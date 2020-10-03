5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was in need of vehicle 2010 was introduce to Art Anuszkiewicz by my best friend who also purchase her vehicles at Middletown Honda. Since 2010, 2013 and just recently 2016 not once have I been disappointed. I enjoyed experience , never stressed and was given full attention to details. Transaction went smoothly each time when selecting vehicle. First two were Honda Accords great vehicles. Art Anuszkiewicz and Sean Curtin made sure that i got the best deal on my new CRV SE. My intention was to purchase CRV LX, but walking thru the lot saw SE ask Art to give me numbers to monthly payment. I thought would not be reasonable. Art and Sean got me an affordable payment. Everything was taken care for me smoothly quickly and professionally. All three visits since 2010 has been extremely pleasant and totally satisfying. If any of my friends or family in need of car then I certainly will recommend Middletown Honda. They treat their customer with the most respect and genuine humbleness. Thankyou Art Anuszkiewicz and Sean Curtin getting me best deal on my new car and care/professionalism you took to complete in timely manner. Am sure will be happy with my CRV. Read more