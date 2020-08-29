service Rating

I have had two Hondas in the pst 10 years. Hugh White Honda has always serviced them well, even though neither were purchased here. Each time I've been pleased. They are attentive to my concerns, knowledgeable, prompt. Just this week I stopped by because my "low tire indicator" was on, though I assumed I had time to take care of it. Steve discovered that I had a nail in one tire that was 15 points lower than normal. He plugged the tire and charged nothing. Where else could I get such care at no extra cost? Read more