1360 Auto Mall Dr, Columbus, OH 43228
(855) 813-6538
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hugh White Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(132)
Recommend: Yes (132) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Exceptional Service

by George and Kathy Fisher on 08/29/2020

Our experience at Hugh White Honda was exceptional. Ed Ratliff and Mark treated us like royalty. We love our CR-V.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
256 Reviews
Sort by:
Post a Comment
service Rating

Exceptional

by Exceptional as always on 08/27/2020

I could not be any happier with my service. I bought my New Honda here, and have gotten service here since day 1. I would not even consider going anywhere else. Cody is a gem and so is Jason. They are both so courteous and always give me full explanations of service performed. Thanks for keeping up your high standards and taking care of my car. ❤️

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Maintenance

by Service maintenance on 08/23/2020

We received excellent service during our recent visit to Hugh White Honda. The service agent checked us in promptly, recapped maintenance procedure. We are completely satisfied with the maintenance performed on our vehicle. Thank-you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Customer Experience!

by 2020 Honda CRV EX on 08/22/2020

I am a long time customer of Honda Vehicles. Purchasing from Jim Jeffers at Hugh White Honda is a pleasure. He cares about his clients satisfaction both short and long term. The service staff at Hugh White is also fantastic. You have a great feeling of piece of mind about your purchase and you know they will take care of the service in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Paula on 08/08/2020

I went to get my oil changed at High White Honda. Aaron the service technician was very friendly and helpful. My car was service in no time. The waiting area was nice and comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Happy Car Owner

by Happy Customer on 08/08/2020

Thank you very much for a prompt and professional oil change and tire rotation. I even appreciate the car wash, too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Electric Problems

by Kim Hardy on 08/08/2020

Took care of the problem on time and budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tire Repair

by Judi Young on 08/07/2020

I hit something in the road on Thursday morning and my low tire pressure light came on. I immediately drove the car to Honda. They were extremely helpful and had me back on the road in no time after fixing the tire. Great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Unsure

by Molly Mackessy on 08/02/2020

Wonderful experience. Venko made it easy and affordable to lease from Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Huge White Honda excellent service!

by Michelle on 07/28/2020

Jason was wonderful. He provided excellent customer service and went above and beyond to answer any questions I had. He took time to explain everything in detail about what was going on with my car. Although I live on the opposite end of town, I will never go anywhere else to have my car serviced. It’s worth it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

New Lease

by Linda Wilcox on 07/25/2020

Excellent Service Friendly And Knowledgeable about The HR-V

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2020 Pilot

by Makenzie F on 07/22/2020

Hugh white was excellent. I’ve bought 3 cars from Jim Jeffers now and he makes the experience so easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience!!

by Christi Becker on 07/09/2020

The sale took place very quickly. Sales rep was very knowledgeable about the car and even showed me things on my two year old car that I didn’t know about!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Mrs.

by Barbara Taylor on 07/01/2020

I have had two Hondas in the pst 10 years. Hugh White Honda has always serviced them well, even though neither were purchased here. Each time I've been pleased. They are attentive to my concerns, knowledgeable, prompt. Just this week I stopped by because my "low tire indicator" was on, though I assumed I had time to take care of it. Steve discovered that I had a nail in one tire that was 15 points lower than normal. He plugged the tire and charged nothing. Where else could I get such care at no extra cost?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Fantastic experience!

by Jay on 06/30/2020

Jim Jeffers was fantastic to work with! Did a majority of the deal over the phone. The car was exactly as described. Couldn’t have asked for a better experience! Thanks Jim!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Fantastic Service

by RAH on 06/26/2020

The service center always meets my expectations!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great customer service

by tclayborn on 06/26/2020

Dave and the rest of the Huge White family did a great job of making us feel at home. We knew exactly what we wanted when we came in, and you guys delivered. Knocking out the competition! We went to Lyndsey Honda first. I still can't believe that they let a two car sell go out the door. Huge White Honda welcomed us, and got the deals done. We're very satisfied!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Major scheduled service

by Bill on 06/13/2020

I have had my care serviced at this dealership since I purchased the car in 2013. As always, the car is completed when promised. The service staff are always curteous and thorough in explaining any potential issues. They awlays do an excellent job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

By far the best dealership in Columbus

by Shane O on 05/21/2020

I only want good sales and service. Not a cold-pressed latte espresso with froth while I wait. Not a sub shop. Not pushy salespersons. I have dealt with all the Columbus area Honda dealerships in some form over the last 25 years. Hugh White is the best car dealership in the area. Jason in the service department is best in class too. I trust the dealership which is more than I can say for others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil & Filter

by Rich Brown on 05/21/2020

In on time. Out fast. All I interacted with did great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love our new Honda

by Joseph Franer on 05/13/2020

Had a great experience working with Jim Jeffers he's a great guy and he answered all our questions. We will return when we are ready for another car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
411 cars in stock
245 new132 used34 certified pre-owned
about our dealership
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

