Great car buying experience
by 04/01/2022on
The whole experience was easy and smooth. Carlos helped me find the right car for me without pressuring me. He explained the features of the car and made me feel comfortable with my choice. Carlos was a pleasure to work with.
Fully Satisfied Customers 🙂
by 07/28/2021on
My husband and I purchased a car from Union County Kia in Monroe, NC on Sunday, July 25th 2021. Mrs.Stephanie Breeden was the sales representative that we worked with and she did an absolute phenomenal job! She was very professional, but she was also very human. Meaning she put herself in the buyer's shoes and gave comparisons. She treated us as if we were close friends, who has known each other forever! She was herself and had a wonderful sense of humor. I think one of the keys to a great sales representative is, to make the customer feel completely comfortable with the whole process (which she did) and make them feel at home (which she also did.) They also have to to be themselves, joke and laugh with the customer (which we did a lot of!) All while getting the business done! I honestly feel as if I didn't only get a new car, but I feel as if I also made a great friend! The store was neat and well maintained. The restrooms were very clean and well stocked. I was really amazed when I saw the waiting area! It had a TV, several very comfortable chairs, several magazines of all different kinds, for both men and women of all ages, an electronic charging station for your phone, laptop, ipad and etc., a Wi-Fi station with tables & chairs to sit at, while you use their FREE Wi-Fi, it also had a full size coffee bar with a very nice coffee machine that also makes expressos, cappuccinos, iced coffee, Frappuccinos and regular coffee. The coffee bar also had all the fixings and all flavors for your coffee. Then they had a snack vending machine with all kinds of delicious snacks that only costed $1.00! The snack vending machine even had Goody powders in it! They also had a vending machine with soda and Monster energy drinks in it. I also noticed that they have a little enclosed area, right next to the waiting room, that has glass all the way around it. That is a kid's lounge and in their kid's lounge, there was all kinds of toys for both boys and girls. What really caught my eye was that in the kid's lounge, they had a little kitchenette with play food and dishes! When I tell you that they literally thought of everything when making this business and they go completely out of their way to make sure you are comfortable in every way possible! I mean that's exactly what they do! Now onto the finance department. We worked with a gentleman named Ed Nordyke. He was awesome as well! He was also very polite, he had a good sense of humor as well and he really hit it off conversation wise with my husband! He explained everything very thoroughly and took care of business with no issues! But at the same time, he made sure that we understood everything, he answered all of our questions and he got us in, finished and out in no time! Last at the end of our experience, we were leaving and Stephanie had already went to her car and was on her way out of the parking lot. When she saw my husband and I sitting parked up by the front door. She used her own personal time to stop and ask if all was well with us and it turns out it wasn't. My husband had lost his cell phone in the time that we were there and we couldn't find it anywhere! But he went back inside to look for it and even though Stephanie was off the clock, she still used her personal time and went back inside with him to look and she didn't leave until his phone was found and were leaving! That really made a huge impression on me! It shows that she has amazing character and morals. It also showed me that there are still a few good people in this world! So all in all I give Union County Kia of Monroe a perfect score of a 10 out of 10! My husband and I were pleased in every single way! I highly recommend them to any and everyone for all of your car buying experiences! Thanks again Stephanie and the Union County Kia of Monroe, NC family! I luv my new car! ❤<br>
Jeep too kia!
by 07/12/2021on
They are transparent and very honest I took my jeep wrangler up there to trade and they gave me a fair price for it, also got me the exact car I've been wanting for a great price. Stephanie and Larry are amazing ppl and will do everything they can to help while keeping it stress free(-:
New Telluride
by 07/10/2021on
My wife and I were seeking to purchase the newTelluride. We met up with Gus at the dealership and he was great. No nonsense. Told him what we wanted, and price we were looking at and he made it happen for us. I highly recommend Union County Kia and ask for Gus.
Union Kia is soo awesome
by 05/01/2021on
The place is gorgeous. The people are friendly. I had the pleasure of working with Mr. Bernie. He is a GREAT people person. He jokes. He fills the time with great information. He gave me the tour and introductions and he got me a deal and the suv i have been looking for. i am very pleased with the entire transaction
Very Pleasant Experience
by 02/28/2021on
I had the best experience at Union County Kia with Larry Goode. It was later than normal and they stayed open to help get me the right car. Was extremely pleased with the service and friendliness of the staff. They were not pushy, and were very informative to help me understand getting a first car. If you are a new car buyer I highly recommend reaching out to Larry.
Great experience
by 12/31/2020on
Recently purchased a 2021 Telluride from Anitra. Whole experience was easy and stress free. Will refer family and friends in the future.
I loved purchasing my first car from this dealership!
by 10/16/2018on
Chris, Michael, and Brandon were incredibly helpful, kind and easy going during my entire first time car buying experience! They were able to get me the best deal on my first ever new car (a 2019 Kia Soul+), and made the entire process feel effortless, despite me feeling overwhelmed and a bit anxious; I would recommend anyone and everyone to take all of their vehicle purchasing needs to Union County Kia! You won't regret it!
Love my Soul
by 10/09/2018on
Overall a great experience. Everette very helpful and informative, a great energy. Bernie so easy to talk to and didn't hesitate to help out. Ed very nice and willing to work w/you, no pressure. Brandon in financing was very nice. I was just a bit disappointed to find that I did not receive a rate that corresponded w/my good credit, not his fault. I know that he was just doing his job but being on a budget and having to sit through the up selling on additional packages, ugh! Don't get me wrong, still a GREAT dealership!!
