service Rating

Work was great, but timing leaves a lot to be desired. Was told would be a two and a half week job...took closer to 8. They didn't order parts before the appointment date; couldn't get additional approval from insurance due to using the wrong email; staff working on car took a vacation (don't blame him as he did a great job), but they had no one else to work on it; didn't keep us informed; only info was when we contacted them. Read more