by
on Matthew Baldwin 08/30/2020
I could not be happier with the service I received from my sales person Kent. Monica on the Finance team was super knowledgeable about all the warranty and financial questions I had.
by
on Never Again 06/12/2020
Stay away from these so called dealers, the only thing their interested in is taking as much money out of your pocket as possible. They sold me a truck, agreed on a monthly payment and then when I show up to get my new truck, they said right before we were all done that they made a mistake on y trade-in and that my payment would be only $40 more a month. I totally lost it and stormed out of the place. What a bunch of [non-permissible content removed], save yourself the aggravation and go somewhere else.
Dealer Response 1 Comments
Fast & responsive Eudi was great!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Peter was excellent to work with. He made the transaction quick and easy, he was very knowledgeable. Made the whole transaction seem like we were talking to an old friend and not a salesperson. This was the second time I dealt with Peter on a vehicle. Highly recommend him.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Professional and friendly service
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
You guys are always fast and sufficient
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Marquise made the experience quick an easy on getting me in the car i wanted. Definitely will be recommending to anyone i know looking for a car to come see him!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Staff was honest and worked with me to help me understand my car buying experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Fast, quality service. Was towed in on Monday night right before closing with no warning and had my truck fixed and several recalls done. Truck was back in my hands by Tuesday afternoon running beautiful! Great job everyone! I have about 5 dodge dealers closer to me but choose you guys who are 30+ miles away cause of they way you handle my vehicles. 5 stars all day long!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly, fast service good communication
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on L0vemyjeep_ 11/10/2019
Serviced my vehicle while I waited and actually had it completed within a very reasonable amount of time. Their waiting room is very comfortable which allowed me to work while there.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always great whenever I’m there. Staff is friendly and attentive. Service is quick. They make sure my car is good and ready to go.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Was able to leave my car the afternoon before my appt and I was called the next day mid morning car was ready. Had running boards put on my car Service Dept staff very friendly and personable.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Town and Country at 3156 Hempstead Turnpike customer service was much better than the one in Brooklyn. The only thing that concerned me was that the financial manager ran my credit report over eight times unknowing to me and caused my credit score to drop. This was unprofessional and deliberate. I did not appreciate that because they did not tell me they were taking this action. The sales representative was very professional and because of him my rating is four.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Efficient staff, clean waiting area, and waiting time held to a minimum. I will definitely only use this dealership for all my service in the future.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I like that you’re open on Sunday. I like that you have loaner cars.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service friendly professional print timely service been using their service for years. Great service managers don't buy truck there but use service
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My sales men was absolutely amazing got me exactly what I wanted
Recommend this dealer? Yes
My sales person, Casondra Metz, made the process an enjoyable experience. She answered all my questions and continues to be available to assist with technical questions.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Thank you Lance for making our car buying experience a pleasure.
by Michael_C 05/15/2019
by
on Michael_C 05/15/2019
Couldn't have asked for a better sales person, for having to step into her position, she did an amazing job! The only thing I dont understand is why they didnt fill the truck I purchased full with fuel! I feel let down on that aspect only. I left the vehicle I traded in with more then 3/4 tank of fuel and they shipped me off with only a 1/4 tank of fuel to start my 5 hour journey home! I wish they would do something for me on that aspect but I wont hold my breath. Overall good review
