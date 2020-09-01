sales Rating

After an initial meeting where the dealership would not work at getting the financing and numbers to where I needed, I left. After several annoying calls stating they could do the same thing for me as they did while at the dealership, they finally said they crunched the numbers to where I needed them and I should be very happy. I made the trip a half hr away, made arrangements to have someone come with me in order to drive the car back, and come to find out while I am there that they were wrong about the numbers. BIG shock. They just wanted to get me back to the dealership. They also did not believe me about the numbers since the sales assciate was not there who stated them to me- and I eventually had to make them listen to a voicemail left on my phone from their salesman. So not only was it another complete waste of my time- but they were dishonest in what they were telling me and did nothing to make it right or honor the numbers they told me originally. Pretty much I was just out of luck. I would not recommend anyone to go to this dealership. I worked with several sales people and apparently none of them could find the decency to get their facts straight. Hopefully if you do decide to go there you will have a better experience than I did. Read more