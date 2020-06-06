5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have three family cars serviced through Flow of Winston. Their service has been courteous, professional, NOT pushy, and efficient. On my most recent visit the service advisor assisting me went over and above the call of duty to make sure I was comfortable while I waited, assisted me to a quieter waiting room where I could do laptop work, then came back to me to update me on the vehicle progress. When they realized that some parts would not be in till the next day, she got me a very nice loaner car and had it waiting on me so I could return home in it. Over the next 24 hours she kept me posted on the projected completion time and gave me a to-the-penny total before I ever returned to pick up my vehicle. One more thing that I value--she printed out all the recommended service updates that the service advisory called for along with the associated cost for each item, then DID NOT pressure me to do any of them, but left me to decide which I wanted done to my vehicle. None of that: "Oh, by the way, we saw you needed a new part while we were working on your vehicle--that will be an additional $500" that service departments sometimes pull on customers. My experience with Flow Winston has been that they do nothing until the owner specifically requests it and approves the associated costs. I am considering buying my next car from them simply because their service is so good. They completed my repairs in the time frame they projected. Read more