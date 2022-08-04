Customer Reviews of Autoland Toyota
Love the car
by 04/08/2022on
Love my Camry and Kyla was a great rep
Great experience
by 04/05/2022on
Staff is friendly and not pushy. Everyone made this experience quick and painless from the salesman, finance, and manager. Definitely going to recommend Autoland to my Friends and Family
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Experience
by 02/18/2022on
Junior at Toyota Autoland is the reason why they have been seeing me consistently for over 7 years and the reason why I will return. He is so pleasant and patient. I always feel like she has my best interest at mind, which is hard to find with this kind of partnership. Even if I am spending more money he is realistic with the safety and personal features I need. He makes sure the process is as quick and efficient as it could be. The rest of the staff is helpful and professional as well. You may not enjoy the time and paperwork but they make it bearable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect deal
by 11/03/2021on
This was my first brand new car buying experience, it was a great experience,everything went great .
Best car dealership
by 08/25/2021on
Lawrence Valdez and Kayla made buying a new car a very easy and stress free experience.
Ehab Representative at Toyota is the Best
by 08/25/2021on
At Toyota Ehab is the best. I went in to the dealer to ask a question and I came out with the best suv on the market. I needed to replace my mini van with something that could handle the road and the snow season. This representative at Toyota is one of kind. Ehab is his name and he cares about each and everyone he encounters at the door of Toyota. If you need a car or truck assistant he is the one for you. I recommend Ehab to all!!!!
Toyota Truck
by 07/02/2021on
Truck purchase satisfactory and memorable with knowledgeable sales associate. Grateful to show vehicle features
Seamless Experience Superb Customer Service
by 06/26/2021on
Had the best experience purchasing my new Toyota Camry Hybrid at Toyota Autoland in Springfield, NJ. Staff were professional, knowledgable and truly a pleasure. I did not have to wait long to get wanted; the process from when I walked in the door until I left with the keys in my hand was all in the same day! Thank you, Toyota. I will be back for my next vehicle.
Happy Customer
by 05/11/2021on
I am very pleased with the services provided to me at Autoland, the time spent with the salesperson getting to know the different choices I had was what made me go ahead and purchase the car from him.
Autoland of Springfield Review
by 04/25/2021on
Jorge our sales person is always so helpful and patient. This is our second time working with Jorge Vargas. He always exceeds our expectations and again did not let us down, We came back when our first lease was up because AutoLand is a terrific dealership and we did not mind the hour drive. Thank you Autoland for the wonderful service.
Best new car shopping experience ever.
by 04/04/2021on
Buying a new car from Toyota Autoland is quick and painless. I was in and out in under 2 hrs. Lawrence and Kayla were terrific.
Great experience!
by 11/17/2019on
When we initially arrived no one approached me, until I asked for help. Quite unusual for a car dealer. Brian (salesperson) was outstanding throughout the entire experience. He was well spoken, answered every question and went the extra mile. Made me very comfortable at every moment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THE GANESH FAMILY
by 11/10/2019on
Melvin was a great help and excellent salesman. He give us 100% of his time, he was very kind and humble at all times. this is our 3rd car from Autoland. will highly recommend Melvin at anyone I know. excellent on all levels.
Second Toyota Purchase
by 10/15/2019on
I purchased a Toyota Camry Hybrid in 2014. Recently, I purchased the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The Camry has and still is a pleasant vehicle to own even with 213,000 miles. I purchased both vehicles from this dealership without any hassle. The salesperson, manager and finance manager are always very pleasant and easy to work with at Autoland on Rt 22.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service Experience
by 10/07/2019on
Dropped in to check an indicator light on my display indicating a low tire pressure situation. I was treated swiftly and professionally. In this Toyota Service Facility Professional, Courteous, and Efficient Service are always the norm!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Normal service
by 09/28/2019on
Always fair fast service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast & Efficient
by 09/15/2019on
Easy to schedule appointment; efficient service; very polite and professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service
by 09/12/2019on
The service advisor came to me right away when I got there and explained what would be done to the car for maintenance. After multi-point inspection, I was told what jobs need to be done for the next time. I decided to have it done this time for saving the trip. The bagel and coffee were available in the waiting area where TV was also available
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tacoma
by 09/07/2019on
Melvin Mathew was exceptional in answering questions about the vehicle and finding the right deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First service
by 09/06/2019on
Service was fast and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales person
by 08/26/2019on
2nd car leased..Ralph was my Salesman & he helped me with all aspects of my new vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
