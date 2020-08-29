I could not be any happier with my service. I bought my New Honda here, and have gotten service here since day 1. I would not even consider going anywhere else. Cody is a gem and so is Jason. They are both so courteous and always give me full explanations of service performed. Thanks for keeping up your high standards and taking care of my car. ❤️
We received excellent service during our recent visit to Hugh White Honda. The service agent checked us in promptly, recapped maintenance procedure. We are completely satisfied with the maintenance performed on our vehicle. Thank-you.
I am a long time customer of Honda Vehicles. Purchasing from Jim Jeffers at Hugh White Honda is a pleasure. He cares about his clients satisfaction both short and long term. The service staff at Hugh White is also fantastic. You have a great feeling of piece of mind about your purchase and you know they will take care of the service in the future.
I hit something in the road on Thursday morning and my low tire pressure light came on. I immediately drove the car to Honda. They were extremely helpful and had me back on the road in no time after fixing the tire. Great service!
Jason was wonderful. He provided excellent customer service and went above and beyond to answer any questions I had. He took time to explain everything in detail about what was going on with my car. Although I live on the opposite end of town, I will never go anywhere else to have my car serviced. It’s worth it!
I have had two Hondas in the pst 10 years. Hugh White Honda has always serviced them well, even though neither were purchased here. Each time I've been pleased. They are attentive to my concerns, knowledgeable, prompt. Just this week I stopped by because my "low tire indicator" was on, though I assumed I had time to take care of it. Steve discovered that I had a nail in one tire that was 15 points lower than normal. He plugged the tire and charged nothing. Where else could I get such care at no extra cost?
Dave and the rest of the Huge White family did a great job of making us feel at home. We knew exactly what we wanted when we came in, and you guys delivered. Knocking out the competition! We went to Lyndsey Honda first. I still can't believe that they let a two car sell go out the door. Huge White Honda welcomed us, and got the deals done. We're very satisfied!
I have had my care serviced at this dealership since I purchased the car in 2013. As always, the car is completed when promised. The service staff are always curteous and thorough in explaining any potential issues. They awlays do an excellent job.
I only want good sales and service. Not a cold-pressed latte espresso with froth while I wait. Not a sub shop. Not pushy salespersons. I have dealt with all the Columbus area Honda dealerships in some form over the last 25 years. Hugh White is the best car dealership in the area. Jason in the service department is best in class too. I trust the dealership which is more than I can say for others.
