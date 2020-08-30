Skip to main content
Town & Country Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram

3156 Hempstead Tpke, Levittown, NY 11756
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Town & Country Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram

3.0
Overall Rating
3 out of 5 stars(130)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top Notch Customer Service

by Matthew Baldwin on 08/30/2020

I could not be happier with the service I received from my sales person Kent. Monica on the Finance team was super knowledgeable about all the warranty and financial questions I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

130 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worst of the worst

by Never Again on 06/12/2020

Stay away from these so called dealers, the only thing their interested in is taking as much money out of your pocket as possible. They sold me a truck, agreed on a monthly payment and then when I show up to get my new truck, they said right before we were all done that they made a mistake on y trade-in and that my payment would be only $40 more a month. I totally lost it and stormed out of the place. What a bunch of [non-permissible content removed], save yourself the aggravation and go somewhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service as usual

by Jpep on 11/26/2019

Fast & responsive Eudi was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

To see Peter

by Jose on 11/25/2019

Peter was excellent to work with. He made the transaction quick and easy, he was very knowledgeable. Made the whole transaction seem like we were talking to an old friend and not a salesperson. This was the second time I dealt with Peter on a vehicle. Highly recommend him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ram 1500

by Santo on 11/23/2019

Professional and friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Dept

by EW on 11/20/2019

You guys are always fast and sufficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quickest and easiest car purchase yet along with friendly service.

by Brian on 11/19/2019

Marquise made the experience quick an easy on getting me in the car i wanted. Definitely will be recommending to anyone i know looking for a car to come see him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Helpful staff

by Kaitlyn on 11/17/2019

Staff was honest and worked with me to help me understand my car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Long time happy customer!

by Andrea on 11/14/2019

Fast, quality service. Was towed in on Monday night right before closing with no warning and had my truck fixed and several recalls done. Truck was back in my hands by Tuesday afternoon running beautiful! Great job everyone! I have about 5 dodge dealers closer to me but choose you guys who are 30+ miles away cause of they way you handle my vehicles. 5 stars all day long!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great place

by Daniel on 11/12/2019

Friendly, fast service good communication

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Speedy service

by L0vemyjeep_ on 11/10/2019

Serviced my vehicle while I waited and actually had it completed within a very reasonable amount of time. Their waiting room is very comfortable which allowed me to work while there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Jeremy on 11/10/2019

Always great whenever I’m there. Staff is friendly and attentive. Service is quick. They make sure my car is good and ready to go.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wrangler accessory installation

by Susan on 11/08/2019

Was able to leave my car the afternoon before my appt and I was called the next day mid morning car was ready. Had running boards put on my car Service Dept staff very friendly and personable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

I said it

by Hubbard on 11/06/2019

Town and Country at 3156 Hempstead Turnpike customer service was much better than the one in Brooklyn. The only thing that concerned me was that the financial manager ran my credit report over eight times unknowing to me and caused my credit score to drop. This was unprofessional and deliberate. I did not appreciate that because they did not tell me they were taking this action. The sales representative was very professional and because of him my rating is four.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Georgia on 11/05/2019

Efficient staff, clean waiting area, and waiting time held to a minimum. I will definitely only use this dealership for all my service in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Not sure what this is

by David on 11/04/2019

I like that you’re open on Sunday. I like that you have loaner cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

👍

by Vito on 10/31/2019

Great service friendly professional print timely service been using their service for years. Great service managers don't buy truck there but use service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My sales men was so great!!

by Branden on 10/31/2019

My sales men was absolutely amazing got me exactly what I wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Theresa on 10/31/2019

My sales person, Casondra Metz, made the process an enjoyable experience. She answered all my questions and continues to be available to assist with technical questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lance Brown

by trumpy on 07/23/2019

Thank you Lance for making our car buying experience a pleasure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales person highly recommend Melissa

by Michael_C on 05/15/2019

Couldn't have asked for a better sales person, for having to step into her position, she did an amazing job! The only thing I dont understand is why they didnt fill the truck I purchased full with fuel! I feel let down on that aspect only. I left the vehicle I traded in with more then 3/4 tank of fuel and they shipped me off with only a 1/4 tank of fuel to start my 5 hour journey home! I wish they would do something for me on that aspect but I wont hold my breath. Overall good review

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
123 cars in stock
0 new36 used87 certified pre-owned
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
0 new|0 used|
12 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
