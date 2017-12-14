5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Last month i had the pleasure of working with mr phil dugo. I dont even know where to begin. From beginning to service was amazing. i got there kind of late and there was no attitudes or anything just how can i help you. I prepared myself to have cars shoved down my throat and a bunch of people hounding me to make a hasty purchase but i couldn't have been more wrong. Phil was more like a friend and delt with me one on one and took his time. there was no pressure or anything. You could tell that he just genuinely wanted me to be satisfied with my choice he gave me options but never tried to force me to change my mind. My credit is lets say less than perfect and he still fought to get me the lowest price possible. Overall i am extremely satisfied and look forward to working with him in the future. **the best part he took care of everything and i was in and out in under 2 hrs** Read more