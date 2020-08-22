Above and Beyond
by 08/22/2020on
Our sales person, Arleen Robles did a wonderful job at keeping us informed (car ordered) every step of the way. She was personable and professional. Would also like to compliment Mel, who also went above and beyond to make sure we were completely satisfied.
Wonderful Experience
by 08/18/2020on
It was really a great experience.Theodore Beharry has helped us to buy the best one. Teddy was extremely professional and courteous, as well as everyone else that we encountered there. He was very patient ,knowledgeable and honest. We would surely recommend Spitzer Kia Cleveland to our family and friends.
Understaffed
by 07/14/2020on
Jacqueline Bernard took care of me. She is very professional and courteous. Unfortunately they are understaffed to handle the volume of work there, so as a result, i had no vehicle for 5 days before they could tell me I needed a battery. It was fully covered under the warranty though. The dealership does not offer a loaner vehicle Program. The service area is extremely clean and they do practice safe social distancing.
New car purchase
by 07/04/2020on
This was the 2nd car that i have bought from spitzer. This is however the first time ive ever in my life bought a brand new car with being the first owner. I truly love my car although i wish i was able to get a couple of the features that came on the loaded car. But my sales rep was beyond accommodating in helping me get as close to getting what i overall wanted considering that i had a car that i was clearly overpaying for and they helped with that as well.
Great sell rep
by 07/02/2020on
Paul Mlady was a awesome guy, he help me out alot
Amazing customer service
by 05/21/2020on
Recommend this place for service needs. Jackie went above and beyond to help me get the best deals and service for the repairs my car needed.
New Lease - Kia Forte
by 05/05/2020on
Paul Mlady helped me achieve a deal I was happy with. He was patient while I was stubborn.
Excellent sale experience
by 04/17/2020on
Aziz was very knowledgeable, answered all our questions. He was very helpful and got us taken care off quickly. Financing and approval was quick and almost painless.
KIA comes through!
by 04/17/2020on
Great overall experience. In a car at a price I could afford within 3 hrs.
Very happy with our purchases
by 03/09/2020on
Lexi Gunter was wonderful and knew exactly what we were looking for and helped us find two certified cars! Very knowledgeable and great to work with! Everyone was so friendly there.
Great service
by 03/04/2020on
I had an incredibly positive experience at Spitzer Kia in Cleveland. Paul Mlady on the sales staff was incredibly helpful and knowledgable. He went above and beyond to make my experience extremely positive. Great service from this dealership and especially Paul Mlady. I would highly recommend and look forward to working with them in the future.
Awesome
by 03/04/2020on
Everyone that helped was great and made our decision so easy to make. Everything went really smooth from when we stepped in to when we left. Definitely recommend to family and friends.
New car
by 02/04/2020on
Abed-Elaziz Assad- good sales person- easy going, no pressure-lots if knowledge
Jay Kreighbaum
by 01/17/2020on
Jay Kreighbaum is the best at Kia. He always greets you with a smile, and makes sure you are comfortable while at the shop - shows you where there are snacks, coffee, seating. The service is great, and well below the price of competitors. Jay goes above and beyond. Don't have to wait long. My vehicle is always washed and vaccumed every time. Amazing, no one else does that.
Great Service
by 12/18/2019on
While I purchased my KIA Soul from a different dealership, Spitzer KIA stepped up and readily performed the repair. I was impressed with the overall dealership and the cleanliness of the entire facility. Everyone was pleasant and extremely helpful. The help I received from Jay Kreighbaum, asst. Service Manager, went well beyond the normal help you might receive elsewhere. He was very professional in his interactions and appears to be a great representative for Spitzer KIA.
Computer Upgrade
by 12/17/2019on
Jay Kreighbaum met me at the garage door, promptly opened it and directed me to where I should park. After pulling up my information, he asked for my keys and told me he'd let me know when it was complete. He mentioned it should take about an hour, possibly more. He told me I could wait inside and to help myself to coffee and water. I did just that and when I got comfortable in front of the tv and started reading a magazine, he popped up and told my I was all set to go. Approximately 40 minutes. It really was a pleasant experience. Jay Kreighbaum was cordial, considerate and all around a nice professional.
Remote start installation
by 12/12/2019on
Jackie Bernard was great to work with she is very friendly and knowledgeable it was a pleasure meeting her.
Car
by 12/11/2019on
I was in and out quick and Bret Adkins was really nice and helpful.
Feedback of the job made by Brent Adkins
by 12/09/2019on
good job has been made on my car . The service has been also excellent and fine. With the respect of time.
Amazing customer service.
by 12/06/2019on
I've taken my car in to various dealerships. The service I received was exceptional. The service employee at the desk went out of her way to ensure I felt taken care of. I had to call in late right before close for a last-minute courtesy ride back to the dealer. The porter was already gone but again that same service desk employee came and pick me up and was pleasant the whole time. Simply, she went above and beyond and if the rest of Spitzer's employees are at her caliber then I have no doubt where I will be getting my next car from car from.
Great service experience
by 11/21/2019on
Service adviser Brent Adkins was very polite and informative. Work was done on time, Bill was ready as he came to tell me my car was done. When I finished at the cashier he took me to my clean car and thanked me for coming in.
