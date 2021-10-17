Hendrick BMW Northlake
Customer Reviews of Hendrick BMW Northlake
Howard knows BMW's
by 10/17/2021on
I called Hendricks BMW to make an appointment & was handed off to Howard, who was wonderful! We were given a fair trade & purchased a Certified BMW. Howard was knowledgeable, professional, and friendly. We left feeling good about our new purchase and will seek out Howard for our next BMW.
Swerve to avoid this wreck of a dealership!!
by 01/28/2022on
This dealership is dishonest, shady, and lacks integrity. The sales staff is incompetent and not knowledgeable. Management is rude and combative. Shop elsewhere if you value your time and money!!
Howard knows BMW's
by 10/17/2021on
I called Hendricks BMW to make an appointment & was handed off to Howard, who was wonderful! We were given a fair trade & purchased a Certified BMW. Howard was knowledgeable, professional, and friendly. We left feeling good about our new purchase and will seek out Howard for our next BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
GREAT CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE
by 06/05/2019on
We purchased a certified pre-owned BMW 528i and worked with salesman Antoine Smart. If you are in the market for a new or pre-owned car, I would highly recommend the BMW Northlake dealership and ask for Antoine, he was great to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 05/22/2019on
I love the attention that is given. I received a call to let me know that it was time for a service - this technology is awesome. The service at the Huntersville dealership is always first rate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Best Service
by 04/23/2019on
Excellent service provided by Jeff Day. A true professional, checked for potential recalls on my X1 while service work was being performed on my vehicle. Very pleasant experience, good listener, to the point, informative and no nonsense. Jeff, Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Recall
by 04/14/2019on
Outstanding service provided by Jeff Day. Very professional, kept me informed while th work was being performed on my vehicle. Could not have ask for a more professional individual than Jeff. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Awesome service and service rep
by 01/11/2019on
Service done fast quick and in a hurry My service rep Jeff let me know every step of the way
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 05/17/2018on
Jeff provided excellent service relation during my visit I look forward returning again soon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Valet
by 05/10/2018on
I moved to Hickory with a BMW still under warranty. Since there is no dealership in town I was having to make the drive to Charlotte for service. Hendricks offered their valet service for a nominal charge, left a loaner car,and saved me the time and hassle of driving to the dealership. I would recommend this service to anyone living outside the area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bad Experience
by 11/08/2016on
The staff at Hendrick will call you frequently when you are interested in purchasing a car. They will be available immediately and provide their cell phone contact information if you have any questions prior to purchase. If you have any concerns or issues after you drive your new car off the lot and you try to reach them, suddenly they are always with other clients or on the phone. Calls to their cell phones go to voice mail, and you will be lucky if you get a call back after leaving multiple messages. In my case, I purchased a high end vehicle from them and had an issue with one of the keys. Before I drove my new car away they assured me that they would order a replacement key and overnight ship it to me since I live hours from the dealership. Of course no key came a week later so I called multiple times and finally talked with a salesman who said he didn't think we needed a spare key for our $90k car but he would look around and see if they could find one and call back. Of course no call back so multiple other calls and finally get to talk to someone who says they will order a key. No key after another week. After that dead end I spent multiple calls trying to speak with the manager who finally agreed to get us the second key for the car and finally after a month we had a key. The other issue was with a refund. We initially were going to have the car shipped to us so the invoice had a shipping charge. We decided just to pick up the car, but had already written a check for the original amount. I was assured by the manager that they would just cut a check to refund the shipping charge. When I went to pick up the car and asked about the refund check they said my check hadn't cleared so they couldn't write me a refund check yet, but they would send it as soon as my check cleared. They had no problem letting me drive off with a 90k car but couldn't write me a check for a few hundred dollars, ok. So the next day my check cleared so I waited a bit for the refund check. When it didn't come I went through the same deal as with the above key. Was told twice it was sent, but it didn't come. Finally talked to manager who said he would send it out that day. A few days later the check comes but it was for less than the refund should have been. More phone calls and unanswered messages and finally another talk with the manager who said they would send another check out. Still no check and they won't even call me back anymore. All this dealership is interested in is getting your money. Once they have it the sales department will treat you like an unwanted distraction.
