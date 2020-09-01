Purchased used truck
by 01/09/2020on
Very helpful and flexible on the deal Esther was great
Great customer service with Jo
by 11/03/2019on
I came to Walt Sweeney Ford to look at a used vehicle that I found online. I’d looked at this exact same vehicle at another dealer the day before, but wanted to check out the one at Walt Sweeney before making that purchase and I’m SO glad I did. Compared to the other dealer, Jo made this process so easy and way more transparent. She made sure that all our questions got answered and was wary of our time constraint. In the end, Jo’s great customer service was the deciding factor since I was looking at basically the same car/miles/price.
Great experience
by 10/11/2019on
I had a great experience. The whole process was fast and easy. Everyone was friendly and extremely helpful.
Great Sales Experience!!!!
by 12/22/2018on
I just purchased a 2019 Ford Explorer and Wanted to thank John Sweeney for an outstanding sales experience! John was the consummate professional. He answered all our questions and made the buying experience a pleasure. We have been purchasing from Walt Sweeney ford for 20 years and wouldn’t think of going anywhere else.
quality of sales service
by 12/17/2018on
had a great sales person at the dealer with little or no pressure.He was very nice and answered all of my questions.The sales manager was also very nice as well and worked with me on the price.Very satisfied.PG
Sales
by 12/15/2018on
I came in hoping to get the car I wanted and I did! Thank you so much Don and Jenni for making my car buying experience a great one!
Worst experience ever!!!
by 12/05/2018on
I went to Walt Sweeney Ford 3 different times. Every single time they smiled and talk good to me trying to sound like a friend when all they did was give me the run around sending me to 3 different locations in 2 days. I went to Walt Sweeney Mazda and left with a truck the same day💪.
great ford dealer
by 09/13/2018on
great sale people found the car i was looking for from out of town. everything worked out great.
Mike
by 08/30/2018on
I worked with Lyndse and he was great working with. He did excellent at helping me get into a great car. I’d recommend working with anyone at Walt Sweeney as everyone was super nice and friendly.
Nate
by 10/03/2017on
We felt no pressure throughout the process. We worked with Bob Luchsinger and he did a great job of listening to what we wanted in our vehicle and setting us up with the Explorer that best fits us. We will definitely keep Ford in mind when we need to purchase another vehicle.
Great Place to buy a car!
by 09/28/2017on
My experience with Mike Benz was fantastic.. He worked with me and was able to get me in the exact car that i wanted. He made it happen with less than perfect credit, when no one else was willing to work with me! Thank you!
Great Staff
by 08/24/2017on
Bryson Bell, my sales person was top notch! Professional, Respectful, Patient---made our buying experience fantastic! Our Finance Manager, Keith, also did a great job! Way to represent the West Side of Cincinnati well!
Service department
by 08/12/2017on
Keith has always got my back and always looks fir most cost effective ways to take care of my vehicles. Keith is my main contact but have dealt with your other service advisors also which all have the same attitude of taking care of the customer. I recall a night that was late and closing time. The team stayed late until tires were on my vehicle and I was out the door fir an important business trip in the am I would like to make a note of the inferior quality of the brake rotors ford puts on there cars the ones that were on there could not be turned requiring the purchase if new ones. Keith came to the rescue finding a rebate though A noteworthy game note. It's nice to see the retention in your staff that knows you by name and the same friendly face. Hopefully we can keep the team happy and there fir years to come I'll be back
Fix one problem, create another.
by 07/12/2017on
Regarding replacement of a brake light switch: The service was excellent; the repair was accomplished relatively quickly. I dropped my car off the night before, and the early afternoon of the service day I got a call indicating the repair was complete. Two things I didn't like: (1) Was quoted a lower price when I first made my in person inquiry; then, when repair was complete, tech quoted a price almost twice the original quote (which I had to wait about 15 minutes while they check parts prices). We finally agreed to a lower price, but even that got jacked up with misc fees and taxes. (2) My brake pedal is much softer now than when I dropped the car off. I can only assume it was not adjusted properly, but will admit I do not know all that is involved with that type of repair. I already have trust issues with taking my car to the dealership for repairs; this experience did nothing to heal that trust.
Best Experience
by 07/07/2014on
I have to share! I love the new dealership look. Even though they are mid construction everyone went out of their way to make sure we were comfortable and knew where everything was. We bought a new Explorer and this was our first "NEW" car in a long time. There is a lot of stuff we have never even thought of having on a car, pretty cool stuff! They showed us how it all works and even have free classes for further help. I cannot wait to come back and see the finished look! Thanks Walt Sweeney and EVERYONE who helped me!!! LOVE MY NEW CAR!!
My New Ford!
by 06/28/2013on
I had a great experience at Walt Sweeney Ford. We found our Ford on Edmunds after reviewing several makes and one we decided we went to the closest dealer. I have to say the staff was friendly and answered all of my questions. I felt comfortable and I feel great about the deal I received. Walt Sweeney isn't just the closest dealership, now it's our ONLY dealership!
I think they are GREAT!
by 02/13/2013on
My husband and I have just bought our 3rd vehicle from Walt Sweeney Ford. We have had nothing but good experiences there, everyone is friendy and they answer all of your questions, our daughter will be buying her first car next year and we are sending her there, we have no doubt she will be taken care if and we can trust them... by the way we love our new Ford Fusion..:)
Poor Dishonest Businessmanship
by 09/07/2011on
After an initial meeting where the dealership would not work at getting the financing and numbers to where I needed, I left. After several annoying calls stating they could do the same thing for me as they did while at the dealership, they finally said they crunched the numbers to where I needed them and I should be very happy. I made the trip a half hr away, made arrangements to have someone come with me in order to drive the car back, and come to find out while I am there that they were wrong about the numbers. BIG shock. They just wanted to get me back to the dealership. They also did not believe me about the numbers since the sales assciate was not there who stated them to me- and I eventually had to make them listen to a voicemail left on my phone from their salesman. So not only was it another complete waste of my time- but they were dishonest in what they were telling me and did nothing to make it right or honor the numbers they told me originally. Pretty much I was just out of luck. I would not recommend anyone to go to this dealership. I worked with several sales people and apparently none of them could find the decency to get their facts straight. Hopefully if you do decide to go there you will have a better experience than I did.
Nothing but a Fiesta at Walt Sweeney Ford
by 03/15/2011on
I spent many late nights after work trying to find my next car. I wanted something that was good on gas most importantly, but wasnt a boring old Corolla or Civic. Along came the Fiesta and I was sold. I did have some problems submitting my information through Ford, but once it made it through Walt Sweeney contacted me within the hour. They gave me an upfront price and kept in contact over the next month as I made my decision. They did not have the manual transmission I wanted on their lot, but went out and found exactly the vehicle for me. Thanks Justin, Dave and Walt Jr.
DONT BUY FROM THEM
by 07/12/2008on
VERY UNHAPPY....Been looking for a van for weeks found one at Walts. Filled out all the paper work got approved. We live about 40 minutes from the dealer ship by the time we got our papers filled out the banks was closed so they told us they would call us the next day. The next day got the call told them we would come up on Saturday to get the van. They called us Sat. morning to make sure we was coming. We told them we would be there. Go there and they had sold the van out from under us. To make matters worse we find out they for the monthly rate we wanted that they told us we would get they turned around and raised the monthly payment. Then we talked to management who claimed he would do anything for us. He didn't. He wouldn't work with us even an inch. POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE.....I had turned down another van to come back to this place WHY? They don't want to work with anyone. I would NEVER recommend them to anyone. They least they could have done was give us gas money for wasting our time and selling the van out from under us. DON'T BUY FROM THEM>>
