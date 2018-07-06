Chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC
2017 Camaro
by 06/07/2018on
Good experience. The car was priced right, the process went well. Very happy customer! Joe did a good job handling the sales transaction. Go see him for a new Chevy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stressful
by 01/09/2017on
First sales associate used bait and switch technique. I had to call over ten times to follow up on dealership incentives that were promised to me after purchasing the vehicle. I've had three oil changes done because they are free with the dealership...even when you have an appointment, I've never been out under an hour and a half.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Happy Chevy Owner
by 08/04/2016on
This place is not only a dealership, but is also your car family. I only buy my vehicles from them especially from Tom. Free oil changes and tire rotation for free is a great deal. While you wait I love the popcorn and drinks. Currently drove out with my new Chevrolet Cruze LT 2016. My previous vehicles are 2015 Chevy Cruze and 2009 Chevy Aveo. Love Chesrown and they always treat me with the best customer service and they know my name.
Great Buying Experience
by 06/23/2016on
I have purchased many cars, but I've never actually enjoyed doing so before my recent GMC Acadia purchase at Chesrown. Every aspect of working with Chesrown was extremely positive, with a low-pressure sales approach and a very fair price. My wife and I drove away with a new vehicle and the satisfaction of dealing with truly pleasant and honest people. I highly recommend Chesrown for your next purchase!
FANTASTIC!
by 06/14/2016on
This has been, by far, the BEST experience we have ever had in buying a car! Honest and helpful salesman and financing agent, fast and thorough purchase, topped off by no pressure to purchase unnecessary extras. Completely recommend the dealership!
Would recommend! Ask for Mario!
by 12/30/2015on
After visiting 2 other dealerships in the Columbus are where I had very poor experiences while actively seeking to make my next car purchase, I decided to visit Chesrown. I have nothing but great things to say about each one of my interactions from the sale associate, to finance, and to the individual that handled my paperwork. I appreciate how flexible, accommodating and friendly each one of them were. I would absolutely recommend the dealership to anyone I know!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
the best of the best
by 11/30/2015on
This was the most pleasant experience at chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC. My sales person Jim Thompson was sooo friendly and helped me alot.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
my gmc
by 11/27/2015on
it was a experience to buy at your dealership. Fair trade in and a good price on my new truck and it wasn't a hassle to make the deal happen. Your people are great.
Great Experience!
by 11/18/2015on
Recommended by a friend who's relative bought from Chesrown and because of the lifetime oil changes we couldn't have been happier. Salesperson demonstrated that he was committed to finding us exactly what we needed and without pressure. Beginning to end the process was wonderful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A very helpful car buying experience.
by 11/17/2015on
Everyone was very helpful so my granddaughter could weigh her options for choosing the right purchase plan and to get the vehicle that she could be proud of. I appreciated as her grandmother to help her with the purchase. This is the way buying a car should be. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership-outstanding service
by 11/07/2015on
Tom Stevens has the highest ethical standards and is extremely knowledgable, patient and very customer friendly. He just doesn't sell cars, he sells GM.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience ever!
by 11/03/2015on
I have purchased many cars in my years and this was the best experience I"ve ever had. Mario was very helpful, not pushy and let us try several trucks until we found our fit!! Paper work and signing went fast. It wasn't an all day process like other places we have shopped. Thanks!! We will be back for our next purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1st class dealer!
by 11/01/2015on
Mario is excellent! Chesrown should be really proud to have him working for them. Finance staff was also very helpful and easy to work with. Chesrown is 1st class!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
manager
by 11/01/2015on
It started on the internet and was transferred smoothly to John the sales manager and then to Tony. I knew what I wanted and they filled my needs.
Review
by 10/30/2015on
Mario is a terrific sales manager and surpassed my expectations. I would highly recommend him to my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience in the Columbus area
by 10/29/2015on
Mario was by far the best salesman we had dealt with in our search for a new vehicle. The dealership as a whole made us feel welcome and accommodated us as we had to leave for an appointment and then come back. I would highly recommend looking at Chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC for your car buying needs. They have made me a return customer for our next vehicle!! Thank you again!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service after sale
by 10/24/2015on
The sales man was excellent on the day of the sale but his service after the sale was very poor! We got a 45 day temporary license plate and had trouble receiving the white title to get permanent license plates. About a week before the temporary tag was to expire, I contacted my salesman about my concerns. He was going to check with someone on it. He never called back. My phone calls the next few days went to voice mail. He never returned any of my calls. I finally called the sales manager. Benji had an answer for me within five minutes. The title had been mailed out to me over 2 weeks earlier, but must have gotten lost. He emailed me Chesrown' s copy of the white title and I was able to get permanent license plates. Thank you, Benji. Great job ! The salesman gets a D- for effort.
Buick Encore purchase
by 10/20/2015on
Sales person and manager were very willing to negotiate with me in order to get what I wanted out of my car. Everyone I came into contact with at the dealership was very friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chesrown Chevy is the place to go!
by 10/20/2015on
Jim Thompson was super helpful and attentive. It was busy when we were in there but Jim still made us feel at home every time we walked in the door.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The chesrown experience
by 10/16/2015on
The salesman, Tony, showed us different options and informed us of effective rebates that could be taken advantage of to help us with the cost of our purchase.
Great team!
by 10/14/2015on
Great experience. The time it took for me to decide on a truck and drive off with the keys was minimal. Great teamwork.