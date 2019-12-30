Customer Reviews of Sunnyside Chevrolet all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (19)
Recommend: Yes (
19) No ( 0) sales Rating
Our salesman Phil Klaiber is always very helpful.
sales Rating
service Rating
Fast and friendly service!
service Rating
in and out quickly
service Rating
Had regular maintenance done. Service was done in a timely manner and everyone was courteous.
service Rating
Excellent Service Professionals. Service work done on time and at a fair price.
service Rating
Service desk person Tammy K. always manages to get me in for service and always breaks down the service by matter of importance, which really helps since I'm on a fixed income.
service Rating
Quality Job as usual.
sales Rating
Purchased vehicle out of state. Rick Belsito, my rep shared all pertinent info on vehicle with me, including the flaws in a 20yr old vehicle. Nevertheless, it was as represented, truly happy/w/vehicle.
sales Rating Best dealership experience
We really enjoyed our experience with Sunnyside! Everything was fast and very pleasant.
sales Rating
by
on Outstanding 06/22/2019
The closing too 45 minutes & the car was washed & the tank was filled. It was a great experience & I would make the 5 hour drive to buy from them again.
service Rating
Timely, pleasant, great value!
sales Rating
Ryan and Phil made my car buying experience painless. Great service!
service Rating
by
on DavidMurray 04/06/2019
Great professional service.
sales Rating Great Team and No Pressure Transaction
Rick and Wendy worked hard to get my wife's Traverse. We were greeted with enthusiasm and smiles at every turn! high recommendations!
service Rating
Although my vehicle was still under warranty, they went beyond the normal scope for an inspection I requested and performed well.
service Rating
Great service in and out within an hour included a car wash and I checked around prices were About the same as little independent shops rather have a dealer work on the car than for that money
service Rating
I have never had such great service and folks that bend over backwards for a repair. Won't go anywhere else for my cars!!!
Thanks so much!! We love our truck!!!
service Rating
by
on Jade1950 10/24/2018
I had the scheduled maintenance on my 2018 Cruze. As always, Jerry provided prompt and courteous service. Great waiting area with free coffee and a television to pass the time. I love Sunnyside!
service Rating
I got exactly what I came in for and exactly how I wanted to get it.
service Rating
by
on Carlovertoo1 03/26/2018
Great service and sales staff here. We were so pleased with our Impala purchased last November, that we went back to purchase a Camero Convertible this March. Kevin Chojnacki is the sales person to see for a good deal.
service Rating
Very accommodating and friendly to work with. Thoroughly answered all questions and helped before we came in from out of state to purchase
sales Rating