Excellent Car Buying Experience
by 09/03/2018on
I am the proud owner of a Kia Sportage. The experience I had with Union County Kia and Brandon Jolly will definitely make me a return customer. Brandon went above duty to make certain I got the best car buying experience ever.
Another great experience
by 08/21/2018on
I had another great experience purchasing a car from Union County Kia. Ask for Bernie. He is awesome. This is our third car purchase from Bernie. Very knowledgeable and personable. Everyone at the dealership was great. Thanks
Brandon in the sales department is fantastic!
by 08/08/2018on
I cannot tell you what a pleasure it has been to work with Brandon Jolly in sales. He was laid back no pressure. Showed us what we wanted to see. Didn't try to steer us in different directions. We were able to have a gentleman-like conversation over pricing and financing. Even after the the sale he still stays in touch to check up on us. That's someone that wants to build a life long customer not just a sale. After purchasing Brandon has even helped us get connected with the right people in service to make sure our Sedona is properly serviced. The service manager there no is outstanding with customers and looking out for your vehicles well being not after your wallet. I cannot say enough good. I can't stand dealerships and how they treat people. Guys like Brandon are the kind of guys that will save dealerships from going away. Thanks so much to Brandon and Donnie (Service manager), because of you guys we will be buying our next Kia from you as well as servicing them with you until its time to trade in.
Brandon is Great
by 08/04/2018on
We started our evening out looking for a nice small car for my daughter and we walked into Union County Kia and became a part of the family. From Brandon taking the time to walk us around the lot and show us all the great cars they have to offer at great prices to Cheryl buying us a Homemade pie. The experience was Amazing! If nothing else stop in and have a cup of coffee! You will never look at your Keurig the same I Promise!
Cant trust a car salesman
by 01/22/2018on
I found a car that i liked, and after setting an appointment with Dante he told me that there was someone else looking at the same car could i come earlier. i arranged to meet him at the dealership at 9:30a. i got there on time, and he even said, Im glad you got here early because its first come first serve. He walked away to get the keys, and when he was gone the other customers came in. They were being helped by another salesman. i went in search of Dante, and told him that i was here first. he just shrugged and said "it happens". he didnt bother to tell the other salesperson that i was here first, he just walked away to help another customer. I watched him and his salesmanager laughing about it as i was leaving the dealership. i dont care about the car...i drove 40 min out of my way to come to his dealership. i will not ever reccomend this dealership or that sales staff to anybody.
Awesome Experience /People at Union county Kia
by 11/29/2017on
I went to Keffer Union County Kia November 14 hopefully to trade in my 2007 Hyundai Sonata for a new leased Optima. I met up with Bernie Graham in the showroom, and he actually remembered me from awhile back when I had our family Sedona in the repair shop for maintenance. The experience was great, not just from Bernie but all staff in the sales dept. We struggled with the cost and the right car for awhile but eventually and a lot of patients on Bernie's side, I was able to get exactly the car I wanted and for a great price. I have been going to this kia now for over 8 years, and will highly recommend them to anyone that wants an amazing experience buying/ Leasing a new or used car, and if you want a very knowledgeable/ experienced sales person, just ask for Bernie Graham.
Look Out
by 11/23/2017on
Even though we were misled about the features on the car and waited for hours and hours while the deal was made (I think to more or less wear us down) we had kind of come to terms with what was done to us but then I received this two days after we bought the bait and switch. Hi Mary , My manager asked me to reach out to you about your Soul that we looked at a few days ago. It's all about lining up potential buyers, and we may have found a way to go. If it is still available, we may have an opportunity to improve our trade allowance. If you're available in the next day or so, please allow us to take a second closer look at your vehicle. Please call ahead as this is a fluid situation. This added insult to injury. They don't even realize that they have already fleeced us and want to do it again. I love my Kia but be careful where you buy and make sure you deal with people who have integrity. Surely not all Kia dealerships are like this one.
Great Experience
by 10/27/2017on
Went in needing a car asap. Little worried about credit and what I could afford. Wasnt even sure what I wanted just knew I had a budget and needed a reliable vehicle. In steps Chris Williams. Not only did he guide to what I truly needed it was just a great experience.overall. You walk away feeling that you not only have a a great ride but a good friend. I highly recommend Chris to anyone looking for a painless purchase. Thanks again and we will continue to do business with them.
Best car buying experience
by 10/20/2017on
This was the best experience I have had in a long time. Bernie was awesome in 3 phone calls in a couple of hours he had my deal done. I went to the deslership I signed paperwork and drove home. It was so easy and everyone was friendly and nice
First Quality Dealership
by 10/06/2017on
The service that I was given throughout the whole process of purchasing my new Kia was top notch. From the salesman to the individual managers, everyone was respectful of my time and choices. They were not overly pushy or suggestive, like one might find at other dealerships.
Most wonderful people
by 10/03/2017on
I bought an SUV there just yesterday these people are the most polite and will work very hard for you I will not but anywhere else a special thanks to Mr Bernard Graham you were awesome
I purchased a used Volvo from Alex
by 09/30/2017on
I purchased a used Volvo from Alex. He was very helpful. He even came and picked me up to get my Volvo. He went the extra mile to make sure I was satisfied.
