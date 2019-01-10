sales Rating

There are no equitable deals with these guys. You are in for the hard sell or no sell. I researched the values of not only my trade but also of the car I was interested in prior to my visit. None of that mattered, don't think that by treating these guys fairly they will treat you in the same manner. Rude and ridiculous, now I wish I would have bought someplace else. These guys practice dirty tricks like no other dealer I have experienced. I began dealing with them and they took my trade to the service area for appraisal, I actually feared these [violative content deleted] would do something unethical with my trade-in if I tried to stop negotiations on the car I was looking at... Ultimately, I worked hard for more hours than I should and finally they agreed to a deal I thought I could live with. Then to my surprise once the paperwork came out, they ignored the deal we had worked and put the numbers they wanted on the sales agreement and refused to change them. I have an excellent credit score and have purchased numerous cars over the years. This is by far the worst most insulting car buying experience I have ever had. I regret buying from these guys because they don't deserve my business and I have now paid way too much for the car I wanted. Like I mentioned earlier, once I saw what was going on with these guys, I wanted out of the situation. I truly feared they would damage the car I had brought as a trade if I asked to stop negotiations or rescinded the "deal". Read more