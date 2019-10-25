1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We bought a used vehicle from them that they did not disclose to us that it had been in an accident with right side impact. Every advertisement, sales associate and the auto check stated that this vehicle had been in no accidents. We only found out because our financial institution ran their own vehicle check. This was upsetting but we were willing to let it be since we already bought the vehicle. However, 5 DAYS after we bought the vehicle we can’t get the car to turn on. Then 2 days after that the car won’t turn on, and we discover the linkage in the transfer case is broken. I called the dealership and spoke to both Mike from sales and Rich who does financing and they told me to take the vehicle to a Jeep dealership to get it repaired as the repair will be covered by the warranty that came with the vehicle and that Asheboro Ford would cover the deductible amount. It’s an unfortunate situation but they did offer to pay for the deductible which was very much appreciated. BUT THEN, we find out that Rich incorrectly filed the warranty and put it under a vehicle we didn’t even buy. So our warranty was essentially invalid. I call them and they tell me they are going to fix it. Well our vehicle was fixed and the warranty still hadn’t been corrected. The next day Rich tells me that the warranty has been fixed and that he has contacted the repairing dealership to let them know. I then get a call from the repairing dealership that this repair isn’t covered by my warranty, despite being explicitly told by multiple members of Asheboro Ford that it was. So I call Asheboro Ford to talk to Rich and he said he was going to figure it out for us. He even called our service manager at the other dealership and assured him that this was going to be taken care of “one way or another”. The next day, the day we told Rich we were going to go pick up our vehicle, I called Asheboro Ford to get an update and Rich is conveniently out of the office and our car hasn’t been paid for. I call and speak to a manger, Chris, and he said he would find out some more information for me. I called several times after that and Chris was never available. We showed up in person and a manger wouldn’t even speak to us. We were reassured by Amy that we would be getting a call regarding the situation the next day. We did not. I have called every couple days since then and every time I call I am told they are “working on it” and that they will call back with an update. They never do. It has been 3 weeks since our last correspondence with the dealership and no manager will return our calls. We were told by the dealership that this vehicle had been thoroughly inspected- it clearly wasn’t. We were told by the dealership that this vehicle had not been in an accident- it was. We were told we would have a warranty on the vehicle, but they carelessly mishandled the execution of the paperwork for it. They told me to take my car to the repair facility and that it would be covered - it wasn’t. They told us so many things that turned out to be blatant lies. I was originally going to write a 5 star review because we had such a great experience with the sales team the day we bought the car. But they are clearly an incompetent dealership who is negligent and misrepresents the vehicles that they sell. Buyers beware. Read more