Modern Toyota
Customer Reviews of Modern Toyota
PURCHASE OF NEW 2021 TOYOTA VENZA XLE
by 09/27/2021on
My wife and I recently purchased a new 2021 Toyota Venza XLE. Our sales representative was Jose Diaz-Lopez. He did an excellent job in securing exactly the vehicle that we requested. He also spent a lot of time with me researching interior colors for the vehicle. I appreciate Jose. This is the 2nd new vehicle that we have purchased from him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 09/28/2021on
quick and easy everyone was through and it was exciting trip that in fact I would highly recommend to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
PURCHASE OF NEW 2021 TOYOTA VENZA XLE
by 09/27/2021on
My wife and I recently purchased a new 2021 Toyota Venza XLE. Our sales representative was Jose Diaz-Lopez. He did an excellent job in securing exactly the vehicle that we requested. He also spent a lot of time with me researching interior colors for the vehicle. I appreciate Jose. This is the 2nd new vehicle that we have purchased from him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Got a boatload of PM work+ window weatherstripping done this visit. Happy!
by 09/24/2021on
Shane Hannah at Modern Toyota left no stones unturned in helping me get all of the services requested, done on my 2010 Corolla. It had to be "winterized" early in the season, due to my job constraints. He fully reviewed service records and reminded me that a transmission service ought to be done. I'd told him at check-in that "this visit is when I need all stuff done". This visit included replacing windows weather strip molding that had dry rotted . Days prior , I called to add this item to the service appt, and the lady who handled my call made sure to get those window molding parts on time. The mechanics (probably short staffed and hustling hard) ) let me know my brakes drums needed cleaning soon,, or else brakes might quit adjusting properly. We got that done. Words can't describe how happy I was to see and feel the difference in how my car drove off the lot! Shane even carried my spare oil and coolant purchase to the car and loaded it into trunk. I never even had to walk over to the parts dept to do a fluids purchase; as he did all the footwork and consolidated that purchase into my service bill. I got tremendous service from every angle. Thank you to all of these people! They were so motivated and kindhearted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful Experience
by 09/23/2021on
Entire staff was friendly and welcoming. Our sales guy was great and not pushy…we got there 30 min before closing and no one seemed to mind that when we left with our new ride, it was well over 2 hours past closing. It was a remarkably pleasant experience from start to finish!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service Beyond Expectations
by 09/21/2021on
Branton Dodson always provides professional, courteous service. He got my car delivered to me when I was unable to pick it up while my wife was having heart surgery. His support minimized the stress of a trying day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
100% satisfied
by 09/20/2021on
My salesperson was Chad Gordon & he was great! Very informative and showed me exactly what I said that I was interested in. He made the process very smooth, quick & easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
What every car dealership should strive to be!
by 09/17/2021on
Mom was our salesperson - and there are not enough compliments I can give her. Being new to the Toyota family of products, she was extremely knowledgeable about each vehicle we asked about, each trim level offered and genuinely cared about what we were looking for. Mom is the reason that we bought our 2021 Toyota Highlander Platinum AWD. Mom is the reason that will be back for our next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fast, easy service!
by 09/15/2021on
I love the convenience of the three I closed bays to pull into and someone always at their podium to greet you and take it from there. The waiting area is big and spread out with tv’s, drinks and snacks. The best part is I was out under an hour!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fast-Friendly Service
by 09/13/2021on
Timely service performed to my expectations and at the cost quoted by the service advisor! I would recommend Modern Toyota to everyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service Advisor
by 09/13/2021on
Shane was great. Had already read my truck’s history before I got there. Kept me informed every step of the way,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 09/11/2021on
Service was prompt. straightforward and everything recommended I agreed with. I was given an estimate within 3 hours of the accident.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 09/09/2021on
The staff was friendly and professional. We were offered coffee and bottled water, had a comfortable seating are for us to wait. And the best part we there less than an hour, I was very surprised. Everything that was done was explained to me so I could understand it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Top-Notch Service
by 09/09/2021on
Good staff members. Clean facilities. Staff does it's best to get customers in and out after service of vehicle. Offering comp washes is a very nice perk and much appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best service anywhere.
by 09/03/2021on
They have always been very courteous and helpful. They are extremely professional and FOLLOW COVID REGULATIONS. Felt very comfortable going there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Top Notch
by 09/02/2021on
Quick and friendly service. I would recommend anybody if you are buying a car, go to modern Toyota of Winston Salem. Great sales and service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Modern Toyota Shines
by 09/01/2021on
The sales person, Donald Robertson, was superb. He was knowledgeable and personable. He answered all my questions in an informed, professional and friendly manner. He was easy to talk to and instilled confidence in the product. He represented the dealership very well and at the same time was customer-centered. The entire sales team managed the sale very well in an efficient and professional manner. We’ll done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
5 star
by 09/01/2021on
Greeted instantly. Walked through the process. Great waiting area that was very clean. Service completed faster than expected. Would highly recommend and will come back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service Experience
by 09/01/2021on
Availability of convenient time for service appointment. Comfortable area to wait while service was performed. Refer I did not see the refreshment area until I started to leave.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Great People, Great service, Great experience
by 08/30/2021on
The ease of making a deal, never any pressure. Daniel Perry was great to work with along with your finance guy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service and facilities. Outstanding personn
by 08/29/2021on
Promptness and responsiveness of Service Representative - Greg.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New car purchase.
by 08/28/2021on
Friendly staff and quick service. Everything went smooth for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments