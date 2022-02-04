5 out of 5 stars service Rating

The service rep Laurie was terrific. Very accomodating and helpful. I would add though that I had called service in advance because I had a need to replace the attenae. It would have been helpful if that person would have told me that they have to LOOK at it first then decide if they can fix it. I was not prepared to take it somewhere else now for body work. I get it, but that little piece of information would have been helpful. Laurie told me that it is some 800 number in Texas outsourced so of course that person didn't care.