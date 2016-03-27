Orange County BMW
X5 Diesel
by 03/27/2016on
Probably one of the best vehicles ever purchased at a very friendly and honest dealer. I dealt with Rob my sales guy, Peter his sales manager, and Kat, the BMW genius... All 3 were genuine, honest and eager to make the experience awesome. Would I buy again from here? Yes because my business was valued and I was treated awesome... A+ rating!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service was great
by 04/15/2015on
People are friendly. The service was great and Brian was very healpful and informative.
Service
by 04/02/2015on
Great people, great service. I ended up buying my second BMW from them because they gave me a better price than the others I dealt with before. No regrets😀
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW X1
by 04/01/2015on
Had a great experience at orange county BMW. Everyone is extremely nice and helpful. I will definitely be going back to them when my lease is up.
Buying a car
by 03/29/2015on
It took4 calls and an entire day before we were able to speak with a manager about buying a car and the options available to us. The contract paperwork was not filled out properly at the time of purchase. You must allow for extra time when dealing with this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great People! Grate Service! Both Sales and Service
by 03/29/2015on
I am not a fan of dealerships. I have had many bad experiences with dealerships in the past. However, Orange County BMW has restored my belief that there are some not only good but great dealerships like OC BMW. They are a great asset to the brand. I do hope they continue doing what they are doing! The chemistry is right!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brand New BMW x3
by 03/25/2015on
I loved the treatment of this dealer. They will go out of their way for their customers and that is how it should be. I loved my Sales Advocate, Harry Perez, he is absolutely great and very thorough. I felt confident with my car and satisfied with his assistance. My family was there on a busy day and they purchased lunch for us as we waited. There were drinks, coffee, hot chocolate, and water for their customers. I had wifi and complete control of the TV. I also met with my Freestyle super star, who works there, Soave aka Jeffrey Martinez. I absolutely recommend this dealer.
Perfect Everything
by 02/27/2015on
The whole process was very smooth, simple and easy. Great working with Christine, she is awesome at what she does. This is my second car from her and won't be my last.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Sales Experience
by 09/25/2014on
From the moment I walked in I felt very comfortable the entire sales experience was a much more pleasant one than any previous dealerships I have been to thank you Rob for taking such good care of me. And thank you Service Department for your professional and courteous treatment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Second car from Orange County
by 07/31/2014on
This is my second car from Orange County BMW. The dealership proved helpful in getting me a great deal on a new 528 and even helped after the sale was done with follow up issues. I would recommend this dealership to those looking to lease or buy their next BMW.
Excellent Sales Experience
by 05/12/2014on
Our experience at Orange County BMW is the best we had in over twenty years if owning BMW's. It starred with the great welcome and professional service we received by Semi O, general manager and continued all the way to our delivery by Mark F. The process of the sales experienceand delivery of our X3 is by far the best we have ever had. Mark is very professional and extremely knowledgeable. He covered all details thoroughly and also now we will continue to get the 'Navy' system because he made it interesting and fun. BMW would be wise to have all sales advisors trained at the level of knowledge and professionalism that Mark represents. We would give higher marks to Mark, if your rating system allowed.... A great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Worst new car experience ever
by 01/28/2014on
I found the car as a pre-owned vehicle. From start to finish they didn't care. Made an offer and had to call 3 times, had to sign paperwork 4 times becuase they keep doing it wrong. Called the general manager and he would never take the call or cal back
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I wasn't laughing
by 11/24/2008on
We were sent here by an on-line approver. We WERE approved! When we got to the dealer he almost laughed! Needless to say by the look on his face, he was stunned! Who was to blame here? Was I a jerk? Were to internet people that sent us there stoopid? Or was the BMW dealer double dealing and just looking for leads? Hard to call this one.
