Smithtown Acura
Customer Reviews of Smithtown Acura
Great experience
by 03/09/2022on
It was a pleasure dealing with John the salesman. He was honest and straight forward. Karen in finance was also a pleasure to deal with. If you're in the market for an Acura, definitely go to Smithtown Acura. They're great
Great experience
by 03/09/2022on
It was a pleasure dealing with John the salesman. He was honest and straight forward. Karen in finance was also a pleasure to deal with. If you're in the market for an Acura, definitely go to Smithtown Acura. They're great
Smooth transition
by 03/03/2022on
John was great! He was very helpful and got me the best deal. This is my third lease with Acura. The process was quick and easy. Highly recommended.
3rd time customer
by 03/02/2022on
This was our 3rd time leasing with Smithtown Acura and dealing with John. John is always very professional, honest, trustworthy and helpful. We did not feel pressured and he makes the process easy. We have always been happy with our past RDX’s and are looking forward to the using the updated technology in our 2022 RDX.
Brian Boder Leases a Car
by 03/01/2022on
John was amazing. The best experience I have ever had when leasing a car. Thank you for being efficient but thorough.
Wow! Exceptional Experience First Class!
by 02/23/2022on
Amazing experience! It was Quick, no pressure, didn’t feel rushed, no games, negotiated price was final with no last minute changes. The overall process couldn’t have been better. Very trustworthy dealership and salesman Brian Gore was an absolute pleasure to work with. Exceptional communication throughout the process and couldn’t have felt more comfortable that we were in good hands with Brian Gore. He is first class all the way! I will absolutely recommend this dealership and Brian to all! Thank you again for everything and looking forward to our next purchase!
Love my new car
by 02/09/2022on
Bryan Rowland was great. He was informative, assisted me with all my questions and showed true professionalism. Thanks again for the amazing car!
Great Price and Easy Transition
by 02/01/2022on
I have purchased 5 cars from John at Smithtown Acura. John makes the whole process easy with a great price!
Grateful
by 01/20/2022on
John was very accommodating and efficient; communication was timely and clear. Thanks so much~
Repeat Customer
by 01/15/2022on
Am repeat customer due to John Schepp and quality of vehicles. John is professional, knowledgeable and honest to work with.
Great experience
by 01/15/2022on
Greg the sales manager and Brian the new car consultant were very professional, knowledgeable, and courteous. The process of buying my 2022 MDX was one of the smoothest I’ve ever experienced. I’d send my mother to them because I know they’d treat her life family.
Excellent straight forward service
by 01/12/2022on
Working with Anthony at Smithtown Acura was a breeze. He was incredibly helpful throughout the entire process. He carefully explained the buying process and answered all my questions. I highly recommend the team at Smithtown Acura!
Made it easy
by 01/04/2022on
John Schepp, made my leasing experience comfortable for me, I trusted his guidance through out the process. I was lucky to have dealt with him.
Getting a TLX was an EX idea
by 12/02/2021on
Brian was an excellent sales rep. My husband bought his MDX at Smithtown Acura and was very satisfied. He especially likes the professional and friendly service department. I love my TLX Advance model!
Anthony was a great sales person!
by 12/01/2021on
Picked up my MDX on Monday and had a great experience. Truck was ready Anthony explained everything. And I left very happy!!!
New vehicle purchase
by 12/01/2021on
John was extremely helpful and professional. I highly recommend this dealership. They made the car buying experience a pleasure
Three Leases Later & ALWAYS Happy!
by 11/25/2021on
I just picked up my third lease with Acura and I have to honestly say, John is a pleasure to work with every time. Even in time when money is a crunch, he always helps you see the positive in the situation. John also goes above and beyond to make sure you get what you’re looking for, making any doubts and concerns all worth while. I’m happy to be apart of the Acura family and that I have a “Lease Retention Manager” aka a person I trust and enjoy working with. Thank you for serving in the USMC, too!
Greatttt
by 11/23/2021on
Super easy to work with :)
Great Experience
by 11/19/2021on
Fast, easy and convenient experience!
Smithtown Acura is truly the best
by 11/13/2021on
We recently leased our 7th vehicle from Smithtown Acura. Anthony Verderosa, the Assistant Sales Manager is extremely knowledgeable, and diligent and provides the highest level of service to his customers. We could not be more thrilled with our purchase.
Great service
by 11/13/2021on
Anthony was super helpful and knowledgeable. He made the process extremely easy. Thank again!
Professional and Courteous!
by 11/01/2021on
I went to Smithtown Acura after having a not so great experience with another Acura dealership and boy, am I happy I did! Anthony was a very nice guy. He listened to what I wanted in my car. He offered me options and was not pushy; he was low key and helpful. His approach was not hurried or aggressive but patient. He was courteous and professional throughout the process. I will certainly refer to Anthony and bring my business back to him again in the future!