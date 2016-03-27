Skip to main content
Orange County BMW

101 Maher Ln, Harriman, NY 10926
Sunday
closed
Monday
12:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Orange County BMW

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

X5 Diesel

by DieselX5 on 03/27/2016

Probably one of the best vehicles ever purchased at a very friendly and honest dealer. I dealt with Rob my sales guy, Peter his sales manager, and Kat, the BMW genius... All 3 were genuine, honest and eager to make the experience awesome. Would I buy again from here? Yes because my business was valued and I was treated awesome... A+ rating!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service was great

by SLx1 on 04/15/2015

People are friendly. The service was great and Brian was very healpful and informative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service

by dwa6 on 04/02/2015

Great people, great service. I ended up buying my second BMW from them because they gave me a better price than the others I dealt with before. No regrets&#128512;

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BMW X1

by megkirch on 04/01/2015

Had a great experience at orange county BMW. Everyone is extremely nice and helpful. I will definitely be going back to them when my lease is up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a car

by CarBuyer11110 on 03/29/2015

It took4 calls and an entire day before we were able to speak with a manager about buying a car and the options available to us. The contract paperwork was not filled out properly at the time of purchase. You must allow for extra time when dealing with this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great People! Grate Service! Both Sales and Service

by MKE6 on 03/29/2015

I am not a fan of dealerships. I have had many bad experiences with dealerships in the past. However, Orange County BMW has restored my belief that there are some not only good but great dealerships like OC BMW. They are a great asset to the brand. I do hope they continue doing what they are doing! The chemistry is right!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Brand New BMW x3

by VAcero1 on 03/25/2015

I loved the treatment of this dealer. They will go out of their way for their customers and that is how it should be. I loved my Sales Advocate, Harry Perez, he is absolutely great and very thorough. I felt confident with my car and satisfied with his assistance. My family was there on a busy day and they purchased lunch for us as we waited. There were drinks, coffee, hot chocolate, and water for their customers. I had wifi and complete control of the TV. I also met with my Freestyle super star, who works there, Soave aka Jeffrey Martinez. I absolutely recommend this dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Perfect Everything

by jojack1 on 02/27/2015

The whole process was very smooth, simple and easy. Great working with Christine, she is awesome at what she does. This is my second car from her and won't be my last.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales Experience

by gslovemycar on 09/25/2014

From the moment I walked in I felt very comfortable the entire sales experience was a much more pleasant one than any previous dealerships I have been to thank you Rob for taking such good care of me. And thank you Service Department for your professional and courteous treatment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Second car from Orange County

by nyc_bmw on 07/31/2014

This is my second car from Orange County BMW. The dealership proved helpful in getting me a great deal on a new 528 and even helped after the sale was done with follow up issues. I would recommend this dealership to those looking to lease or buy their next BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales Experience

by JonTee13 on 05/12/2014

Our experience at Orange County BMW is the best we had in over twenty years if owning BMW's. It starred with the great welcome and professional service we received by Semi O, general manager and continued all the way to our delivery by Mark F. The process of the sales experienceand delivery of our X3 is by far the best we have ever had. Mark is very professional and extremely knowledgeable. He covered all details thoroughly and also now we will continue to get the 'Navy' system because he made it interesting and fun. BMW would be wise to have all sales advisors trained at the level of knowledge and professionalism that Mark represents. We would give higher marks to Mark, if your rating system allowed.... A great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worst new car experience ever

by badcarplace on 01/28/2014

I found the car as a pre-owned vehicle. From start to finish they didn't care. Made an offer and had to call 3 times, had to sign paperwork 4 times becuase they keep doing it wrong. Called the general manager and he would never take the call or cal back

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

I wasn't laughing

by MrMagoo1949 on 11/24/2008

We were sent here by an on-line approver. We WERE approved! When we got to the dealer he almost laughed! Needless to say by the look on his face, he was stunned! Who was to blame here? Was I a jerk? Were to internet people that sent us there stoopid? Or was the BMW dealer double dealing and just looking for leads? Hard to call this one.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
