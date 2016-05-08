5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My most recent purchase of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was truly a pleasant experience. From the moment that I was greeted by the friendly Receptionist who introduced me to Mr. Eddie Brinkley - my Sales Consultant - who exemplified the term of providing excellent customer service - ( friendly & knowledgeable) regarding the products & services offered at the dealership, I knew that my experience would be rewarding. Mr. Brinkley was determined to assist me with locating the exact vehicle with accessories/options per my specifications. I also want to thank Mr. Aaron McCrae - Sales Manager - for his assistance. From previous experience, the Hubert Vester Chevrolet Customer Service, Sales & Service Repair Departments are a step above some of the other dealerships with which I have been associated in the past. Keep up the great work!!!