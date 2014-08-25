Schultz Ford Lincoln
Special Order Gurus
by 08/25/2014on
Joe in sales was excellent in arranging my special order King Ranch back in 2012 and their service department is pretty great too.
Great Sales Experience
by 04/17/2013on
My salesperson, Edward, made the whole experience of buying m Fusion very easy and comfortable. He was very knowledgeable about the Fusion and its many features. Even though they didn't Have the color in stock, he found the exact car I wanted at another dealer. The whole process took a few hours and he worked with me every step of the way. I was very pleased with the sales support at Schultz Ford.
Schultz Ford Lincoln - F 150 STX Ext. Cab 4x4
by 04/15/2013on
I was looking to buy a 2013 Ford F150 and went to Schultz Ford Lincoln in Nanuet, NY. I was met at the door by salesperson Edward and he listened to me as I listed the options that I was interested in for my purchase. He found a vehicle was available in their considerable inventory that exactly met my requirements. I was given a fair trade-in for my old truck (2003 Chev. S-10) and great price on my new F-150. The knowledgeable sales staff were all extremely helpful and polite. They answered any questions and showed me where the service and parts departments were located for future service requirements. This was the most stressfree vehicle purchase I have ever had. I would recommend this dealer to everyone that would like to be treated with respect and receive a great deal from a full service dealership. I have told both friends and family to make this the first dealer to visit the next time they are ready to buy a vehicle. I'm sold on Schultz Ford Lincoln in Nanuet, NY.
