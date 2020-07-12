Customer Reviews of Parkway Ford Lincoln
Great Buying Experience
by 12/07/2020on
We went to Parkway to meet with our salesman Tyler to review Lincolns with an eye on the MKX or the Continental. After going over all of the features and taking a test drive we decided to purchase the Continental. Tyler did a great job of highlighting the features of both cars, comparing the options, and helping us to decide which vehicle had the options that would be best for our long term ownership. The dealership was friendly and inviting and made us feel like we were part of the family. Their selection was great and they were great to work with us on our financing and optional products. We could not have asked for a better experience or better deal on a new 2020 Lincoln Continental. I finally have the car of my dreams with the help of Parkway and the special attention from Tyler!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 10/27/2020on
Even though we had not planned to buy a new vehicle at this time, the price and an experienced sales representative changed our minds. The car itself is a definite upgrade from our previous one. The information and knowledge shared with us by the sales person was done with sincerity and no hype. This is our 7th vehicle bought from Parkway Ford. We keep coming back for a reason !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
by 10/26/2020on
I wanted to trade my old truck and car in on a new F150. I worked with Linnea from the start. She took time to work the trades and I got a deal that I was happy with. They say the dealer never looses. But I didn't feel hurt when I was done. It was nice to do deal over email and phone during all the mess as well.
Excellence 5 Stars!!!
by 10/14/2019on
I have worked with Terry Otis at Parkway Ford in the past and had such a good experience the first time that I knew I’d be going back when I was ready for something else. He and his team helped me with my new purchase and went above and beyond my expectations. The communication was great and the entire process was easy. Terry isn’t what you’d expect as a ‘salesman’; he treats you like he knows you and doesn’t make you feel pressured to purchase AND he makes sure you get more than what you’ve expected! I’d give him 10 stars if I could!
Happy with vehicle, cleaning needed improvement
by 06/16/2019on
I was very disappointed with the auto detailing of my vehicle after purchase. I was told I would have a full detail, the car was not even vacuumed properly. The windshield needed cleaning and it was just a poor job. Happy with salesman, he tried to make things right but felt because I was there on a Saturday the effort was just lackluster by the service dept. Not even mediocre.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Parkway Ford Purchase:
by 06/05/2019on
This was my 2nd purchase from Parkway Ford and Kenny Grantham's knowledge, courtesy and service made this transaction every bit as good as the first. Parkway Ford is a great dealership with outstanding sales and service - I would highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
CLARENCE BROWN PARKWAY FORD
by 05/30/2019on
Thanks Clarence I love my used 2008 Ford Escape! You went above and beyond and found exactly what I wanted thank you again so much for your help! I'm not a big fan of change and Clarence helped me find exactly what I was looking for. No pressures or anything he was really good to work with. If you are looking for something that's hard to find give him a call. Thanks, Sarah Tate
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 05/28/2019on
Ed Woods made purchasing my Escape such a great experience. I never felt pressured and he worked very hard to make sure I ended up within my budget. So grateful for his guidance! Thank you Ed!!
Walked in needed a service walked out with a car
by 05/26/2019on
I came in for work done on a Ford Mustang purchase at a second hand dealer I have only had the car for about a year and 5 months in that time I've put in over $4000 in work needed. It was to the point Wilbur knew me by first name and suggest they got me a office he agreed that I was loosing more than I was gain from a car that was not reliable I've spoken to him on several occasions where he assisted with me with things I needed to do to be able to get a car this paticular day I had no plans of purchasing a car he went above and beyond to make sure I walked out with a car. That gave me a peace of mind .As I was frustrated he was sincerely patient and understanding I originally wanted the 2018 eco sport SE there was a mistake made that I wasn't able to purchase that one but I still walked out with a car by this time i had been at the dealer all day with little hope of getting anything. My dealer. Bought me lunch and was extremely honest and helpful in my situated. We had issue with getting insurance before they closed but everything worked out. To sum it all he was a great person to assist me with my needs of getting a vehicle I would definitely do busy in the near future and recommend people to him very professional funny and it shows he truley loves to help people you guys have a jewel in the mist of your company and I truley thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New car buy
by 05/13/2019on
No issues nor complaints, courteous and friendly service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top Notch!
by 05/06/2019on
Parkway Ford delivered top notch service. I didn't think I'd be able to get a car, but Pedro and Bobby worked quick and easy. Usually you spend all day at the dealership. I was in and out within 2-3 hours! They were awesome.
PURCHASED USED CAR
by 04/02/2019on
I purchased a used car from Parkway Ford. Linnea was fantastic!
Wow!
by 03/31/2019on
That was the easiest experience with the very best service and vehicle. I *ADORE* my 2019 Navigator and Tyler was excellent - patient, helpful and easy to work with. Great all around experience.
Everything was better than we expected!
by 03/09/2019on
Thank you Ford and thank you Brian Keo (dealer) who help us with everything and more.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Dealership
by 02/09/2019on
Mediocre service, the lackluster team who did not follow up with the commitments they made throughout the sales process.
Ed Woods - Parkway Ford
by 02/05/2019on
I worked with Ed Woods to purchase a new F150 Truck. Ed was very helpful and really cares about his customers in every aspect. I would highly recommend Mr. Ed Woods to anyone. He is very knowledgeable about the vehicles and all the in and outs of purchasing a vehicle. I look forward to working with him again in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Yellow LaCrosse
by 02/02/2019on
Tyler worked very quickly and thoroughly to end my headaches with a "bad buy" from a competitor. From the first minute to the last, I felt comfortable; and felt as if he was working hard to solve my problems. He made sure he found a car for me that I would love and enjoy for many years to come. Thankful I stopped in!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase a vehicle
by 02/02/2019on
Brian was our sales person he was very helpful and I feel he worked for the very best deal for us.I would recommend his service to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Survey
by 01/16/2019on
We had excellent service purchasing our new car. Salesman was great!
First purchase at Parkway ford
by 01/15/2019on
The process was easy and quick. Every question I asked was answered in a timely manner. They took care of my wife and I. Going over every bit of the buying process. I would strongly recommend anyone buying a car to come to Parkway Ford South. I would also recommend there service department.
Awesome salesman !
by 01/13/2019on
I recently had the privilege of working with Kenny at Parkway Ford to find a new car after my Fiesta had transmission issues. Kenny is the most conscientious and helpful person I've ever had help me in the car business. He worked hard to find me the best option and to explain the new car's features to me. He is extremely honest and devoted to providing the best customer service! Jennifer in the finance department is also honest , straightforward and worked to get me the best financing option for my situation. Thank you so much to everyone at Parkway.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
