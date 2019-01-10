Work was great, but timing leaves a lot to be desired. Was told would be a two and a half week job...took closer to 8. They didn't order parts before the appointment date; couldn't get additional approval from insurance due to using the wrong email; staff working on car took a vacation (don't blame him as he did a great job), but they had no one else to work on it; didn't keep us informed; only info was when we contacted them.
Explorer XLT purchase from Don Wood Ford Athens ohio
by satisfiedsha on 01/09/2019
Just a very pleasant experience! The Salesman really went out of way to locate the exact car we wanted!! The purchase as smooth as Ive ever experienced. Ive had dealt with dealers from BMW, Porsche and Mercedes and this was by far the best deal and experience.
I scheduled a service check appointment 1 day prior and they were great to get my car in with short notice. Larry explained the findings of the check and was helpful in explaining my options and needs for my car. Great experience!
We love our Ford Explorer Limited. It is well equipped, rides very smoothly, powerful, roomy (3 rows of seats), tasteful interior, and high tech. We would never consider buying any other car in the future.
I came to look only. I ended up with a quality pre owned Ford Escape at a great price. I was treated with dignity and respect. Please consider this dealership for your next purchase, you won't be sorry. You'll be treated like family.