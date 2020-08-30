Town & Country Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram
Top Notch Customer Service
by 08/30/2020on
I could not be happier with the service I received from my sales person Kent. Monica on the Finance team was super knowledgeable about all the warranty and financial questions I had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Worst of the worst
by 06/12/2020on
Stay away from these so called dealers, the only thing their interested in is taking as much money out of your pocket as possible. They sold me a truck, agreed on a monthly payment and then when I show up to get my new truck, they said right before we were all done that they made a mistake on y trade-in and that my payment would be only $40 more a month. I totally lost it and stormed out of the place. What a bunch of [non-permissible content removed], save yourself the aggravation and go somewhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Great service as usual
by 11/26/2019on
Fast & responsive Eudi was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
To see Peter
by 11/25/2019on
Peter was excellent to work with. He made the transaction quick and easy, he was very knowledgeable. Made the whole transaction seem like we were talking to an old friend and not a salesperson. This was the second time I dealt with Peter on a vehicle. Highly recommend him.
Ram 1500
by 11/23/2019on
Professional and friendly service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Dept
by 11/20/2019on
You guys are always fast and sufficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quickest and easiest car purchase yet along with friendly service.
by 11/19/2019on
Marquise made the experience quick an easy on getting me in the car i wanted. Definitely will be recommending to anyone i know looking for a car to come see him!
Helpful staff
by 11/17/2019on
Staff was honest and worked with me to help me understand my car buying experience.
Long time happy customer!
by 11/14/2019on
Fast, quality service. Was towed in on Monday night right before closing with no warning and had my truck fixed and several recalls done. Truck was back in my hands by Tuesday afternoon running beautiful! Great job everyone! I have about 5 dodge dealers closer to me but choose you guys who are 30+ miles away cause of they way you handle my vehicles. 5 stars all day long!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place
by 11/12/2019on
Friendly, fast service good communication
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Speedy service
by 11/10/2019on
Serviced my vehicle while I waited and actually had it completed within a very reasonable amount of time. Their waiting room is very comfortable which allowed me to work while there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 11/10/2019on
Always great whenever I’m there. Staff is friendly and attentive. Service is quick. They make sure my car is good and ready to go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wrangler accessory installation
by 11/08/2019on
Was able to leave my car the afternoon before my appt and I was called the next day mid morning car was ready. Had running boards put on my car Service Dept staff very friendly and personable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I said it
by 11/06/2019on
Town and Country at 3156 Hempstead Turnpike customer service was much better than the one in Brooklyn. The only thing that concerned me was that the financial manager ran my credit report over eight times unknowing to me and caused my credit score to drop. This was unprofessional and deliberate. I did not appreciate that because they did not tell me they were taking this action. The sales representative was very professional and because of him my rating is four.
Great service
by 11/05/2019on
Efficient staff, clean waiting area, and waiting time held to a minimum. I will definitely only use this dealership for all my service in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not sure what this is
by 11/04/2019on
I like that you’re open on Sunday. I like that you have loaner cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
👍
by 10/31/2019on
Great service friendly professional print timely service been using their service for years. Great service managers don't buy truck there but use service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My sales men was so great!!
by 10/31/2019on
My sales men was absolutely amazing got me exactly what I wanted
Excellent Customer Service
by 10/31/2019on
My sales person, Casondra Metz, made the process an enjoyable experience. She answered all my questions and continues to be available to assist with technical questions.
Lance Brown
by 07/23/2019on
Thank you Lance for making our car buying experience a pleasure.
Great sales person highly recommend Melissa
by 05/15/2019on
Couldn't have asked for a better sales person, for having to step into her position, she did an amazing job! The only thing I dont understand is why they didnt fill the truck I purchased full with fuel! I feel let down on that aspect only. I left the vehicle I traded in with more then 3/4 tank of fuel and they shipped me off with only a 1/4 tank of fuel to start my 5 hour journey home! I wish they would do something for me on that aspect but I wont hold my breath. Overall good review
