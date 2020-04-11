Ford Lincoln of Smithtown
Customer Reviews of Ford Lincoln of Smithtown
Smithtown Lincoln
by 11/04/2020on
I will recommend this dealer to everyone i know. They are amazing and went above and beyond to help us. They are very accommodating and work very hard to make sure you leave happy! They are excellent! I can’t say enough about them! Joe and Anthony are the best!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best service
by 05/17/2021on
Brought my truck for service I was recive with a smile from the lot guys. The service advicer was super helpful and make feel good and trust then with my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service area
by 05/12/2021on
Disgusting service waiting area. Crappie old dirty furniture and flooring. No restrooms no water or other amenities. Reflects a less than caring attitude toward customers. Not acceptable when vehicles can cost upwards of 80k.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 02/13/2021on
Excellent service excellent staff couldn’t have had a better experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truck repair
by 01/18/2021on
Great job on the repair and I was always kept in the loop about what was going on with service cal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
APPALLED
by 01/08/2021on
If I could give ZERO stars, I would...PLEASE take the time to read this review BEFORE you waste your time, money, and energy here. I am still MIND-BLOWN at the experience I had looking for a used car here...In the process of searching for a used vehicle, I found a used Nissan Rogue on their website. The next afternoon after finding the car on the website I went to this dealership with my fiance and his parents. We were able to spot the car in the lot upon arriving and began looking at it together. Immediately we noticed that the car, that looked in excellent condition on the website, had a considerable amount of scratches, chips, a broken door handle, and rot starting on the hood. Within minutes, a salesman met us at the car. When we asked for the price, he was unsure and had to go inside to check. Once he came back he said it was 2K more than listed on the website. When I brought that up to him, he said they just got this car in so it wasn’t in their database yet so he wasn't sure why the price was different online. I literally had to show him the picture I took of it on my phone because he was not aware of this listing. Despite the price difference and condition of the car, I decided to take it on a test run to see if it was worth the trouble. After the test drive, the salesman invited us inside to talk about the car. I expressed that this was over my price range and that I wouldn't have come to look at this if the website reflected the price they were telling us now. After much "typical salesman" back and forth and frustration, we left after they said they could not drop the price back to what was listed on their website. As we are pulling away the salesman literally RUNS to our car exclaiming that he spoke with his manager within the 30 seconds we were getting into the car and now they could work with us on the price...interesting. We go back inside, they agree to meet us at their online price. We are thrilled and thankful. We explain that we had a few more cars we were planning on looking at today down the road and that we would most likely be back on Tuesday if things worked out (a very normal thing to do when looking for a car). The salesman encouraged me to put down a $100 deposit to hold the car. We asked him a few times, for a bill of sale prior to doing this, but he dodged responding. Now realizing how much of a mistake this was, I ended up putting a deposit down on my credit card to hold the car anyway. The next day, two different dealers called me while I was working asking me about my intentions with buying the car. One salesman (a different one from the previous day) asked if I was still interested and I explained yes. Then the salesman from the previous day called me as well and asked me for my email so they could run my credit (ALL BEFORE GIVING ME A BILL OF SALE OR ME SIGNING ANYTHING). I did not fill out the credit information and went to the dealership the next day in hopes of purchasing the car. When I walked in, again the salesman put the credit paperwork in front of me without explaining what I was actually signing and still did not show me the bill of sale. Finally after asking multiple times, I get the bill of sale and there's close to a thousand dollars in hidden fees that could not be explained to us. It was interesting how the ending price was the amount they originally told us the car was when we first looked at it. They still found a way to get the price they wanted despite having it listed for almost 2K lower on their website. After debate and back-and-forth with the confused salesman, we asked to see a manager. This made the situation much, much worse and HE IS THE MAIN REASON I decided to take my business elsewhere. I am so frustrated that I lost his card because I specifically waited for it before I left. I know it was Steven (Jr.) and I believe the last name was Gomes. Instead of asking us how he could help us or ask us about our concerns, he sat down tense and visibly annoyed before the conversation even started and asked us what the issue was. As we explained ourselves, he consistently cut us off and argued with us. He was unprofessional, rude, and literally acted like a child having a temper tantrum. He told us that we were basically “stealing the car” at that price and insulted our budget. When asked about the hidden fees he was unable to answer what they were for or what the wording on the contract meant. He also threw his salesman under the bus and let him take the blame for everything. I specifically am leaving the salesman’s name out of this review because after this experience, I literally feel bad for how quick the managers are to throw their salesman or new employees under the bus. We ended up leaving after the manager claimed he felt like he was being “attacked.” I asked for my deposit back and they were not able to give it to me because their finance department was not there. The next day, I get a call from the salesman again thinking he was calling to discuss waiving some of the hidden fees or to apologize for last night but instead he tells me he really wants to find me a car but “I just don’t think that car is the one for you.” I asked, why would you say that? I really liked that car and felt like it was good for me. He then proceeds to say, “Well, that car actually was already sold two nights ago.” So… THE CAR THAT I WAS ABOUT THE BUY THE NIGHT BEFORE WAS ALREADY SOLD TO SOMEONE ELSE? I was beyond confused and baffled. I had a deposit on the car and was ready to sign for it hours earlier. The entire conversation we had with both the manager and salesman was either fake to get us to walk out on the car so they could get more money for it (we heard them saying how someone’s niece wanted to buy it) or they were literally actually oblivious and had no idea because the company is so unorganized. Anyway, I asked for my deposit back and was told the check would be cut that same day. Surprise, surprise the check was never cut. It has been almost officially a month and I finally received my deposit back. I had to call numerous times and was tossed from person to person to “deal” with this. I called the salesman I was working with first and he claimed he told accounting to cut the check weeks ago but they never did. Then I spoke to another person who told me that never happened and that they would do it. Then again, I didn’t hear back for another week so had to call again...still wasn’t done. Finally I spoke to yet another person, a manager this time, who told me the salesman was a “moron” because he never got the check cut (what a way to talk about your employees…). He proceeded to give me a refund via my credit card which I had asked to be done for a month now and was told it “was not possible” and had to be done via check. Before hanging up, the manager told me that the salesman messed up and the car actually WASN’T SOLD and that I could have bought it... I will never know what the truth is, nor do I care at this point. All I know is that it was bad experience after bad experience. I am APPALLED at how unorganized, unprofessional, rude, and dysfunctional this dealership is. PLEASE GO ELSEWHERE.
