! Everything was fast and very pleasant.
Fastest closing ever
by 06/22/2019on
The closing too 45 minutes & the car was washed & the tank was filled. It was a great experience & I would make the 5 hour drive to buy from them again.
Great dealership
by 06/11/2019on
Ryan and Phil made my car buying experience painless. Great service!
Great Team and No Pressure Transaction
by 03/18/2019on
Rick and Wendy worked hard to get my wife's Traverse. We were greeted with enthusiasm and smiles at every turn! high recommendations!
Customer Service
by 03/19/2018on
Very accommodating and friendly to work with. Thoroughly answered all questions and helped before we came in from out of state to purchase
Great experience
by 03/13/2018on
Great experience at Sunnyside Chevy, Ken Birdsall went above and beyond to find the vehicle we wanted.
Recent lease purchase
by 07/29/2017on
Ken was an amazing salesman. He was kind, informative, and not overly pushy. It was my first time leasing a car on my own and he made me feel very well taken care of. He did whatever he could to make sure I knew all of my options and was all able to get the lease that was within my price range. I would definitely recommend him to anyone and will definitely be returning to Ken and the dealership for future purchases.
Sunnyside Chevrolet is my dealership of choice
by 01/04/2017on
I choose to deal with Sunnyside Chevrolet because it's an overall ideal experience each and every time I go there. I bought my last car there and when it was time for another car purchase, I walked into Sunnyside Chevrolet and told them I was buying my new car there--whether they had it on their lot of not. They found the EXACT car that I wanted in Detroit, made a swap, and I had my IDEAL car in a matter of 3 days. I like and respect the entire team of professionals there from the sales folks, to the service team, to the greeters to the person who runs my car through the free wash. Everyone is so nice, professional, caring, genuine and eager to please the customer. They take care of you long after you've made your purchase and you feel comfortable and at home throughout the dealership--not matter what department you are dealing with. I didn't pick Sunnyside because they happened to have the car I wanted on their lot. I chose them because of who they are and how they treat their customers and because of their professionalism, courtesy and integrity. Will I buy my next car at Sunnyside Chevrolet? Yes, you can count on it. Done deal.
Rick and Dave do a great job at Sunnyside Elyria
by 10/11/2016on
Rick did a great job in explaining the options I had in terminating a lease early. Since I still drive too many miles, I decided to purchase a new vehicle. Rick was very patient while we scoured a low inventory of 2016's to find a car available with the options I wanted. He delivered. Dave did an excellent job on the finance end of the deal. He was able to compare some options (rebates vs % financing) to save some money. I really appreciated him taking the time to explain everything and answer any questions. Anytime I stop in at the dealership, I am always greeted with a smile and asked if I need any help. I will continue to use Sunnyside in the future.
Excellent dealership
by 07/19/2016on
Rick Belsito has got to be by far one of the best salesman I have ever come across. He answered all my questions and has went above and beyond on my purchase. I knew the hour and a half drive to get there would be well worth it. Very very pleased with Sunnyside and hope to do future business there. Thank you so much.
Very professional, but felt like family
by 04/19/2016on
I wasn't planning to purchase a car for months. Researching online for the car I wanted at Sunnyside Chevy, I did email and receive a reply from my soon to be sales person. This salesman did nothing after the email, he did not call and call (as we all know those stories), it was left in my hands to go further and I did. We spoke and the next day he picked me up at my home and we were at the dealership for hours. Every detail was worked out honestly and so friendly making sure I could make my payments, after all a sales person does not want someone to sell a car that an owner may loose. While the finance office worked on their end I walked around the inside of the dealership getting to know each and every person who works there. They are all terrific people. I learned about their home lives and who like which sports and so own. I even stated that it would be great to work with such a great bunch of people. They are offering a 4,000 instant rebate so wow, that took care of my down payment, I had no trade in of any kind. I bought my very first brand new vehicle one week ago, and I am over 50 years of age so this is huge. I highly believe without this dfealership0 I would have a car. I cannot express how good these people really are.
New Car Experience
by 04/04/2016on
This is my first time purchasing a car and it truly has been a great experience. I would like to thank Rick Belsito for the amazing service he has brought to the table as well as the amount of knowledge he showcased. I hope my future car purchases will run as smoothly as this one. Once again, amazing customer service!
Jason Higgins
by 03/15/2016on
Jason was very knowledgeable about the car and he went above and beyond to help me in any way that I needed. He was very friendly and was available to me after hours. I couldn't have ask for better customer service and I will recommend him to friends and family that are looking to purchase a new or used car.
Branske Equinox
by 02/24/2016on
Ever step of the transaction was handled professionally. Everything was explained clearly. Everyone was very pleasant. Nice experience I'll be back in a couple of months to replace our second vehicle.
Buying a New vehicle
by 12/31/2015on
Everyone is always very helpful and make the buying experience very simple. I would definitely recommend them to all my family and friends.
Silverado 1500 experience
by 12/26/2015on
Joelle was fantastic, and quite patient with me, as well as i am sure the sales managers . so many scenarios and payment estimates, lease vs buy, miles, new vs used, different options, colors... man we went thru it all, back and forth, i am sure alot of eye rolling :), but anyway, so thx to Joelle and the sales team, everyone behind the scenes, you did a great job to make this happen, i am very happy. I would be happy to do a commercial for you.
Great Dealership
by 12/17/2015on
Excellent purchase experience with Rick B, already recommending Sunnyside Chevrolet to my friend looking for a new Chevy Silverado. Will be returning in the future for new vehicle purchase. Thank you Sunnyside...
Great car saleswoman!!
by 11/20/2015on
Joelle was great she didn't want to rush me into a deal and took her time to find a suv that I wanted with everything I asked for in it!! Thanks Joelle!!
Positive Sunnyside lease experience
by 11/03/2015on
Rick Belsito and Bob Capri were professional, courteous and friendly, as well as informative. Would definitely recommend Sunnyside to others.
