Grand Prix Subaru
Customer Reviews of Grand Prix Subaru
Excellent Experence from Start to finish
by 07/31/2020on
Today my husband and I picked up our 2020 Beautiful Green Subaru Forester and we couldnt be happier. The amazing people we delt with in the showroom at Grand Prix Subaru from start to finish were A+ in every area of Customer Service. We were treated so kindly as were all the other customers we saw in the showroom. I was teetering between a Honda and the Subaru (the Honda only because I had one prior) and yet when I came into this showroom was actaully shown this amazing SUV, what it has compared to the CRV then we test drove it , it was night and day. We had asked to not be bothered by calls due to my Chemo and not feeling well afterwards. All we got were a few emails telling us about updates on when our Forester would be ready for pickup and asking if we wanted new plates. They held up their end of the deal. No harrassing no issues or problems. All went so smoothly that within a week or so we were driving away with my new truck in the color I so wanted. The annoying guy at Honda had to be put in his place more than once to the point it reminded me of all our other experiences in buying cars over the years and I think that has stopped us from reaching out sooner. This dealership is so unique in its approach. Its truly one of a kind. In taking a tour of this facility, speaking to people in the back who have had thier trucks serviced there for years which was another thing we needed to feel out in our decision to buy or not to buy we found only happy customers. I have to say we are truly happy and to Jenna, Aggie, Aja, Stephanie, and Emma and all the behind the scenes people who helped make this all come together and happen thank you so much. Excellent SUV great handling, great pickup, beautiful looking SUV, interior is beautiful and front insutrument panel is awesome. Lots of extras we weren't expecting. ***Aggie (Agata Spina) is such a wonderful not only person but saleswoman. She is soft spoken but knows her stuff. She really wanted us to see the other trims that were out there and even though it was raining out the day we took the test drive she is out there running around the lot looking for the other trim packages not caring about "a little rain water" what a sweet funny young lady she is. We had not only an informative test drive with her but a fun one too. She has a great personality and we felt like we did with Jenna, like it was visiting with friends or family at Holiday time that you haven't seen in a while. **right upfront our Edmonds discount was discount from the amount of the sale.
Service review An excellent place to have on your side for all your auto ne
by 06/08/2021on
An excellent place to have on your side for all your auto needs. from new cars ( like my two were) to used cars which I considered once, to their service , they have the best cars, the best people and a beautiful building . My service advisor for my last two service visits was Danielle Forchelli, a friendly and experience professional with knowledge and helping demeanor, helping all along as of I was her only customer. I am very happy with Grand Prix and Danielle. I will visit soon again Michael Mihalos Garden city, NY
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not a good first impression
by 08/29/2020on
Came for my appt at 2:45pm to service area, not a welcoming place. Spoke to Nick who complained about taking last appt at 2:30 (when I made appt. I chose the option 2:45pm on Grand Prixx subaru online) then ?lauralee(a woman) asked if I got her message if I can come early. I told I did but I couldn’t so I am here now. Then nick called and said there will be a wait for 2 hours. He said they stop taking appts at 2:30pm and do not work Sunday. It seems since I bought my car from them and they offer free service I have to put up with their poor treatment of their customers and zero customer service. I am sure, there are dealerships that provide better service.
