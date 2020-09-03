Great sales people
by 03/09/2020on
On Saturday 3-07-2020 we went to Malouf Ford to look at a 2020 Ford Expedition and were met by sales person Andy Malouf. I bought many a car and Andy was the best sales person ever. He treated us like we were one of his family. We also met the sales manager Don Brown and he to treated us with respect and like we we also like one of his family. They both got together and came up with an outstanding deal on the new car. Andy was very knowledgeable on the car and on financing it. I learned so much from this sales person on leasing a car. With his recommendation we leased to 2020 Expedition. I recommend this dealership to all and when you go ask for Andy Malouf.
service on my car
by 07/23/2019on
Even though I got the dates mixed up on my appointment, the guy at the service desk was very nice and managed to get my car done.
Malouf Service Dept
by 04/26/2019on
Excellent, on time, didn’t try and sell extra repairs or services for a basic oil change. Quick, clean in and out service
Malouf Lincoln
by 03/31/2019on
Easy, hassle free buying. Sales associate Marlo Hirshon is absolutely wonderful.
2018 Edge
by 03/21/2019on
Wonderful experience, service person listened & made sure all my concerns were taken care of.
Excellent customer service
by 12/15/2018on
Everyone at Malouf had patience and answered all questions. They knew everything about the car and found the perfect one for my family. Thank you Malouf.
Execellent searvice
by 11/29/2018on
In and out quickly
30,000 mile service
by 11/28/2018on
Brought my 2016 Explorer in for 30,000 mile service. Work was expertly completely. Found that other work was needed and that was also completed to my satisfaction.
Excellent
by 11/08/2018on
Awesome...very accommodating, went out of there way to find the car I wanted.
Service Department
by 08/31/2018on
I have mixed feelings about Malouf Ford. I absolutely love my sales person, Marlo Kirshan - she is awesome! The service department is another story. When I go in for an appointment, they are defensive & jump to state that the issue is not warranted instead of listening. I only bring my truck in for issues that I know are issues & as a woman, despite their general treatment, I am a mechanically smart woman so I come in with a list. I know what the issue is & most of the time know how to fix it but they doubt me each time - I end up right. The service department does not do a good job explaining the issue & how they will resolve it. I generally leave there frustrated. The service department could use some gentler 'bed side manner' & I know it is hard dealing w/ people all day but they are in the field of customer service -- they fall short in my opinion. If it wasn't for the free oil changes & routine inspections, I would find another dealer to handle my truck. Also, there is no fit & finish on the service tech's work, I always have to go over my truck to make sure I am getting it back the way I gave it to them. The last 2 times it was in, there were significant issues that they should have corrected before calling me to come get it.
First time buying a Ford
by 08/15/2018on
Had a great experience at Malouf Ford and Lincoln. Ron I. Made me feel like family .I will buy another Ford in the future from Malouf and Ron I .
Repeat Customer
by 07/31/2018on
Great group of people to do business with at Malouf Ford, have been doing business with this dealership since 1991 and have never thought of going anywhere else. The products and the sale and service staff is top shelf, they are attentive, kind and courteous people.
Car maintenance
by 06/27/2018on
I always like going to this dealership as they provide you with the best service and customer experience.
Car repair comments
by 06/02/2018on
I took my car to have front brakes done and waited two and a half hours for the job to be completed. I was ok with that but unfortunately, I had to take it back the next day because I heard a knocking noise when I had to use the brakes. It turned out that the brakes were defective and had to be replaced again and my wait was over two hours the second day. I feel because of the inconvenience, I should have been offered a free oil change or car wash. Instead, I was told there was no charge for replacing g the brakes the second time which I expected anyway.
