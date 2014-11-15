Customer Reviews of Kings Mazda
Excellent Purchase Experience
My Sales Professional was Jerod Graber. I wanted a new Miata hardtop convertible and Jerod worked with me on his days off to make sure I got exactly the car I wanted. It was truly one of the best car-buying experiences I've had in the last 15 years!
Buy somewhere else
Bought a 2007 Nissan Titan. Sales person told me vehicle went thru thorough inspection and there were no mechanical issues. Last words from salesman "I will send you keyless remotes, you have my word". Got home and vehicle was leaking oil. Later discovered that trans will not down shift. Never received remotes. Purchased a remote myself only to discover that vehicle is not equipped with keyless entry. Contacted sales manager with these issues. Told they would not take truck back, but would trade. 6 weeks later, still no resolution. Contacted sales manager to attempt trade on NEW vehicle, tells me to drive truck to other dealership owned by same company for trade in value. Tells me that I can't recover fees and taxes paid for the LEMON that they sold me and I will basically get trade in value for this vehicle. Would have lost about $4000. Sales manager is smug and condescending and had no intention of making this right. I was lied to and vehicle was completely misrepresented. Cost me thousands and much trouble. Went to Coughlin Chevrolet and was treated like royalty. Bought new Silverado from them. Save yourself a lot of time, trouble and money and go somewhere else.
Great Overall Experience...
My sales rep was Vance Burris. I know he has been out there for quite a few years now because I bought a used 2003 Mazda6 from him about 4 years ago. This is probably one of the busiest Mazda dealerships in the country and I think it's the biggest in the midwest. My point in bringing that up is that from the time I started corresponding with Vance he was on top of it and it never took him that long to get back to me. So, while he may be busy he makes you feel like he's only working for you that day, which is refreshing. He did a great job in following up with questions I had, is knowledgable about the products and to top it off he cut me a ridiculous deal on my new 2010 Mazda3 GT that no dealer in the area could touch. They didn't have the color I wanted (velocity red) when I got in there around 3pm, so he located a red one in Indianapolis, performed a dealer car swap and had it here in Cincy the same day by 9:15pm! I took delivery of the car around 10pm. That's efficient because Indy is probably 2 or 2 1/2 hours away with traffic. Vance delivered on everything he promised me he would do, which is sales 101 but rare in the car business. The rest of the staff is very courteous and professional. I'm very happy with the whole experience and I will definitely be back, (although it's hard to imagine the day where I will get tired of my new Mazda3 and want a new one! :) I highly recommend Vance to anyone who is looking at leasing/purchasing a new vehicle.
An Excellent Purchase Experience
My sales associate was Don Mahon, and he went the extra mile to find the exact Mazdaspeed3 that I wanted; he had it transported by truck from Cleveland at no additional charge. It was an excellent overall experience from start to finish. No complaints whatsoever.