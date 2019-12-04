My son will be a college graduate very soon.. and was in the market for a new car. He had shopped at several dealerships.. and decided to check out Jay Honda. He met Zach, checked out the new Honda Civics.. and drove home in his new car later that afternoon! Zach was professional, easy to talk to and knowledgeable.. he made the car buying experience easy and efficient. The cost and quality of the Honda Civic from Jay Honda was far better than what was being offered elsewhere, and as a mom, I love the safety features in the Honda Civic. I also appreciated how well my soon to be college graduate was treated by Zach and the rest of the staff at Jay Honda.
Highly recommend!!
After the initial visit, two different sales persons ignored calls and messages for 3 days. I had to walk back in to get information.
After I said; "I will take the car" (with financing pre-approved), it still took them more than 3 hours to do the paperwork
They incorrectly calculated the sales price - twice. I had to point out the errors.
My son will be a college graduate very soon.. and was in the market for a new car. He had shopped at several dealerships.. and decided to check out Jay Honda. He met Zach, checked out the new Honda Civics.. and drove home in his new car later that afternoon! Zach was professional, easy to talk to and knowledgeable.. he made the car buying experience easy and efficient. The cost and quality of the Honda Civic from Jay Honda was far better than what was being offered elsewhere, and as a mom, I love the safety features in the Honda Civic. I also appreciated how well my soon to be college graduate was treated by Zach and the rest of the staff at Jay Honda.
Highly recommend!!
Talked to the sales person a couple times on the phone. Told him what I wanted. Drove 4 miles. Walked in the show room and was pretty much ignored until I asked someone who " xx" was. They pointed me to a person who was just sitting at his desk. I walked over and arranged for a test drive. To say he low balled my trade in is an understatement. After he told us about his auto history I told him I just wanted to get down to "the bottom line". It was then that he told me the used car pricing is fixed and there is no dealing. Had to told us - or the web site indicated used car pricing was firm I never would of even made the call. Hours, miles and frustration later, we walked out of the dealership. I thought it was all very unprofessional.
We just purchased a new 2018 CRV from JAY Honda and are extremely pleased with all aspects of this experience, especially the outcome! Our salesperson, Patrick Mace, was extremely helpful with educating us on all the updates on the new safety and electronic equipment, knowledgeable about comparisons , very patient and even assisted with hands on training with the new electric system once we purchased! I was updating an 11 year old CRV, thus, had many questions regarding updates. We never felt pressured and appreciated the helpful/educational approach! We could not ask for a more better salesperson! We will definitely recommend Patrick and Jay Honda! And of course the new and improved CRV!
PS: I can also put in a positive recommendation for the Service Department. Since, being an owner of an 11 year old CRV, I have had positive contacts with in the past.
LL
Shopping for a new car at Jay Honda week of 7/12, salesman offered a Honda EX-L (4 cycl w/auto trans, as demo model to test drive.
On street car drove ok, but on Interstate, car lurched to right on braking at 60 mph and also drifted to left when steering was pointed straight ahead.
On return we explained to salesman we would not further consider the Honda due to defects in demo model.
Salesman responded by offering product literature, but did not address our concern.
Seems to be something missing in approach to customers actively looking for a car (1) make sure demo models don't have defects, (2) if it happens, get another car and try again, don't just brush off customer's concerns.
I Leased a Honda Odyssey from Jay Honda of Bedford.
My salesman
was very nice and helpful.
He sat in my van and showed me how to work every button and knob. The whole dealership had friendly people in all departments.
I will lease all my future cars with Jay Honda.
Here at Jay Honda we take pride in our dealership. It begins with each employee to learn, grow and walk on the edge of discomfort. We come together every morning to build on our communication and get to know one another and each other's positions. We have a strong and solid culture you can see and feel when you walk in the doors. We are not your typical car dealership, we do things different. Transparency and clear communication is key so you know upfront all what you need to know and information you may have not known. We want you to experience the value that money JUST can't buy. Come and let us show you.
what sets us apart
We price our vehicles and service according to the market, so need to negotiate.
We have people who have been int his industry for many years, with lots of experience. But that's not the most important. We hire NICE and KIND people.
We have SO much fun here. Come and see for yourself.
We are upfront and transparent.
We are unlike ANY dealership around. It all starts with the culture.
1 Comments