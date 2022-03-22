5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have done business with them for 10years. I was satisfied with them always. As I purchased this car my Already high expectations were surpassed by my salesperson Renee. I guess my only regret was not having him as my first salesman. Having been there 17 years he is definitely an asset to the company. I'm a difficult customer who had done my research Main point my complete satisfaction from beginning to end. My 5th Ford and still going Read more