Eric Oram and hendrick service team fabulous service
by 09/23/2016on
I have been going to hendrick northlake service for years. There is not one time I've been disappointed. Eric Oram always provides excellent customer service from beginning to end. Hendrick northlake bmw is home and which is why we love driving the ultimate driving machine.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Highly Recommend Hendrick Northlake
by 03/26/2016on
Hendrick Northlake does a great job servicing my BMW and my Service Advisor Evan Folsom does an excellent job. He's very knowledgeable and work is always done correctly and on time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
They'll Do It Right
by 09/02/2015on
Darryl Warren is awesome. He took sales advisor to a whole different level. He made sure I understood my vehicle and went out of his way to make sure I was comfortable. Chris Blocker is awesome. When things didn't go right, he made them right. This dealership is honest and will work with you to make sure you get the car you want at the price you want. Real stand up company. I was thoroughly impressed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A Home Run!
by 05/26/2015on
Rob Roy (our salesman) was great! He knows his product and was very helpful to get us just what we were looking for. I've never driven a better car. 535i will give you chills! Rob even had my car shuttled over from another Hendrick dealership to find me the exact one I wanted. I highly recommend Rob Roy and the staff at Hendrick BMW Northlake!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very good experience with Hendrick BMW
by 05/26/2015on
I purchased a CPO Z4 from Matt Zelie and was very pleased with the experience. I drove 2 hours to see the car, and both the car and Matt were waiting when I arrived. Matt thoroughly explained the options on the car, and I had plenty of time to decide. The transaction went as smoothly as can be expected and Hendrick throws in a nice bag of BMW goodies too. Matt followed up and made sure I was happy with the car. I probably won't be in the market for another car soon, as mine are newer, but I would not hesitate to recommend Matt and Hendrick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Sales Experience
by 05/17/2015on
Excellent Sales Experience. Assisted us in determination of right car for us. No pressure sales experience. Patient and very knowledgeable. Sales Person definitely knew the car. Will definitely return to this dealership for future purchase needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
World Class Experience
by 08/31/2013on
I wanted to take a minute to thank the entire staff for a great buying experience. I recently purchased a pre owned 2013 535i...great car! The staff at Northlake made me feel welcome from the time I walked in the dealership. The Pre Owned Manager, Jim S went out of his way to make sure I stayed informed throughout the process. Brian K. in the Finance Department was great to work with and easy to talk to. General Manager Tom D took time to introduce himself and made me feel at home. The Hendrick organization should feel confident that they have great people doing a great job at Northlake.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Customer Service! Wonderful Experience!
by 07/30/2013on
Sales Reps Zack S. & John were the reason I purchased my vehicle this past Friday! I personally wanted to say thanks! Zack was very helpful and while John was learning the ropes, he exuded confidence. They both answered all of my questions and I felt my purchasing was the right decision. Thanks to everyone at BMW Northlake who helped make my dream come true! Loyal Fan & Forever Customer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Easy and professional
by 07/02/2013on
They are very friendly and knowledgeable. Lance did a great job helping me find the Jeep I needed. I will definitely come back and get a new beamer one day!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Worst experience, they judge you base on how you look
by 06/15/2013on
My husband and I (with our 2 childen) visited the new Northlake site in the month of December (after Christmas) and had a terrible customer service experience. It was actually quite appalling and demeaning. We have discussed our experience between each other and has decided to write the President of Hendrick's BMW personally. If it is permissable, can you please provide us with the appropriate information to do so. We still have full intentions of purchasing a BMW before this summer,(and more than likely would have purchased one then, if our experience went differently) but we feel that our experience should be made known
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
At Hendrick BMW Northlake, serving Charlotte, Rock Hill, SC, Concord, Hickory and Lake Norman, we don't just sell new BMW models such as the 4 Series, 5 Series, X1, X3,and X5....We don't just offer a fantastic selection of pre-owned cars... And we certainly don't just offer high-caliber BMW service. Rather, at Hendrick BMW Northlake, we take the time to get to know each and every driver we meet. It doesn't matter if you're from Rock Hill,SC, Concord, Hickory or Lake Norman; we get to know your driving style, needs, desires and maintenance habits.
For people looking to buy a car, this means an amiable, pressure-free environment. Rather than push cars, Hendrick BMW Northlake suggests the ones that will best meet your lifestyle and budget...For people who might not have the best memory and/or diligence when it comes to getting their new BMW or pre-owned car serviced, we help make sure you stay on track so you can get every last mile paid for.
1 Comments