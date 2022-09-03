5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just picked up my third lease with Acura and I have to honestly say, John is a pleasure to work with every time. Even in time when money is a crunch, he always helps you see the positive in the situation. John also goes above and beyond to make sure you get what you’re looking for, making any doubts and concerns all worth while. I’m happy to be apart of the Acura family and that I have a “Lease Retention Manager” aka a person I trust and enjoy working with. Thank you for serving in the USMC, too! Read more