2014 FORD EDGE SERVICE
by 10/26/2020on
I am so pleased that you have provided me with the opportunity to sing the praises of the service manager James at Smithtown Ford. He bent over backwards to clear up a problem on my sun roof. It was only with his personal attention that i was able to see this problem properly repaired. Nothing short of amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Buying Experience
by 09/29/2020on
HIghly recommend. A truly pleasant experience beginning to end. Ask for Rocco!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Marie Salvietti
by 09/12/2020on
Arrived at 8:30AM which was my appt. Sat in the service area for at least two hours and finally was told that parts had to be ordered for the tire pressure monitoring system.Was told by the mechanic that it would take several hours to replace the part that he was ordering. I asked for a loner car since I was told that Lincoln lessees are entitled to a loaner car.This is my second lease and I have not received a loaner car. I was told that a loaner would be available on Oct 8 which is 4 weeks away.Meanwhile I ride around with a system that does not work yet I make my monthly payment. I contacted the Lincoln company and they had to intercede for me. I bring my car for the repair on Sept 21.Lincoln was able to get me a shuttle ride back to my home and pick me up when the car is readyFord of Smithtown never offered the shuttle service until Lincoln contacted them.I am notifying the dealer that my car must be ready at the end of that day.I refuse to discuss my medical apps to the dealer.iI have learned a valuable lesson with regard to this dealership. I have been sidetracked more than once and it will not happen again.My next lease will definitely be with another dealer. They have caused me much aggravation with their stories Amen
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Once again Great service
by 07/20/2020on
I am very pleased with the service that Jim at Smithtown Ford gave me. I brought my 2016 Explorer for a defect wit the paint on the hood. Jim was able to ensure me that he will take care of the issue but it could take a few days to get it approved and replaced. In a fair amount of time he called me and said that they replaced the hood and when I saw the car you could not tell that it was replaced. The paint matched correctly Great Job. Thanks Paul O
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst Dealer
by 05/13/2020on
Totally unwelcoming and unprofessional staffs. They make me almost 30 min waiting without nothing. The salesperson i met he was telling me that, “ i only can help you if you want to buy a car”. Top of that he also ask me $300 for nothing. Most importantly their price is higher then other dealers, at least couple of thousand. So if you’re a moneyman and you have plenty money to waste this is your Dealer.
Lincoln Aviator purchase Smithtown Lincoln
by 04/23/2020on
One of the easiest car purchase I’ve had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought a Rav 4
by 08/04/2018on
We really appreciated that the staff in every department was no-pressure and extremely knowledgeable. It was easily the best car buying experience I've ever had.
Acquired just want we wanted
by 08/03/2018on
Being able to work most things out with Steve Heinze over the phone and what seemed like a relatively short time getting things completed, very satisfactorily
Patrick busser
by 08/03/2018on
It was awesome. Nice people easy in and out transaction. Was one of the best dealerships I have been to
Great place to buy a car
by 08/03/2018on
Very easy to work with and everyone was extremely helpful throughout the entire sales process. I would definitely recommend to all of my friends and family.
Great Ford Dealership
by 05/07/2018on
Just a great experience all around. My car was fixed perfectly and the dealership customer service was excellent. I also appreciated the loaner vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!!
by 05/03/2018on
Kyle and Tony O. Of Smithtown Ford were wonderful. Kyle was kind and knowledgeable and Tony was very helpful and considerate. They made my experience pleasant and I’m very happy with my new Edge!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford of Smithtown
by 05/02/2018on
Friendly, professional and straightforward service. Excellent experience and the reason this is my second purchase from Smithtown Ford. Keep it up! I’ll be back when the time comes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent dealership, excellent experience
by 01/20/2018on
I just want to thank Darren and everyone at Ford Lincoln of Smithtown. I had a great experience here. The entire team treats their customers with courtesy, professionalism, and respect. Everyone is friendly and the incentives are real. Great job all around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
used red jeep wrangler.
by 10/11/2017on
recently bought a used 2016 red jeep wrangler. It had a bad shake in the front end, not normal for a 2016 vehicle. brought the truck in 2 days after i bought it and was told that there was nothing they could do. the truck had larger tires and a lift in it. The woman i dealt with was trying to tell me it was normal and made me feel like an idiot, like i wasnt supposed to know what i was talking about. i wouldnt bring my car back there for a damn thing. very rude and arrogant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes