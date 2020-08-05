I've dealt with Acura dealerships, multiple Lexus dealerships, Toyota dealerships and the honesty and quality of work that I get from Josh and the team is the reason I will stay with Lexus. I recommend them for services on new cars and old cars alike; they cared for my Lexus RX350 (and oh, am I picky) from 50k mikes to over 100k miles and Josh is the reason I will buy another Lexus - because I can trust him and the Ira team to keep it perfect at the lowest possible cost. Friendly and flexible, the nicest experience in return for paying pesky but necessary maintenance costs for my vehicles.
I've done five scheduled maintenance appointments with Ira Lexus Manchester. Always a very short wait at most 5-10 minutes. Always with a loaner (I'm 50 miles away). Excellent service. Caught several problems before they were really problems. Never forget anything. Best wax and interior cleaning I've ever had on any car. Thanks especially to Barry, Kevin, and Dawn.
Josh and the team at Lexus did an incredible job. I've had horror stories at other dealerships and these guys not only care but they know what they're doing. Great advice, great work, excellent customer care.
Greg
Lexus Bedford..top notch from management (Nigel) to advisors (Laurie Beauchemin)..these individuals go above and beyond to provide service they would expect themselves..not to mention the vehicle quality. Outstanding dealership..Matt Dyer
I've always had great customer service at Ira Lexus of Manchester.
Kelli and Berry were very professional and helped me get my car serviced. I like how they give detailed report about the service of car.
I couldn't ask for a better service! Thank you for all your help
Have been a customer since I bought my very first LEXUS suv in 1996! The service department specifically my service advisor Laurie Beachemin has always taken been a pleasure to work with for all my service needs over the years with all my SUVs. Love my vehicles and love IRA LEXUS of Manchester!
Highly recommend working with Emma Tolland. Buying a car is always a tedious process and needless to say sometimes takes hours. Working with Emma was easy, friendly and most importantly she was transparent and honest throughout the process. I recommend working with this dealership and Emma. Very happy with my new vehicle.
I bought a used Toyota Camry SE from Joe Cardello (Sales). He worked hard to get me a great deal on the car. In addition Patrick Norton (F & I Manager) was friendly and sweet. My family was treated with respect as if we were buying a beautiful Lexus. When we picked up our car it was displayed inside their showroom floor garage. The car was being purchased for my 22 year old son. He was in awe of the presentation. He loves his car! I am very happy with this dealership.
Mislead to believe that the old lease would be paid off and once I purchased a new lease found out 2 weeks later that they did not pay it off in full and stuck me with a $2,400 bill. Beware of this dealership making false promises to force deals...
Lexus of manchester . It was one of my bests visits in a dealer they are the best want to say thank you to mohamed , he is a good sales man and very kind, my grandma, was so happy to meet him he is very kind , i give him a A+ ,and want to say thanks to lexus of Manchester you guys are the best😄
IRA Lexus of Manchester is proud to have a huge selection of used and pre-owned vehicles for Bedford customers to test drive. Whether you are looking for a low priced used car or a certified pre-owned vehicle that looks and feels like new, IRA Lexus of Manchester is the place to find it.
IRA Lexus of Manchester also has a financing department and an automotive service department that are some of the best in the Nashua area. You know what your automotive service needs are and IRA Lexus of Manchester’s receptive staff will strive to meet them. Come in or call us today and find out why so many of your Bedford, Machester, and Portsmouth neighbors chose IRA Lexus of Manchester.
1 Comments