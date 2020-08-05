sales Rating

I've dealt with Acura dealerships, multiple Lexus dealerships, Toyota dealerships and the honesty and quality of work that I get from Josh and the team is the reason I will stay with Lexus. I recommend them for services on new cars and old cars alike; they cared for my Lexus RX350 (and oh, am I picky) from 50k mikes to over 100k miles and Josh is the reason I will buy another Lexus - because I can trust him and the Ira team to keep it perfect at the lowest possible cost. Friendly and flexible, the nicest experience in return for paying pesky but necessary maintenance costs for my vehicles. Read more