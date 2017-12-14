Island Mazda
Customer Reviews of Island Mazda
Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring
by 12/14/2017on
Freddy Bosco is s great salesman. Very informative and knowledgeable. He guided me through my first lease process with clarity and ease. Im very happy, thank you Island Mazda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 02/11/2017on
Last month i had the pleasure of working with mr phil dugo. I dont even know where to begin. From beginning to service was amazing. i got there kind of late and there was no attitudes or anything just how can i help you. I prepared myself to have cars shoved down my throat and a bunch of people hounding me to make a hasty purchase but i couldn't have been more wrong. Phil was more like a friend and delt with me one on one and took his time. there was no pressure or anything. You could tell that he just genuinely wanted me to be satisfied with my choice he gave me options but never tried to force me to change my mind. My credit is lets say less than perfect and he still fought to get me the lowest price possible. Overall i am extremely satisfied and look forward to working with him in the future. **the best part he took care of everything and i was in and out in under 2 hrs**
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
CX-5 lease
by 12/23/2016on
Fantastic service on all fronts. From vehicle research to price discovery, paperwork and car preparation - excellent delivery. Big thanks to Mike and team for Super smooth experience!
Recent 2017 Mazda3 iSport Hatchback Purchase
by 11/27/2016on
Phil Dugo was great! He gave us a zero pressure, no hassle experience buying our new car. He was always accessible. When we had a question, even when the dealership was busy, he made sure to return the phone call by the end of the day. Steve was also very helpful in the finance department. We got a great deal with the coverage we wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Make it Mazda
by 11/06/2016on
Matt Ferrara, Mike Daniell and Steve Chandler!!! They were all wonderful; extremely knowledgeable and informative and answered all my questions and helped to make my purchase a very pleasurable and worry-free experience. I would tell anyone interested in buying a Mazda, run, do not walk to Island Mazda. As I say, they were all terrific and it was a pleasure doing business with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 10/28/2016on
The entire experience was very quick and efficient and Michael Daniell made the process painless. Car is wonderful and my son loves it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Love my new mazda3!
by 10/22/2016on
I enjoyed the staff and how attentive they were. I also really appreciated the late store hours, which accommodates to those with a late work schedule (like me).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Mazda Staten Island
by 10/17/2016on
The whole purchasing experience from start to finish was easier than any car purchase I've ever made. My sales rep Kimberly was wonderful. She took the time to understand my need and concerns and helped me make the best decision. The finance rep, Steve was also great. He was personable and informative and assisted me with decision making as well. I absolutely LOVE my new Mazda 3!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Island Mazda Lease
by 09/01/2016on
My salesman Mike was incredibly patient. Knowing that he makes commission off of his sales I was a bit weary but he wasn't pushy whatsoever and did his best to work with me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This place is a joke
by 08/30/2016on
Spam with generic emails, never return calls and lie about their inventory. Wonder how many of the favorable reviews are actually real.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Experience at Island Mazda
by 08/25/2016on
The help received by all employees at Island Mazda was like no other. From initial contact they were willing to take their time and answer all the questions and concerns I had. Phil Dugo was a great help and made my experience much more worth while. Phil was an excellent sales person who saw from my perspective what I wanted and needed in a vehicle. Phil was truly a great help and an exemplary employee of Island Mazda
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
First new car
by 08/21/2016on
Friendly, helpful, answered my (sometimes stupid) questions. Loved that there was a kid play area so I could focus on the card. Great experience. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Hipko Review
by 08/21/2016on
Very pleasant and professional. Kimberly was wonderful to deal with. Took great care us. Our finance person was also made our visit and purchase a good experience. We are from Jersey so they made it worth the trip!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience at Mazda
by 08/17/2016on
We were very impressed with our sales rep, Kimberly. Our past experiences with Mazda have not always been positive, so much so that our last purchase was done through Sansone. Knowing Island Auto Group was new we returned and couldn't have been happier. Kimberly was terrific-she knew every question we asked regarding the car we purchased, understood our price point and made the purchase 'enjoyable'. It's been a long time since we can state buying a car was 'enjoyable'. We will return when our next 2 upcoming Mazda leases expires and we have already passed the word how impressed we were with Kimberly and Island Auto.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Island Mazda made me happy
by 08/12/2016on
Going to island Mazda was a great decision. They were able to match a quote that I received from a leasing agency and also gave me an upgrade for the same price. I was very happy and I love the car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Island Mazda Dealer Awesome Experience!!!
by 08/11/2016on
I had a very pleasant, stress free and enjoyable experience when I visited your dealer. Both Mike G (sales representative) and Joe G (Manager) went above and beyond to make sure they provided me with excellent service. As a customer I must say that based on my experience I will most definetely recommend this place to anyone who's in search of a car dealer that offers not only good vehicles but also great service from their staff and a pressure free trustworthy environment. Thank you Island Mazda for your outstanding Service! You've Got yourself a customer for Life!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My new car
by 08/08/2016on
Efficiency , no haggling ..good deal ,good product..am a three time custonter at this dealerrship..that in and of itself should speak volumes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Island Mazda
by 07/31/2016on
I had an excellent experience with Island Mazda. Mike Daniell was knowledgeable and helpful from start to finish throughout the process. My husband and I will recommend Mike to anyone we know wanting to buy a car. The general manager, Matthew Ferrara was a pleasure to work with and we will definitely buy from him again when looking to make another purchase. Thank you for a wonderful and positive experience. We highly recommend Island Mazda to anyone searching for a car. The staff was terrific and we are thrilled with our new Mazda CX-5. Edward & AnnMarie Dayton
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 07/31/2016on
Phil and Michael was great, I definitely recommend them if you are thinking about buying a new car or exploring option.
Incredible Customer Service
by 07/26/2016on
My sales consultant Phil Dugo was excellent. He is honest, friendly, accommodating, and delivered extraordinary customer service. I would definitely buy another car from him and recommend him to anyone looking for a new or used car. His personality and good spirit has a positive impact on the dealership. Thank you again, Phil. Also would like to mention the excellent customer service provided from Stephen Chandler, Business Manager and Matt, Manager. They were very friendly and honest. Thank you all for making this a wonderful buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Couldn't be happier with the service
by 07/12/2016on
Phil Joe and Steve all made us feel comfortable. It wasn't a hassle, I got everything I wanted for a great price. I always think car salesmen are lying to me but I feel like I got a reasonable deal and they were very helpful. They are very friendly and I felt like I was in good hands. Thanks guys, I absolutely love my new car!
1 Comments