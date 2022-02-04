Customer Reviews of Ira Lexus of Manchester
Very pleasant and smooth process.
by 04/02/2022on
The sales and finance team were very helpful throughout the whole process. I was only available after work work so they stayed late to finish the paperwork and I was able to pick up my new car the next day. Communication was good with fast response. Very satisfied with my purchase. If you are in the market for a new Lexus, ask for Josh. He’s was awesome!
Service Rep terrific
by 04/08/2022on
The service rep Laurie was terrific. Very accomodating and helpful. I would add though that I had called service in advance because I had a need to replace the attenae. It would have been helpful if that person would have told me that they have to LOOK at it first then decide if they can fix it. I was not prepared to take it somewhere else now for body work. I get it, but that little piece of information would have been helpful. Laurie told me that it is some 800 number in Texas outsourced so of course that person didn't care.
Best Service
by 04/07/2022on
Incredible customer service. Helping us in a pinch and taking care of our issue in a reasonable amount of time and price.
Shocked at Lexus
by 04/07/2022on
I came in for an oil change. I was told that I needed almost $300.00 worth of service. When I agreed to that, I was then told I needed almost another $300.00 worth of service. My bill was 575.00. Shocked today.
1st rate service!
by 04/07/2022on
Extremely pleased with efficiency and quality of service. Joshua made the whole experience top-notch. Thank you. It is a pleasure to bring my vehicle to Ira Lexus of Manchester for service.
Wonderful Service Department
by 04/06/2022on
Love Lexus Service Department. Laurie is my service advisor and she does a great job. I highly recommend that you get your Lexus serviced here!
Oil change and tire rotation
by 04/06/2022on
Upon arrival the attendant noticed my inspection sticker was going to expire in a couple months and asked if I wanted to include it in todays service. I was also close to my next big 20,000 mile check up. They accommodated both at the same time. Allowing me a better work life balance. No nonsense and respectful of time. Love it
Always well taken care of!
by 04/06/2022on
Josh is outstanding, great at communicating complex things easily! I love working with him and always leave knowing my car is in tip top shape. Book your appointments with Josh, you won’t be disappointed!
Amazing
by 04/05/2022on
Everyone was prompt and efficient- and Bill the driver went over and above to have my car back to me before I left work.
Excellent service
by 04/03/2022on
Always feel welcomed and always properly advised on the service options I have. Excellent communication system and great customer service. I'm always processed on time and don't feel pressure for upsell.
Laurie B. Is great!
by 04/02/2022on
10k service-everyone who I interacted with today were very helpful-especially Laurie and the nice man at the valet.
Relaxing and fun experience
by 04/02/2022on
Ira Lexus of Bedford is a first class operation that really makes the car buying experience hassle free and fun. The relaxed low pressure style of the sales people is refreshing. They excel at every aspect of customer service as well. I highly recommend them!
60K service
by 04/02/2022on
Scheduling service is easy and I had an appointment tge following week. Barry is always there to greet you with a smile! Aaron walks you through the service and gives you a time to return; when you return you car is there waiting for you. My car is always clean, no dirty steering wheel or service station smell.
Best salesman ever!
by 04/02/2022on
I have bought several new cars and without a doubt, Jordan Towers was the best salesman I have ever worked with. He is incredibly knowledgeable about the Lexus’s he sells, but he also knows the competition. He is honest and it was an absolute pleasure working with him on my new car. I can’t recommend him highly enough- he is that good.
SUV fit for a Queen
by 04/01/2022on
When I was ready to buy my next SUV, I considered going on-line to purchase it; however, after careful consideration, I decided to go with a personal customer experience, such as Ira Lexus of Manchester. Since this was my first Lexus, Josh filled me in on all the nuances & positives of the vehicle, including staying after closing hours to make sure he answered all my questions. He was so helpful, patient, & prepared, & was even waiting for me outside when I arrived! Thank you for your honesty & all-around helpfulness! The dealer also detailed my pre-owned vehicle twice; it was literally cleaner than new! What an experience!
A great first time!
by 04/01/2022on
My first service went very smoothly. The check in person was very friendly and attentive. My service writer josh kept me informed of the service that was being provided and a solution was reached.
Fine cars fine service
by 03/31/2022on
Nice easy vehicle service intake. Comfortable waiting area with snacks & beverages. Car was ready within the time frame the service rep Shawn told me.
Perfect Service Team!
by 03/29/2022on
Josh, Barry, the whole team are polite, professional, courteous, the works.
First visit to Ira and experienced first class service from Aaron
by 03/29/2022on
Prompt and on time. All details well explained
Another great oil change
by 03/29/2022on
Once again I had a great oil change. Efficient friendly and thorough.
Amazing Service
by 03/28/2022on
These guys know how to treat a buyer. Attention to detail and what my needs were performed at a very level.
