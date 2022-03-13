5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First of all we all know how we hate buying or leasing a car. So I will say this was my first awesome experience doing so. I first walked in on a cold windy day into the dealership. There were 5 salesman waiting at the front . I walked in with my daughter and they all greeted us.Here comes one of the nicest people that I dealt with in 30 yrs buying or leasing a car. His name is ANDRE AUON. I’m using capitalization on his name because of the respect I have for him. We introduce ourselves to each other. He leads me over to his desk and we begin the negotiations. Knowing that somehow I’m going to get screwed we proceeded.I will say it did not end up like that at all. We were going back-and-forth him coming and going talking to the Financial manager on how he could meet my needs. Probably about 20 minutes of this coming back and forth he said this is the best price you’ll get. Knowing me I said there must be a catch. He turned around to be at that point and said. Please put down a deposit of $500 go to another dealer and if I’m lying I will refund your money back immediately. Guess what that’s what I did. Went to a dealership in Brooklyn same thing sitting down negotiating. When I gave the price and what I was getting the manager said. If you can get that deal get it now before it disappears. Guess what we did we leased out a car from this Honda dealership in Staten Island. So I give full Thanks to ANDRE AUON and the crew for going OUT of there way to making this one of the BEST experiences I had leasing a car. Read more