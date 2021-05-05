Northgate Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Never bring your vehicle here
05/05/2021
We took our car to them a week ago to have electronic shifter serviced. Had an appointment for 8am and didt get a call till 5pm saying they just started on car. After two days they still couldnt figure out issue. They apparently had to take drivetrain apart to figure out issue. Now the car is making a noise that wasn't there before we took our vehicle to them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible Experience
10/01/2019
By far I had the worst experience at this dealership. I asked for their "best price" and the salesmen came back with the sticker price. When I told the salesmen what I was willing to pay, I overheard the sales manager telling my salesmen "no, tell him to get the [non-permissible content removed] out of here". While I was walking out the sales manager rudely ask "why I thought I could purchase that car at that price?" He continues to insult me by saying "people usually do research before coming into the dealership and are educated on price". So, let's recap I knew what the value of the car was and I went higher, and the dealership still turned me away. This sales manager is the reason people hate purchasing cars and going to dealerships.
I wish I could give them Zero stars!
05/01/2015
I bought a certified used vehicle and was extremely taken advantage of. It was my first ever car buying experience and I often wondered why they rushed me in and out of finance in 5 minutes! After receiving my buyers order from my loan payoff company, I saw that there was a hidden extended service agreement that was added to my loan. An extra $3000.00 that I was completely unaware of!!! They never verbally expressed this add on to my loan without my permission or understanding that it was even being added! I would NEVER recommend this dealership to anyone they are EXTREMELY shady! STAY AWAY!!!!!
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan purchase
06/21/2013
Received great service from Nathan S. and company. Staff was very friendly and accomodating. Great vehicle for a great price. Will definitely do business with again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bob R. helped me
02/27/2013
Bob R. helped me pick out and take home the perfect car for my family. I got a brand new 2013 Dodge Dart and the whole place was wonderful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experiance
02/03/2013
It was awesome and I love my Jeep Patriot. Everything went very smooth and was done in a timely manner. Everyone was great and made it more of an experiance then just a transaction. My parents are looking at the jeep liberty or Patriot and they live out of town and I told them that they should check them out when they come down to visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Completely Dissatisfied
01/10/2013
I found the sales manager, Brian I think was his name, to be incredibly untrustworthy. He was willing to modify the terms of the purchase contract without my knowledge. The salesman we were working with had to apologize for what he had done. We ended up leaving and going elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Satisfaction guaranteed!!
01/09/2013
I have absolutely nothing bad to say about this dealer or the service from our sales representative. The dealership was great! As soon as we walked in someone was immediately at our attention. We arrived early for our appointment, Bob (our sales guy) was helping us right away!!! We got a great vehicle for a great price with a trade in! I would recommend this dealer to anyone looking to by a new or used vehicle with satisfaction guaranteed!!! A great car, for a great price! Thank you so much to Bob and the dealership!!! We couldn't be happier with the decision you helped us make! Ashley & Nancy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stay Away!
11/25/2012
I was appalled at the way I was treated by both the manager AND owner. I was so offended that I ended up leaving and purchasing a car from another dealership. They even suggested that my wife and I needed lessons on morals. Unbelievable!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
11/10/2011
There are no equitable deals with these guys. You are in for the hard sell or no sell. I researched the values of not only my trade but also of the car I was interested in prior to my visit. None of that mattered, don't think that by treating these guys fairly they will treat you in the same manner. Rude and ridiculous, now I wish I would have bought someplace else. These guys practice dirty tricks like no other dealer I have experienced. I began dealing with them and they took my trade to the service area for appraisal, I actually feared these [violative content deleted] would do something unethical with my trade-in if I tried to stop negotiations on the car I was looking at... Ultimately, I worked hard for more hours than I should and finally they agreed to a deal I thought I could live with. Then to my surprise once the paperwork came out, they ignored the deal we had worked and put the numbers they wanted on the sales agreement and refused to change them. I have an excellent credit score and have purchased numerous cars over the years. This is by far the worst most insulting car buying experience I have ever had. I regret buying from these guys because they don't deserve my business and I have now paid way too much for the car I wanted. Like I mentioned earlier, once I saw what was going on with these guys, I wanted out of the situation. I truly feared they would damage the car I had brought as a trade if I asked to stop negotiations or rescinded the "deal".
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
BEWARE
08/09/2010
I went to this dealer to test drive a Charger. I was told by the salesman that they would need to check my finances before I could drive the car. I was taken back, I am a 51 year old female executive at a sales & marking agency. Did the salesman look at me an believed I couldn't afford the car. Was it because I was a female? I decided to take my business to another dealer. The next day I thought I would stop and talk to the sales manager about my experience. I asked him if he had a policy on who could drive the cars. Pete said there was a policy but it was "None of my business". I was so surprised and asked for the regional managers phone number. That's when "Pete" said he owned the dealership and he didn't report to anyone. I said I would do my best to tell everyone I could how I was treated and his last words to me were "tell whoever you want". So that is what I'm doing.