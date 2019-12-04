sales Rating

Talked to the sales person a couple times on the phone. Told him what I wanted. Drove 4 miles. Walked in the show room and was pretty much ignored until I asked someone who " xx" was. They pointed me to a person who was just sitting at his desk. I walked over and arranged for a test drive. To say he low balled my trade in is an understatement. After he told us about his auto history I told him I just wanted to get down to "the bottom line". It was then that he told me the used car pricing is fixed and there is no dealing. Had to told us - or the web site indicated used car pricing was firm I never would of even made the call. Hours, miles and frustration later, we walked out of the dealership. I thought it was all very unprofessional. Read more