Way to go Joe Iucci
by 12/02/2018on
As long time Subaru owners, we know what we want when we go to a dealership. After an unsuccessful visit to another Long Island dealer we went to Grand Prix Subaru and were pleasantly surprised that they quickly got that we were serious buyers ready to make a deal. Joe Iucci was our salesman and it was fabulous working with him. He was pleasant and knowledgeable. More importantly he made no attempt to strong arm us into a purchase. He did his job with the utmost professionalism and we signed on the dotted line. Will definitely recommend him and the dealership to friends and family
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sub Par Service and Sales
by 02/16/2018on
Grand Prix has continued the status quo of the used car salesman way of doing things. Had a miserable experience when I originally bought my certified 2013 Subaru in December 2013. Long story about them trying to switch the interest rate and adding extra last minute fees. It eventually works out with a lot of wasted time sitting around the dealer. Jump to 4 years later . I had bought the Gold Plus extended warranty with the car. When purchasing the car I specifically asked about the warranty covering the upgraded aftermarket stereo that was in the car...yes, we cover it was the quick to reply sales manager answered. Bluetooth goes bad and I call to get service and loaner. Arrive Monday morning, no loaner. Reschedule and come two weeks later. Loaner there but Guess what, they say they dont cover the stereo. But you said you did, nope is the response. No offers on how to fix it. No offer on compromise. Nothing. Ask to speak to service manager. Clinton says he was aware and cant help me. I explain that I have about 50% of my experiences there not go well. Tell him I am looking for some type of solution to this as I am pretty sure the bad reviews will surely not look kindly upon them. He explains he does not take kindly to threats, so here we are. Clinton did say he would look into a solution, but I am not holding my breath two days later. I guess I learned a lesson of getting it writing. But yet another unfortunate situation of only caring about the sale and not the service. If you want sub par service, go to Grand Prix and ask for Clinton.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Positive experience
by 04/25/2017on
It was real pleasure dealing with Grand Prix Subaru. They break the stereotype of shady used car salesman, and the buying experience was as stress free as it could be possible when buying a car. They werent aggressive and let us look around a bit until we were ready for help. They never tried to upsell us, and were open and honest about the price. We ended up haggling a bit but they were very reasonable. We dealt with, Andre, Vinny, and Alice, and would highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership, great salesperson
by 03/02/2017on
My wife and I recently went into this dealership at the recommendation of a friend and were not disappointed. We were seen by kyle, a salesperson, almost immediately. Kyle took plenty of time with us going through different options of foresters that would best suit our interest. He was a great, honest salesperson who actually tries to help us out. Would definitely recommend this dealership and specifically him to anyone looking at a Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always good.....never an issue.
by 02/07/2017on
I have included my service rating in my sales review, so if anyone is interested, just go to the sales review section.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A pleasant experience
by 02/07/2017on
An auto dealership is an auto dealership, whatever that might mean to you. I had the pleasure to work for several years for a person who owned an outstanding VW dealership, as well as being the financial/management advisor for VW/Audi/Porsche group in the Northeast Region, so I got to see a range of dealers from the inside. That being said, I have found Grand Prix to be well above average in service, customer service in general, and now in sales. It became necessary for me to trade in my previous Subaru for internal mechanical reasons, and since all except my initial service in another state had been done at Grand Prix, I naturally started there. I was dealt with pleasantly and fairly by everyone.....Marie Marshall the sales person, Ray the finance/office manager, and on down the line.....and, needless to say, I purchased a brand new version of the same car I had been driving for four years. Overall, I would recommend Grand Prix to anyone looking to get into a Subaru, the hands down best choice in all-wheel drive personal vehicles. BTW.....I have also managed a business that I changed from a so-so getting by operation to a multi-million dollar concern, and I worked in customer service/sales for more than a decade, so I know what makes a business succesful - consistent customer satisfaction far outweighs simplistic bottom line attitudes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leased a WRX Limited
by 01/12/2017on
I recently leased a WRX and what I like is that this dealership actually let me test drive both the WRX and WRX - STI, which other dealerships said no to. They were able to see that I was a serious customer and not a racer-boy/teen. I had a good experience and would recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Now I have a car that I hate, thank you.
by 02/04/2016on
I have never bought a bad car in my life, but these guys saw me coming. The car is not performing. The tires showed dry rot after less than 6k miles. It sounds like the exhaust system is going, and the wiper blades. The car had 57K miles on it when I bought it and only 64k after almost a year and a half. Parts inside that were damaged and promised to replace when I purchased never happened. I would NEVER recommend this place to anyone and I am quite sure the glowing reviews are paid for.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Ignored
by 09/09/2015on
Went to Grand Prix Subaru this afternoon because I was very interested in leasing the 2016 Forrester 2.5i Limited with Nav. This was the one car that I really wanted to see (highly rated, safe, good value for the money, etc) and wanted someone experienced with the car to help me out (i.e a dealer). The only person in the empty (and I mean empty) showroom that was trying to help me out was the receptionist. She made a couple of overhead announcements but there were no takers. I went to help myself and look at the car myself and after I finished I noticed that one of the salesmen was there striking up a conversation with her. She asked him if he was available, he stated no and walked away as I approached. A total of 4 salesmen passed me by without one being available. This was about 1pm in the afternoon and the only customers was this elderly group that was being helped by one sales person. I took the snub as a sign that they didn't want my business and departed. This is the sign of a poorly run dealership. They really should change their business practices, or fire the salesmen that were working that afternoon. I will go to another dealership that is in the business of selling cars.
