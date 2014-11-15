4.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My sales rep was Vance Burris. I know he has been out there for quite a few years now because I bought a used 2003 Mazda6 from him about 4 years ago. This is probably one of the busiest Mazda dealerships in the country and I think it's the biggest in the midwest. My point in bringing that up is that from the time I started corresponding with Vance he was on top of it and it never took him that long to get back to me. So, while he may be busy he makes you feel like he's only working for you that day, which is refreshing. He did a great job in following up with questions I had, is knowledgable about the products and to top it off he cut me a ridiculous deal on my new 2010 Mazda3 GT that no dealer in the area could touch. They didn't have the color I wanted (velocity red) when I got in there around 3pm, so he located a red one in Indianapolis, performed a dealer car swap and had it here in Cincy the same day by 9:15pm! I took delivery of the car around 10pm. That's efficient because Indy is probably 2 or 2 1/2 hours away with traffic. Vance delivered on everything he promised me he would do, which is sales 101 but rare in the car business. The rest of the staff is very courteous and professional. I'm very happy with the whole experience and I will definitely be back, (although it's hard to imagine the day where I will get tired of my new Mazda3 and want a new one! :) I highly recommend Vance to anyone who is looking at leasing/purchasing a new vehicle. Read more