4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The sales man was excellent on the day of the sale but his service after the sale was very poor! We got a 45 day temporary license plate and had trouble receiving the white title to get permanent license plates. About a week before the temporary tag was to expire, I contacted my salesman about my concerns. He was going to check with someone on it. He never called back. My phone calls the next few days went to voice mail. He never returned any of my calls. I finally called the sales manager. Benji had an answer for me within five minutes. The title had been mailed out to me over 2 weeks earlier, but must have gotten lost. He emailed me Chesrown' s copy of the white title and I was able to get permanent license plates. Thank you, Benji. Great job ! The salesman gets a D- for effort. Read more