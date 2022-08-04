5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Junior at Toyota Autoland is the reason why they have been seeing me consistently for over 7 years and the reason why I will return. He is so pleasant and patient. I always feel like she has my best interest at mind, which is hard to find with this kind of partnership. Even if I am spending more money he is realistic with the safety and personal features I need. He makes sure the process is as quick and efficient as it could be. The rest of the staff is helpful and professional as well. You may not enjoy the time and paperwork but they make it bearable. Read more