I came in for work done on a Ford Mustang purchase at a second hand dealer I have only had the car for about a year and 5 months in that time I've put in over $4000 in work needed. It was to the point Wilbur knew me by first name and suggest they got me a office he agreed that I was loosing more than I was gain from a car that was not reliable I've spoken to him on several occasions where he assisted with me with things I needed to do to be able to get a car this paticular day I had no plans of purchasing a car he went above and beyond to make sure I walked out with a car. That gave me a peace of mind .As I was frustrated he was sincerely patient and understanding I originally wanted the 2018 eco sport SE there was a mistake made that I wasn't able to purchase that one but I still walked out with a car by this time i had been at the dealer all day with little hope of getting anything. My dealer. Bought me lunch and was extremely honest and helpful in my situated. We had issue with getting insurance before they closed but everything worked out. To sum it all he was a great person to assist me with my needs of getting a vehicle I would definitely do busy in the near future and recommend people to him very professional funny and it shows he truley loves to help people you guys have a jewel in the mist of your company and I truley thank you Read more