1 out of 5 stars service Rating

The check engine light was on my mom’s 2016 Ford Fusion and an inspection, so she could renew her registration and pay taxes before November 1st. I scheduled an appointment at Lafayette Ford for October 18, 2021. When I dropped the car off, I included a detail note stating that I recently took it to Auto Zone and the diagnostic code they pulled was the “P2096”(Post Catalyst Fuel Trim System Too Lean” “Bank 1” and that I was aware of the Catalytic converter was still under warranty. The service tech contacted me the next day and informed me that the mechanic Stephen Payne (SP) found the problem, he said SP pull the code (p018c) (Fuel pressure sensor), “fuel line pressure sensor failed. Found sensor seized into line and could not remove, allegedly, the fuel line assembly was replaced. The reason I said allegedly because the service tech tried to help me find what part was replaced but was unsuccessful. He attempted to get the mechanic with no results. I wanted to see, what had been done. This was October 19, 2021, paid $795.07 ($139.00 diagnostic fee is included). The notation on the invoice stated the car was tested and verified it was good to go. After driving the car for less than 8 miles, the CHECK ENGINE LIGHT is back on. I took the car back to Lafayette Ford October 20, 2021. Talked to service tech and he updated me by stating (SP) said it was the catalytic converter (under warranty), and the O2 sensor needed to be replaced (not under warranty). Service tech called to let me know the car was ready and that QC took it out for a test drive and when he returned, they checked to see if a code would generate. He said the code was “p0420”, which indicates there’s a problem with the catalytic converter/O2 sensor. At this time, I was not charged for the installation of the O2 sensor, but I was quoted $106.26 plus $30.00 for inspection, totaling $136.26. I picked the car up Friday, October 29, 2021, drove it for 7 miles and the CHECK ENGINE LIGHT WAS BACK ON, and on top of that, I decided to pop the hood and look around. I immediately notice the engine cover was missing… smh! Saturday, October 30, 2021, I return to Ford and ask if someone could contact (SP) and see what happen to the cover and one service tech said he didn’t know how to contact him… Red flag!! The worst thing a mechanic can do is not COMMUNICATE and no one at your place of employment can contact you…. (Sounds like bull crap to me). I was told to speak to the service manager Loretta Davis on Monday. She contacted me, before I could reach out to her. She stated she would make sure the car would be done right on this 4th visit. She also stated she would be given me a discount for all my troubles. I got the call, to come pick the car up on November 2, 2021. I was charged $233.83 ($30.00 for inspection, so $203.83). The complete total before LORETTAS whopping $11.57 was $245.40 but I was originally quoted $136.36 ($30 is included for inspection. The taxes were $14.09, which is more than LORETTA’S whopping $11.57 discount. I truly feel like Lafayette Ford can not be trusted. The back and forth was ridiculous and the mechanic (SP) was never available to show me the work from the first day I brought it in. This is the first encounter I have ever had with Lafayette Ford, and this was the last!! Read more