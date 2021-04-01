Crown Eurocars of Dublin
Customer Reviews of Crown Eurocars of Dublin
Excellent!
by 01/04/2021on
Melisa Greenberg is the most wonderful and amazing lady to work with! I have owned Mercedes since 1998 and she has serviced me Over the years.. she is professional and amazing.. !!!! Takes care of all your needs in the process and Make it easy and exciting ! I regard her as a friend and if you are lucky enough to work with her .. you will be grateful for knowing her!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I love my C300
by 01/04/2021on
Cory Gasparro was great to work with. I was able to get exactly what I wanted. And even though my payment is slightly higher then I wanted, I’m 100% satisfied with my purchase and the service I received
Car buying experience
by 01/04/2021on
I recently purchased a Mercedes GLA 4 Magic at Crown Eurocars in Columbus, Ohio. My sales rep. Was Bill Stevenson and at no time did I feel coerced or pressured. Bill was able to answer all of my questions and took the time to inform me of several need to knows. He went over many features of the vehicle and even paired my phone for me. I love the SUV and would not hesitate to recommend Bill and this dealership.
Great experience on used Mercedes purchase!!
by 12/28/2020on
Youssoupha Mbao was really great to work with in the purchase of our used Mercedes. I would definitely purchase another car here!
Great sales person
by 12/18/2020on
Tim was very friendly and helpful.
Great Service Always
by 12/18/2020on
Great service at Crown Mercedes. Melisa Greenberg did an outstanding job with handling my sale. Also a shout out to the device team especially Todd Johnson.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent
by 12/16/2020on
Stephen revard was awesome! Love our car and service was exceptional!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Crown Eurocar Service Department
by 12/10/2020on
I made an apt through the Mercedes Me App to have a tire repaired and submitted a request for use of a loaner vehicle. When I showed up the following week the dealer had no record of my apt even though I had received email confirmation. This is where Brian Tassinari snd his team stepped up. They knew I had made other commitments thinking I would have the loaner so they immediately pulled my car into the garage and had me on my way in little over 30 minutes. Great team at this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Crown Mercedes. Salesperson Konstantin S. Chumak
by 12/03/2020on
Our car buying experience at Crown Mercedes in Dublin, Ohio over the past eight years has always been positive and satisfying. Of course, all this is due to the care and professionalism of our Salesperson, Konstantin S. Chumak. He truly enjoys his profession and maintains a superb knowledge of Mercedes-Benz products. We have purchased two cars from Konstantin, and he has made out buying experience very simple and efficient. Ask for Konstantin when entering Crown Mercedes...he is the best!
Great experience !
by 12/03/2020on
Cory Gasparro was excellent! His tutorial was the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Experienced salesman
by 11/26/2020on
Steven Brevard provides excellent care pre, during and post delivery
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
6 stars & wow experience
by 11/24/2020on
Melisa Greenberg has demonstrated what 6 stars customer service will be. it is a “wow” experience, she literally transform & enhance entire sales process . She make me feel that I m the VIP client. I can feel that she love her client & care about them . I m so lucky to have her as my sales lady. Thank you so much for making entire process so smooth , from ordering to picking up my car , also explaining me the function of the car . I would highly recommend her to all my friends & family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Easy experience
by 11/20/2020on
Youssoupha Mbao and the rest of the Crown team provided a very satisfying experience with my recent purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Crown Mercedes
by 11/11/2020on
CJ Sexton rocks! He sold me my first car years ago and it was the best experience ever! He now a manager and it was still very helpful and amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Crown Mercedes
by 11/11/2020on
Ken Stuart is amazing. This is the second car he has sold me and he’s been reliable, helpful and great to work with. I’ll see you in a few years!
Perfect car buying experience.
by 11/07/2020on
I have been to other dealerships but crown sets itself apart. I was very pleased with the salesman Youssoupha Mbao. He was not high pressure and made no attempt to lie to me. Very straightforward and took the time to go over all of the features on the car with my daughter. I will buy there again.
Another Five Star Experience
by 10/29/2020on
I was been dealing with Crown Eurocars for many years, and always have worked with Kenneth Stewart. I think we’re on our eighth MB, but I’ve kinda lost track. Why do we keep coming back? Because we know we’ll be treated like a valued customer from the date of purchase, through all service appointments, until the time we’re ready for our next vehicle. I’d also like to give a shout out to Craig Brooks the finance guy. S real pleasure to work with.
Dave Kohler is the best!
by 10/26/2020on
I have been getting my car serviced at Crown and with Dave since 2015. He has consistently taken excellent care of the car as well as provided excellent customer service! He is efficient, thorough, and on time. This visit I had the car loaded for a pottery class and he even moved all my supplies to the loaner car. Above and beyond service. Thank you Dave!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Yearly maintenance service
by 10/23/2020on
Overall great service. My advisor (Michael Lyons) was excellent handling my scheduled service issue as well as my additional concern that popped up the night before my appointment. Will definitely be returning to Crown for future needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service/Install.
by 10/22/2020on
I took my new SUV in for diamond finish and illuminated star install. Michael Lyons, my service advisor, provided and estimated completion time-frame and kept me updated throughout the process. When I picked up the next day, Michael ensured that I was satisfied with the work completed and answered my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent experience this time
by 10/19/2020on
Michael Lyons is very professional. No Bull and straightforward. He has dealt with me twice now and I preferred him to the other person who dealt with me before that. I had a very bad experience in Dec/Jan and consistently asked for a survey and never got one thus was very disappointed . Hopefully things are on track now again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments