18 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
26 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Purchased a CPO

by G Lannan on 05/08/2020

Joe is amazing, THE best car buying experience every Nigel, and Anita were a pleasure to work with I will continue to buy all our cars here

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
sales Rating

Truly outstanding

by Scottwilldo on 05/29/2019

Everyone I came in contact with was professional and effective. The facility is magnificent and the process super smooth and convenient. It couldn't be better.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
service Rating

60,000 mile checkup

by fayjjy1 on 05/08/2019

Received wonderful attention today. Staff polite and punctual. Loaner car was easy to acquire.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
sales Rating

Smooth purchase of my first Lexus

by ViperHS on 03/28/2019

First Lexus purchase couldn't have been smoother. Felt like I was welcomed and valued as a customer. Love my new RX350L. Walter very pleasant and accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
service Rating

Tell all of your friends ...

by Jabernard1 on 02/13/2019

Can't think of one reason not to have your car serviced at Ira Lexus of Manchester! They are knowledgeable, fast and thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
sales Rating

Quick and Easy

by RD on 02/05/2019

Easiest car purchase ever! Atmosphere was relaxing. Walter was great! Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
sales Rating

Trust Josh and the Team

by rx350_f_sport on 01/16/2019

I've dealt with Acura dealerships, multiple Lexus dealerships, Toyota dealerships and the honesty and quality of work that I get from Josh and the team is the reason I will stay with Lexus. I recommend them for services on new cars and old cars alike; they cared for my Lexus RX350 (and oh, am I picky) from 50k mikes to over 100k miles and Josh is the reason I will buy another Lexus - because I can trust him and the Ira team to keep it perfect at the lowest possible cost. Friendly and flexible, the nicest experience in return for paying pesky but necessary maintenance costs for my vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
service Rating

NX 300H service 10,000 miles

by msteinberg on 11/03/2018

IRA Lexus makes it really easy for you. We also had a car to use for the 2 hour service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
sales Rating

First service on my 2018 Rx 350

by Sportsmom on 10/20/2018

This was the first service on my 2018 Rx 350. Everyone was quite helpful and informative. My only concern would be the length of time it took and if they over book service appts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Lynnsaint on 10/17/2018

Service advisor Laurie was amazing. She went way above and beyond to take care of my needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
sales Rating

Class Act All Around

by rcshn39 on 10/09/2018

I've done five scheduled maintenance appointments with Ira Lexus Manchester. Always a very short wait at most 5-10 minutes. Always with a loaner (I'm 50 miles away). Excellent service. Caught several problems before they were really problems. Never forget anything. Best wax and interior cleaning I've ever had on any car. Thanks especially to Barry, Kevin, and Dawn.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
service Rating

100,000 Mile Tuneup RX350 F Sport

by RX350_F_Sport on 10/01/2018

Josh and the team at Lexus did an incredible job. I've had horror stories at other dealerships and these guys not only care but they know what they're doing. Great advice, great work, excellent customer care. Greg

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
sales Rating

Buying a 2018 Lexus Rx450h

by Cros8127 on 08/03/2018

Pleasent experience. Joe could not have treated me any better. Went out of his way to find me the car I wanted. I was in and out in 2 hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
sales Rating

Dyer raving review!!!

by MDyer285 on 07/31/2018

Lexus Bedford..top notch from management (Nigel) to advisors (Laurie Beauchemin)..these individuals go above and beyond to provide service they would expect themselves..not to mention the vehicle quality. Outstanding dealership..Matt Dyer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Service

by Raghed_IS300 on 07/08/2018

I've always had great customer service at Ira Lexus of Manchester. Kelli and Berry were very professional and helped me get my car serviced. I like how they give detailed report about the service of car. I couldn't ask for a better service! Thank you for all your help

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
sales Rating

Always the best !

by Carolwilbs on 06/08/2018

Have been a customer since I bought my very first LEXUS suv in 1996! The service department specifically my service advisor Laurie Beachemin has always taken been a pleasure to work with for all my service needs over the years with all my SUVs. Love my vehicles and love IRA LEXUS of Manchester!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience.

by MaryMerkley on 05/24/2018

Dealing with sales Agent Jeanne Mills was a wonderful experience! She was friendly, informative and very patient with us. I highly recommend her to anyone planning to purchase a Lexus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
sales Rating

Working with Emma

by LauraP1 on 12/30/2016

Highly recommend working with Emma Tolland. Buying a car is always a tedious process and needless to say sometimes takes hours. Working with Emma was easy, friendly and most importantly she was transparent and honest throughout the process. I recommend working with this dealership and Emma. Very happy with my new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
sales Rating

Respectful and Kind

by lindasgarden on 08/21/2015

I bought a used Toyota Camry SE from Joe Cardello (Sales). He worked hard to get me a great deal on the car. In addition Patrick Norton (F & I Manager) was friendly and sweet. My family was treated with respect as if we were buying a beautiful Lexus. When we picked up our car it was displayed inside their showroom floor garage. The car was being purchased for my 22 year old son. He was in awe of the presentation. He loves his car! I am very happy with this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
sales Rating

Ripped off...

by Troy42 on 03/15/2015

Mislead to believe that the old lease would be paid off and once I purchased a new lease found out 2 weeks later that they did not pay it off in full and stuck me with a $2,400 bill. Beware of this dealership making false promises to force deals...

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
sales Rating

Es 350

by Llopez9l on 01/31/2015

Lexus of manchester . It was one of my bests visits in a dealer they are the best want to say thank you to mohamed , he is a good sales man and very kind, my grandma, was so happy to meet him he is very kind , i give him a A+ ,and want to say thanks to lexus of Manchester you guys are the best😄

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Report it