Worst buying experience ever!
by 03/30/2018on
If I can give Malouf negative feedback, I would! I have never dealt with such idiocracy or been treated with such disrespect in my entire life! I went to Malouf as they had an exact car I was looking for; a used, automatic, black, 2015 Mustang GT. I scheduled an appointment on my lunch with a guy named Bill. When I arrived (on-time), I found I was double booked, and Bill was much more interested in making the sale with the other gentleman. I had to wait to take a test drive, then when it was finished Bill hurried out muttering something to the effect well youre probably not going to buy the car anyway so have a nice day(said most likely because he wanted to make deal with the other gentleman). I never inclined that I was not interested in the vehicle. I was actually very interested in buying it and told him so. So he sits me in the waiting room, makes me wait, then says ok ready to pay full sticker? I said no there are a few things wrong with the car can we negotiate a price. To make a long story short he belittles my offer, which was only $1000 less than what they were asking, then basically just tells me to leave in one of the most disrespectful ways I have ever experienced in my life. I wasnt rude to him and was just trying to make a fair deal. To be honest, the way he was speaking to me I wouldnt be surprised if he was on something, especially talking to me like that with 39 years experience. Anyhow, I figured I would find the same car elsewhere. I did find a few of the same exact cars in Virginia. They had about the same or less miles on them and were about the same price or cheaper. However, not wanting to drive that far (~4.5 hours) I figured that maybe I would just deal with a different salesman at Malouf. I called the manager Bill and asked for another salesman for the same car. He said arent you that kid that gave the ridiculously low offer? I told him that it was only $1000 less than what you were asking and was willing to negotiate if wasnt treated so rudely. Anyhow he sets me up with another salesman. This is where it gets good. The new salesman Jason was very professional and nice. He let me view the car on the lift as requested and to take it out for one last test ride. Within a half mile of driving the car I brought Jasons attention that the car is on 0 miles to empty and the gas gauge could not be any further on E. He stated it was okay, they run their cars like this all of the time. I told him two more times within a mile that Im uncomfortable driving the car so low on fuel until he agreed we should get some gas. Almost instantly after that the car dies. Guess what we ran out of gas! Jason then asks if I can help push the car to the gas station that was ~0.3 miles away. I said ill help you push it to the next safe place. We had to wait for someone to bring us gas and the car still wouldnt start. After trying to start the car multiple times, the car not starting, and all the electronics in the car going haywire I explained I have to get back to work. At first I was ignored, but the second time I said it they took me back to the dealer where I was welcomed with not even a single apology. I will admit Jason did call me later, like a man and apologize for everything that has happened. I just also want to let everyone know I am not the average car buyer. I have been around cars all of my life. My father did ground up restorations on classics, where I would do a lot of the mechanics. I even helped build the Batman Begins stunt vehicle years ago for Warner Bros. Im an active member of SEMA and just want Malouf to know that I will be telling this story of disrespect and idiocracy to everyone I know. A little kindness goes a long way. I think they should learn some manners and be so stingy that their cars are test driven on empty.
Malouf Ford in North Brunswick, NJ is a class act
by 09/25/2017on
Malouf Ford in North Brunswick, NJ is a class act and it was a pleasure and easy-going experience leasing my 2nd Transit Connect with them. Friendly, courteous, professional and stress-free.
Quick Replacement with a Great Experience
by 09/07/2017on
We had to replace our car unexpectedly after an accident. We visited the website and found a car that interested us, so we made an inquiry. That put us in touch with Adam Rosser, who took exceptional care of us and helped us to quickly and expediently complete the paperwork and purchase the car we wanted.
ford explorer limited
by 08/07/2017on
great , receptive and great price
Happy Ford Customer
by 07/07/2017on
I am very happily driving my 2017 Ford Fusion. I spoke with the dealer, they showed me cars in the price range I was interested in and three hours later I was driving home with my new car. They were not pushy and they did not try to sell me more car than I needed. Malouf had a huge selection of cars to choose from. I have been a satisfied Ford customer since 1989 and I would highly recommend Ford products to anyone interested in a high quality automobile!
Good job!
by 06/25/2017on
Great service and great attitudes! Really wanted to please 'the customer'.
Regular Maintenance, and recall repair
by 06/24/2017on
I have always been highly satisfied with every aspect of my Malouf experience.