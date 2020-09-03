sales Rating

If I can give Malouf negative feedback, I would! I have never dealt with such idiocracy or been treated with such disrespect in my entire life! I went to Malouf as they had an exact car I was looking for; a used, automatic, black, 2015 Mustang GT. I scheduled an appointment on my lunch with a guy named Bill. When I arrived (on-time), I found I was double booked, and Bill was much more interested in making the sale with the other gentleman. I had to wait to take a test drive, then when it was finished Bill hurried out muttering something to the effect well youre probably not going to buy the car anyway so have a nice day(said most likely because he wanted to make deal with the other gentleman). I never inclined that I was not interested in the vehicle. I was actually very interested in buying it and told him so. So he sits me in the waiting room, makes me wait, then says ok ready to pay full sticker? I said no there are a few things wrong with the car can we negotiate a price. To make a long story short he belittles my offer, which was only $1000 less than what they were asking, then basically just tells me to leave in one of the most disrespectful ways I have ever experienced in my life. I wasnt rude to him and was just trying to make a fair deal. To be honest, the way he was speaking to me I wouldnt be surprised if he was on something, especially talking to me like that with 39 years experience. Anyhow, I figured I would find the same car elsewhere. I did find a few of the same exact cars in Virginia. They had about the same or less miles on them and were about the same price or cheaper. However, not wanting to drive that far (~4.5 hours) I figured that maybe I would just deal with a different salesman at Malouf. I called the manager Bill and asked for another salesman for the same car. He said arent you that kid that gave the ridiculously low offer? I told him that it was only $1000 less than what you were asking and was willing to negotiate if wasnt treated so rudely. Anyhow he sets me up with another salesman. This is where it gets good. The new salesman Jason was very professional and nice. He let me view the car on the lift as requested and to take it out for one last test ride. Within a half mile of driving the car I brought Jasons attention that the car is on 0 miles to empty and the gas gauge could not be any further on E. He stated it was okay, they run their cars like this all of the time. I told him two more times within a mile that Im uncomfortable driving the car so low on fuel until he agreed we should get some gas. Almost instantly after that the car dies. Guess what we ran out of gas! Jason then asks if I can help push the car to the gas station that was ~0.3 miles away. I said ill help you push it to the next safe place. We had to wait for someone to bring us gas and the car still wouldnt start. After trying to start the car multiple times, the car not starting, and all the electronics in the car going haywire I explained I have to get back to work. At first I was ignored, but the second time I said it they took me back to the dealer where I was welcomed with not even a single apology. I will admit Jason did call me later, like a man and apologize for everything that has happened. I just also want to let everyone know I am not the average car buyer. I have been around cars all of my life. My father did ground up restorations on classics, where I would do a lot of the mechanics. I even helped build the Batman Begins stunt vehicle years ago for Warner Bros. Im an active member of SEMA and just want Malouf to know that I will be telling this story of disrespect and idiocracy to everyone I know. A little kindness goes a long way. I think they should learn some manners and be so stingy that their cars are test driven on empty. Read more