Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC

Chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC

Visit dealer’s website 
1701 Columbus Pike Rte 23, Delaware, OH 43015
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC

97 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Camaro

by Ccampbell614 on 06/07/2018

Good experience. The car was priced right, the process went well. Very happy customer! Joe did a good job handling the sales transaction. Go see him for a new Chevy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Stressful

by Osuqb07 on 01/09/2017

First sales associate used bait and switch technique. I had to call over ten times to follow up on dealership incentives that were promised to me after purchasing the vehicle. I've had three oil changes done because they are free with the dealership...even when you have an appointment, I've never been out under an hour and a half.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Chevy Owner

by ChevyTraveler on 08/04/2016

This place is not only a dealership, but is also your car family. I only buy my vehicles from them especially from Tom. Free oil changes and tire rotation for free is a great deal. While you wait I love the popcorn and drinks. Currently drove out with my new Chevrolet Cruze LT 2016. My previous vehicles are 2015 Chevy Cruze and 2009 Chevy Aveo. Love Chesrown and they always treat me with the best customer service and they know my name.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Buying Experience

by davidhogan on 06/23/2016

I have purchased many cars, but I've never actually enjoyed doing so before my recent GMC Acadia purchase at Chesrown. Every aspect of working with Chesrown was extremely positive, with a low-pressure sales approach and a very fair price. My wife and I drove away with a new vehicle and the satisfaction of dealing with truly pleasant and honest people. I highly recommend Chesrown for your next purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

FANTASTIC!

by Audgenow on 06/14/2016

This has been, by far, the BEST experience we have ever had in buying a car! Honest and helpful salesman and financing agent, fast and thorough purchase, topped off by no pressure to purchase unnecessary extras. Completely recommend the dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Would recommend! Ask for Mario!

by MarisKris on 12/30/2015

After visiting 2 other dealerships in the Columbus are where I had very poor experiences while actively seeking to make my next car purchase, I decided to visit Chesrown. I have nothing but great things to say about each one of my interactions from the sale associate, to finance, and to the individual that handled my paperwork. I appreciate how flexible, accommodating and friendly each one of them were. I would absolutely recommend the dealership to anyone I know!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

the best of the best

by Amerdahche68 on 11/30/2015

This was the most pleasant experience at chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC. My sales person Jim Thompson was sooo friendly and helped me alot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

my gmc

by Louis1941 on 11/27/2015

it was a experience to buy at your dealership. Fair trade in and a good price on my new truck and it wasn't a hassle to make the deal happen. Your people are great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by KatColumbus on 11/18/2015

Recommended by a friend who's relative bought from Chesrown and because of the lifetime oil changes we couldn't have been happier. Salesperson demonstrated that he was committed to finding us exactly what we needed and without pressure. Beginning to end the process was wonderful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A very helpful car buying experience.

by AnnManning on 11/17/2015

Everyone was very helpful so my granddaughter could weigh her options for choosing the right purchase plan and to get the vehicle that she could be proud of. I appreciated as her grandmother to help her with the purchase. This is the way buying a car should be. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership-outstanding service

by 2xAcadia on 11/07/2015

Tom Stevens has the highest ethical standards and is extremely knowledgable, patient and very customer friendly. He just doesn't sell cars, he sells GM.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience ever!

by MyCanyon on 11/03/2015

I have purchased many cars in my years and this was the best experience I"ve ever had. Mario was very helpful, not pushy and let us try several trucks until we found our fit!! Paper work and signing went fast. It wasn't an all day process like other places we have shopped. Thanks!! We will be back for our next purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

1st class dealer!

by Matt6020 on 11/01/2015

Mario is excellent! Chesrown should be really proud to have him working for them. Finance staff was also very helpful and easy to work with. Chesrown is 1st class!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

manager

by rogers1104 on 11/01/2015

It started on the internet and was transferred smoothly to John the sales manager and then to Tony. I knew what I wanted and they filled my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Joshua4422 on 10/30/2015

Mario is a terrific sales manager and surpassed my expectations. I would highly recommend him to my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience in the Columbus area

by Nhagedorn on 10/29/2015

Mario was by far the best salesman we had dealt with in our search for a new vehicle. The dealership as a whole made us feel welcome and accommodated us as we had to leave for an appointment and then come back. I would highly recommend looking at Chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC for your car buying needs. They have made me a return customer for our next vehicle!! Thank you again!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service after sale

by Macbeth83 on 10/24/2015

The sales man was excellent on the day of the sale but his service after the sale was very poor! We got a 45 day temporary license plate and had trouble receiving the white title to get permanent license plates. About a week before the temporary tag was to expire, I contacted my salesman about my concerns. He was going to check with someone on it. He never called back. My phone calls the next few days went to voice mail. He never returned any of my calls. I finally called the sales manager. Benji had an answer for me within five minutes. The title had been mailed out to me over 2 weeks earlier, but must have gotten lost. He emailed me Chesrown' s copy of the white title and I was able to get permanent license plates. Thank you, Benji. Great job ! The salesman gets a D- for effort.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buick Encore purchase

by hdsn1967 on 10/20/2015

Sales person and manager were very willing to negotiate with me in order to get what I wanted out of my car. Everyone I came into contact with at the dealership was very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chesrown Chevy is the place to go!

by Jessica1687 on 10/20/2015

Jim Thompson was super helpful and attentive. It was busy when we were in there but Jim still made us feel at home every time we walked in the door.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The chesrown experience

by StaceyCS on 10/16/2015

The salesman, Tony, showed us different options and informed us of effective rebates that could be taken advantage of to help us with the cost of our purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great team!

by fishmark on 10/14/2015

Great experience. The time it took for me to decide on a truck and drive off with the keys was minimal. Great teamwork.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
148 cars in stock
0 new148 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|36 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|16 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Acadia
GMC Acadia
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for