bravo!
by 09/04/2015on
all in can say is wow! everyone was wonderful (dan ross , ray (finance manager) & especially my salesperson - Jamie Borack. everything went well. no hidden charges or whatsoever. they gave me a good price for my 2016 WRX with lots of options included in the car. Jamie is wonderful, very professional & a sweet lady. i wish everysales person is like her (Honest, no drama, no BS, no pressure) she answered all my questions and replies quickly on emails. so if anyone is buying a new or used car (lease or financing) go to GRAND PRIX SUBARU and look for JAMIE BORACK. she is the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership!
by 07/16/2015on
Wonderful dealership. Kosta Margiotis helped a lot answering tons of questions we had. Very nice and friendly! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very professional in handling customers
by 07/16/2015on
My situation was well taken care by Dan. Would recommend for purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I Can't Recommend Them Highly Enough!
by 06/23/2015on
To be honest, I am always apprehensive going into a car dealership - the hard sells/bargaining/etc But working with Jamie and the rest of the team was phenomenal. Jamie was awesome to deal with, very knowledgeable and friendly, without being overbearing. As I haven't ever bought a new car, she took the time to explain all that I needed to know, as many times as I needed it explained (again)... Jayson in finance was also great, explaining several times the differences between the various available warranties (thanks Jayson!) I will definitely be recommending them to friends and family...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Grand Experience @ Grand Prix
by 06/16/2015on
1st make sure you ask for Jaime Borack. She is the most pleasant car salesperson I have ever dealt with. I just purchased my 2nd Forrester this month, because of the car being a great vehicle and the fact that Jaime made a usually stressful process has easy as can be. And by buying from Jaime you will then deal with Jason Schager a more pleasant and professional Finance person you will not meet. If you looking for a new Car.Go to Grand Prix Subaru and ask for jaime
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience in buying a car
by 04/19/2015on
Grand Prix Subaru was recommended by a friend and we are very grateful to that friend. The whole experience was wonderful. We were treated with courtesy and respect the minute we walked through the door. Our salesperson, Joe DelRossi, was very knowledgeable and answered all our questions. He was very patient with us and we felt completely comfortable and at ease with him. The manager, Vinny Ortolani, worked very hard to get us a great deal. We love our new Subaru and we feel that we purchased a beautiful, very safe car at a good value. We could not be more pleased. If you want great service and a great car, go to Grand Prix Subaru and ask for Joe!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Experience
by 03/13/2015on
Grand Prix Subaru was great. I came in early evening in a slushy day and suggested test driving a Forester. The salesman, Frank, said fine, it's perfect weather for it. As we test drove, he engaged me in conversation. He was totally friendly. When I hold him what colors I might be interested in, he suggested we go to the lot and look at the cars. He trudged through the snow to show me what he had. When we got back to the showroom I asked for his best price, saying I wasn't into running back and forth. Whoever gives me the best price gets the business. He certainly gave me a great price and a great trade in. The Sales Manager, Vinnie, joked around with me, answered all my questions with a smile on his face...and I can be 'obsessed' at times. When I called him the next day about something, he got the answer and returned my phone call quickly. I picked up my car today and again Frank was helpful. I have a good feeling about this transaction. How many of you can say that about buying a car? I highly recommend Grand Prix Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Experience
by 03/11/2015on
Thank you everybody who recommended Jamie. The moment I walked into the dealership I asked for Jamie and oh boy that decision was the best decision I made. She made the whole process wonderful. My previous experiences were awful. It was like pulling teeth. I also brought my brother in law to help me and this is the first time I heard my brother in law say it was a pleasant experience buying a car!
Great experience
by 02/08/2015on
I've been searching for a Subaru WRX with different dealerships. Joe DelRossi called me and told me he found the exact car I was looking for. I ran right over, the experience of buying my car went smoothly. Joe was down to earth, he did not push me into buying anything, which is important to me. He was concerned about how long it was taking and pushed things right along. I definitely recommend going into Grand Prix Subaru and asking for Joe. He's a great guy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
