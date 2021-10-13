Malouf Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Malouf Ford Lincoln
New Mustang convertible
by 10/13/2021on
New Mustang convertibleMarlo is the best sales girl I have bought many cars from her
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service prompt and efficent
by 03/07/2022on
My appointment was for a regular service maintenance and to check the tire pressure. The entire wait was only about one hour. The waiting area, although freezing, was clean and inviting. Employees have, and still are, very professional. Always a good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car
by 09/15/2021on
I recently lost both my cars in a flood, and I went around from dealership to dealership trying to find the best car for my family. We went into Ford Malouf and this was our last stop! Instantly we were greeted by Chris, who was extremely knowledgeable on all cars, and very understanding of our situation. He was determined to find the right car that fit us. We fell in love with the Corsair, and worked with Chris and Don to make this a reality. We can not be happier with the level of service and knowledge that Malouf provided. They made a super stressful time into a fun and exciting one! Thank you Malouf Ford for everything you did for us!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always treated great
by 06/14/2021on
I have always been treated with the utmost respect from Lisa, Joe and Sal when having my car serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr. John H. Nelson, Jr.
by 01/19/2021on
An Excellent Experience! Salesperson Marlo Hirshon listened to my my comments and knew what type of vehicle I was looking for. After my test drive of the Corsair I apprise Ms. Hirshon that this was the auto that I wanted. I was told the Corsair would be ready on Monday. On Monday my Corsair was ready. Ms. Hirshon made sure that the paper work was smoothly and efficiently handled and I was on my way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 12/16/2020on
Came in to take a look at what I would like. The sales consultant was very attentive and friendly. Personal and caring. I found a car I really like and he helped me get it smoothly. I would recommend this dealership any day to anyone. Thanks for the service guys.
Gram will treat you like dirt if you’re not up to his standards
by 11/25/2020on
My family went in to Malouf tonight. We were recommended by a friend. We got there and were told to ask for Gram. He spoke down to my husband, wouldn’t even give him the time of day. After the test drive, we sat down to crunch numbers (we’ve been to 5 other dealerships looked at cars in the same range) the sales person came back, handed us a monthly rate. Gram never ran out credit, didn’t use my husbands discount rate from work, didn’t even mention Black Friday sales. When we asked about our trade in, Gram told us the vehicle needs new tires (we bought tires 3 months ago) and it wasn’t worth anything. I’ve never been treated so unfairly. The prefer a “certain type of customer” that is clear.
Great sales people
by 03/09/2020on
On Saturday 3-07-2020 we went to Malouf Ford to look at a 2020 Ford Expedition and were met by sales person Andy Malouf. I bought many a car and Andy was the best sales person ever. He treated us like we were one of his family. We also met the sales manager Don Brown and he to treated us with respect and like we we also like one of his family. They both got together and came up with an outstanding deal on the new car. Andy was very knowledgeable on the car and on financing it. I learned so much from this sales person on leasing a car. With his recommendation we leased to 2020 Expedition. I recommend this dealership to all and when you go ask for Andy Malouf.
service on my car
by 07/23/2019on
Even though I got the dates mixed up on my appointment, the guy at the service desk was very nice and managed to get my car done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Malouf Service Dept
by 04/26/2019on
Excellent, on time, didn’t try and sell extra repairs or services for a basic oil change. Quick, clean in and out service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Malouf Lincoln
by 03/31/2019on
Easy, hassle free buying. Sales associate Marlo Hirshon is absolutely wonderful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Edge
by 03/21/2019on
Wonderful experience, service person listened & made sure all my concerns were taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 12/15/2018on
Everyone at Malouf had patience and answered all questions. They knew everything about the car and found the perfect one for my family. Thank you Malouf.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Execellent searvice
by 11/29/2018on
In and out quickly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
30,000 mile service
by 11/28/2018on
Brought my 2016 Explorer in for 30,000 mile service. Work was expertly completely. Found that other work was needed and that was also completed to my satisfaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 11/08/2018on
Awesome...very accommodating, went out of there way to find the car I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department
by 08/31/2018on
I have mixed feelings about Malouf Ford. I absolutely love my sales person, Marlo Kirshan - she is awesome! The service department is another story. When I go in for an appointment, they are defensive & jump to state that the issue is not warranted instead of listening. I only bring my truck in for issues that I know are issues & as a woman, despite their general treatment, I am a mechanically smart woman so I come in with a list. I know what the issue is & most of the time know how to fix it but they doubt me each time - I end up right. The service department does not do a good job explaining the issue & how they will resolve it. I generally leave there frustrated. The service department could use some gentler 'bed side manner' & I know it is hard dealing w/ people all day but they are in the field of customer service -- they fall short in my opinion. If it wasn't for the free oil changes & routine inspections, I would find another dealer to handle my truck. Also, there is no fit & finish on the service tech's work, I always have to go over my truck to make sure I am getting it back the way I gave it to them. The last 2 times it was in, there were significant issues that they should have corrected before calling me to come get it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First time buying a Ford
by 08/15/2018on
Had a great experience at Malouf Ford and Lincoln. Ron I. Made me feel like family .I will buy another Ford in the future from Malouf and Ron I .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repeat Customer
by 07/31/2018on
Great group of people to do business with at Malouf Ford, have been doing business with this dealership since 1991 and have never thought of going anywhere else. The products and the sale and service staff is top shelf, they are attentive, kind and courteous people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car maintenance
by 06/27/2018on
I always like going to this dealership as they provide you with the best service and customer experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car repair comments
by 06/02/2018on
I took my car to have front brakes done and waited two and a half hours for the job to be completed. I was ok with that but unfortunately, I had to take it back the next day because I heard a knocking noise when I had to use the brakes. It turned out that the brakes were defective and had to be replaced again and my wait was over two hours the second day. I feel because of the inconvenience, I should have been offered a free oil change or car wash. Instead, I was told there was no charge for replacing g the brakes the second time which I expected anyway.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes