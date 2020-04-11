1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If I could give ZERO stars, I would...PLEASE take the time to read this review BEFORE you waste your time, money, and energy here. I am still MIND-BLOWN at the experience I had looking for a used car here...In the process of searching for a used vehicle, I found a used Nissan Rogue on their website. The next afternoon after finding the car on the website I went to this dealership with my fiance and his parents. We were able to spot the car in the lot upon arriving and began looking at it together. Immediately we noticed that the car, that looked in excellent condition on the website, had a considerable amount of scratches, chips, a broken door handle, and rot starting on the hood. Within minutes, a salesman met us at the car. When we asked for the price, he was unsure and had to go inside to check. Once he came back he said it was 2K more than listed on the website. When I brought that up to him, he said they just got this car in so it wasn’t in their database yet so he wasn't sure why the price was different online. I literally had to show him the picture I took of it on my phone because he was not aware of this listing. Despite the price difference and condition of the car, I decided to take it on a test run to see if it was worth the trouble. After the test drive, the salesman invited us inside to talk about the car. I expressed that this was over my price range and that I wouldn't have come to look at this if the website reflected the price they were telling us now. After much "typical salesman" back and forth and frustration, we left after they said they could not drop the price back to what was listed on their website. As we are pulling away the salesman literally RUNS to our car exclaiming that he spoke with his manager within the 30 seconds we were getting into the car and now they could work with us on the price...interesting. We go back inside, they agree to meet us at their online price. We are thrilled and thankful. We explain that we had a few more cars we were planning on looking at today down the road and that we would most likely be back on Tuesday if things worked out (a very normal thing to do when looking for a car). The salesman encouraged me to put down a $100 deposit to hold the car. We asked him a few times, for a bill of sale prior to doing this, but he dodged responding. Now realizing how much of a mistake this was, I ended up putting a deposit down on my credit card to hold the car anyway. The next day, two different dealers called me while I was working asking me about my intentions with buying the car. One salesman (a different one from the previous day) asked if I was still interested and I explained yes. Then the salesman from the previous day called me as well and asked me for my email so they could run my credit (ALL BEFORE GIVING ME A BILL OF SALE OR ME SIGNING ANYTHING). I did not fill out the credit information and went to the dealership the next day in hopes of purchasing the car. When I walked in, again the salesman put the credit paperwork in front of me without explaining what I was actually signing and still did not show me the bill of sale. Finally after asking multiple times, I get the bill of sale and there's close to a thousand dollars in hidden fees that could not be explained to us. It was interesting how the ending price was the amount they originally told us the car was when we first looked at it. They still found a way to get the price they wanted despite having it listed for almost 2K lower on their website. After debate and back-and-forth with the confused salesman, we asked to see a manager. This made the situation much, much worse and HE IS THE MAIN REASON I decided to take my business elsewhere. I am so frustrated that I lost his card because I specifically waited for it before I left. I know it was Steven (Jr.) and I believe the last name was Gomes. Instead of asking us how he could help us or ask us about our concerns, he sat down tense and visibly annoyed before the conversation even started and asked us what the issue was. As we explained ourselves, he consistently cut us off and argued with us. He was unprofessional, rude, and literally acted like a child having a temper tantrum. He told us that we were basically “stealing the car” at that price and insulted our budget. When asked about the hidden fees he was unable to answer what they were for or what the wording on the contract meant. He also threw his salesman under the bus and let him take the blame for everything. I specifically am leaving the salesman’s name out of this review because after this experience, I literally feel bad for how quick the managers are to throw their salesman or new employees under the bus. We ended up leaving after the manager claimed he felt like he was being “attacked.” I asked for my deposit back and they were not able to give it to me because their finance department was not there. The next day, I get a call from the salesman again thinking he was calling to discuss waiving some of the hidden fees or to apologize for last night but instead he tells me he really wants to find me a car but “I just don’t think that car is the one for you.” I asked, why would you say that? I really liked that car and felt like it was good for me. He then proceeds to say, “Well, that car actually was already sold two nights ago.” So… THE CAR THAT I WAS ABOUT THE BUY THE NIGHT BEFORE WAS ALREADY SOLD TO SOMEONE ELSE? I was beyond confused and baffled. I had a deposit on the car and was ready to sign for it hours earlier. The entire conversation we had with both the manager and salesman was either fake to get us to walk out on the car so they could get more money for it (we heard them saying how someone’s niece wanted to buy it) or they were literally actually oblivious and had no idea because the company is so unorganized. Anyway, I asked for my deposit back and was told the check would be cut that same day. Surprise, surprise the check was never cut. It has been almost officially a month and I finally received my deposit back. I had to call numerous times and was tossed from person to person to “deal” with this. I called the salesman I was working with first and he claimed he told accounting to cut the check weeks ago but they never did. Then I spoke to another person who told me that never happened and that they would do it. Then again, I didn’t hear back for another week so had to call again...still wasn’t done. Finally I spoke to yet another person, a manager this time, who told me the salesman was a “moron” because he never got the check cut (what a way to talk about your employees…). He proceeded to give me a refund via my credit card which I had asked to be done for a month now and was told it “was not possible” and had to be done via check. Before hanging up, the manager told me that the salesman messed up and the car actually WASN’T SOLD and that I could have bought it... I will never know what the truth is, nor do I care at this point. All I know is that it was bad experience after bad experience. I am APPALLED at how unorganized, unprofessional, rude, and dysfunctional this dealership is. PLEASE GO ELSEWHERE. Read more