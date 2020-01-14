Paragon Honda
Accord
by 01/14/2020on
Got a great deal on my accord thanks to Francisco. Also great customer service
amazing service
by 08/20/2019on
i bought my first car there, the experience was amazing, good service, free coffee :D...
the WORST EVER
by 05/15/2019on
I bought a car from Paragon honda. I completed EVERYTHING online. the purchase was complete. I was just waiting on delivery. They never delivered the car. Never gave an explanation. NEVER answered any of my follow up emails. They never refunded my money. Our deal was done...I was either scammed from the start or they sold the car to someone else. Either way its wrong...our deal was complete. i
If you are an out of state customer please stay away
by 03/30/2019on
If you are an Out Of State Customer or someone that care about any avenues of Quality Care or True Customer Service....Please Stay Away from Paragon Honda..... I have purchase a car over the phone from Paragon Honda/Acura and took care of all paperwork needed including insurance and arranged to drive the car back to my state after providing all needed documents. Upon arrival to the dealership and taking care of the paperwork and signing the purchase agreement,Â 1. I was told that i will not be able to drive the car back as the dealership is not going to give me a temporary plate. 2. I go outside and find the car sitting on a u-haul trailer, attached to my vehicle that i came in. And was instructed that "You need to secure the vehicle before you leave" . Which i dont know how to do. 3. I tried to seek help from the dealership and get assistance with the car from sales manager MURAD and was told "Your problem go deal with it". 4. Tried to reach sales manager PETER who was in charge of the sale over the phone but was not able to get him to come out and talk to me. 5. Tried to contact director of sales ROB PATEL, multiple times and he would reply with a text "CALL YOU IN 5" also that never happened. 6. After contactingÂ the office of the general manager/owner BRIAN BENSTOCK a technician came out and strapped the vehicle to the u-haul trailer. 7. A paper was drafted for me to sign that iam response for transporting the vehicle using this method and that paragon honda has nothing to do with it, which i refused to sign. Upon approaching the vehicle on the trailer, 1. The car was full of scratches and dents. 2. The car was filthy inside with all kinds of milk and coffee spills. 3. The car did not have car mats. 4. The car was supposed to be detailed inside and outside, that never happened. As the only thing to do at this point is drive the car back home, i did. Upon arriving home and taking the car off the trailer: 1. The car was completely out of gas, ZERO.... 2. I had to return the trailer to a u-haul center. 3. Was given a voucher to detail the car and fix other things to be honored at my local honda dealer, it turned out to be a "A BIG SCAM" as i was told by my local honda dealer. 4. I went to the registry to register the car and get plates, there was NO TITLE in the paperwork, and was told the tittle is in the office and it should of been with the paperwork "ooopppsss" 5. Contacted the general manager office again and explained that i need my title and was told that it will be fedexed overnight............as you read this ladies and gentleman iam still waiting for my Title. And i have all pictures and documents to backup this experience. Buyer Beware.......... Please Stay Away From Paragon Honda/Acura ..
Monica Rodriguez AMAZING!!!
by 02/21/2019on
Monica Rodriguez was a great help. She was very polite and was extremely efficient. She sent me a text message the morning that I went to Honda and that afternoon when I got there she welcomed me with a smile on her face. She made sure I left with a new car at a great price and a smile on my face. She is amazing to work with and I would recommend her if you are looking to purchase a car at Paragon Honda.
Very good service
by 11/10/2017on
Very good service from The sales representative (yamil). Good explanation of rates, I'm highly satisfied with the team service.
great sales team
by 09/17/2017on
They honored their posted promotions. I did get a bit confused from my initial phone call in terms of how the financing is broken down...but the numbers worked out as advertised. Very friendly team. They didn't try too hard to "upsell" me which I appreciated. I was there on a Saturday and there was a bit of a wait especially once I ordered the car (two hours to bring in from a remote area.) Sandwiches for clients was a very nice touch. Sales assistant was very kind to lend me her cell phone charger!
Very satisfied, great friendly staff.
by 05/30/2017on
First new car in the family, our salesman Randy Rodriguez took us to the warehouse, where Paragon Honda has more New cars and we chose the perfect one for us, the Honda Odyssey. Thank you guys, unbelievable experience. Cruz MM
Honda Civic 2015
by 05/02/2017on
Highly satisfied with the way they served my interest in the vehicle I wanted and they did a great job on helping me get approved for it my experience was great success
Great experience
by 04/28/2017on
Knowledgeable sales representative and a pleasure to work with. Randy made sure we were comfortable and has exactly what we were looking for in our new family vehicle.
1st time there but not going to be my last
by 04/27/2017on
Fernando Vasquez was my sales rep and he made me feel confident about my purchase. He was patient and very knowledgeable.
Accord EX 2017
by 04/26/2017on
The process was fast and simple. Everything was explained well to me. The tutorial of the feature of the car was very helpful.
Nothing but excellence
by 04/25/2017on
Everything was handled with professionalism. Mariano Valerio answered every question I had thoroughly. A friendly environment is always a great one. That is how I felt while being there. It felt like home.
Thank you !!
by 04/19/2017on
The staff was really attentive and helpful with all the doubt and questions I had. I came in the dealership intimidated and nervous not knowing what to expect and left happy with a new car thanks to the Honda staff.
My salesman was the best!
by 04/17/2017on
My Salesman was really nice courteous and paitience, not pushy. Ralph Rodriguez was very helpful in answering any question I had. Great experience.
Paragon Honda
by 04/15/2017on
This is my second time getting a car from Allister and my 4th car from paragon. They are as honest as can be and don't try to sell me something I do not need
Excellent Team!
by 04/15/2017on
Sales rep was knowledgeable about the vehicles and features and the finance advisor was clear in laying out my options to purchase.
Honda EXL
by 04/15/2017on
I like the fact that Paragon Honda was able to obtain the vehicle of my choice and the sales associate was professional.
Great experience
by 04/07/2017on
I enjoyed my entire experience and was extremely please with the customer service. I also appreciate how knowledgeable the staff was as well as patient when it came to all my inquiries.
horrible experience
by 04/07/2017on
I was promised a price for a car by an employee in paragon on the phone who told me to come in to buy the car. When I was there, sales person could not agree for this price. We had to go back and forth. They found out the person who called me is working for paragon, but she never showed up on that day. Why can't paragon keep the promise it made? And there are so many managers there in a small showroom but one one seems to be responsible? There is a invisible person called general manager who i was told by a sale person was not in. When I asked front desk customer service, she told me this man was in. I have to give this place one star because there is no negative star.
Thanks Paragon!
by 04/04/2017on
Everyone was super friendly and helpful. Mo and Mariano were great. We got the care and the car we wanted :)
