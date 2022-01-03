Paul Miller Subaru
Customer Reviews of Paul Miller Subaru
like the Wilderness
by 03/01/2022on
They made a offer in Dec. and honored it for two months, while I considered other makes and models. I leased a 2014 outback there previously
Always great service at Paul Miller
by 03/30/2022on
Every interaction with Paul Miller Subaru has been positive. This time it was Jeff that took care of me. I feel they do their best to resolve whatever the issue is, and they do it in a fair honest way. I give my highest recommendation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unethical with no integrity
by 03/05/2022on
Be careful with Sharon C. and this dealership. Lack ethics and integrity and try to cover it up. Tried to do some bait and switch math (taking my VIP discount off of a lower dealer price and applying to a higher MSRP and then trying to justify it). Not what i expected as i had previously purchased an Outback from Paul Miller and my wife purchased a Porche Cayenne from Paul Miller Porche
like the Wilderness
by 03/01/2022on
They made a offer in Dec. and honored it for two months, while I considered other makes and models. I leased a 2014 outback there previously
Quick used car deal
by 02/06/2022on
Ingriham was my salesman and did a great job! I told him exactly what I was looking for in a used Subaru and he focused on showing me just as I asked. I would use him again
Very satisfied
by 02/01/2022on
Well run, nice people, knowledgeable techs. Pleasant sales process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Paul Miller is the place to go for your wheels.
by 01/25/2022on
Great service and honest with your repair. I wouldn’t take my car anywhere else. Leo, keep me up to date on my service and explained everything to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change service
by 01/16/2022on
As always a positive experience for an oil change. Erin provided excellent customer service. Friendly and detailed oriented.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Regular maintenence
by 12/17/2021on
Erin in the service department provided excellent service and information.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Service at 6 months
by 11/06/2021on
The person in service, Vanessa, was personable and efficient; I rate her excellent. I also went to the parts area to inquire about a part and found Dave to be very attentive and helpful. I spent some time around the service counter and found the people in service defined a car's needs and the associated cost and treated their customers well. Mine was a simple 6 month service and I had no significant issues with the vehicle. This dealership is not the closest to my home, but I will return as long as I continue to be respectfully treated and my maintenance issues are fairly addressed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Good Service
by 10/29/2021on
Everything taken care of within promised time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Service
by 10/29/2021on
My family and I have been long time Paul Miller customers. Throughout all that time we have services our cars at the dealership. This time however was exceptional even for their normally outstanding service. I had to bring my car in for a recall, a bigger scheduled service, a broken seat belt buckle, and a nail in a tire. Not only did Vanessa have a loaner ready for me the night before, but everything was handled in a day and ready when I came back to pick my car up. I was kept up to date and there were no surprises on the bill. Fast, friendly, and reliable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car
by 10/27/2021on
Deshawn was very informative with the process.
Service my forester
by 10/26/2021on
Got my car back within 1 hour washed and vacuum, thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service, as usual.
by 10/26/2021on
When I arrived for my appointment I gave my car and keys to an attendant, my service advisor was ready for me to complete the paperwork and I was given a loaner because the service would take several hours. When it was completed they called me and I drove back and picked up my car. It was done promptly, efficiently and professionally. Can't ask for more than that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Service
by 10/25/2021on
The service rep- Vanessa was exceptional, very polite, knowledgeable and has the best smile you can receive from a car dealership. She makes you feel welcome and will provide you with updates regarding to your vehicle’s service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Last Minute Success
by 10/23/2021on
I had been putting off getting new front wipers…what a mistake. Since I was also due for an oil change, I stopped one Friday late afternoon without an appointment and the outstanding service staff immediately assured me they had me covered. What a relief. In and out in under an hour, home in time for dinner. Thanks guys (gals)!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 10/20/2021on
Paul Miller Subaru has an excellent service staff which is courteous, reliable, and trustworthy. They provide a loaner car when the job will take more than an hour. And wash the car before returning it to the owner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and efficient
by 10/19/2021on
My service rep, Erin, was cordial and efficient. Would be pleased to work with her any time our Subie needs service. Problem was identified and work was completed in a single day. This was my first time dealing with Paul Miller Subaru service and I hope future dealings are as pleasant and efficient. PS: Work covered under warranty so I have no idea what the cost might be otherwise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 10/19/2021on
This dealership has been phenomenal! Love the vehicle, did my research and am so happy to be in one with such high safety ratings and awesome style. Staff are genuine and passionate about what they do and believe in their mission to keep people safe. Their service is top notch and communication is a priority.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great!
by 10/15/2021on
Service Advisor Frank was professional, diligent and accommodating. Cheryl who handled the loaner car was a pleasure to deal with. I highly recommend the service department personnel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Erin Moran Benitez
by 10/15/2021on
I want to let you know what a star you have in Erin! She is always friendly, extremely helpful, makes sure that the client is kept up to date with statuses, costs, etc. You are very fortunate to have Erin on the 'front lines' with the customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes