5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I made an apt through the Mercedes Me App to have a tire repaired and submitted a request for use of a loaner vehicle. When I showed up the following week the dealer had no record of my apt even though I had received email confirmation. This is where Brian Tassinari snd his team stepped up. They knew I had made other commitments thinking I would have the loaner so they immediately pulled my car into the garage and had me on my way in little over 30 minutes. Great team at this dealer. Read more