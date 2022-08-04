Customer Reviews of Burns Honda
Won’t shop anywhere else
by 04/08/2022on
Me and my family have been customers since as long as I can remember. I’ve leashes my 4th car with these guys. To be honest after my 3rd lease I didn’t have the greatest experience and was considering somewhere else to get a car. I usually deal with the same person but he’s been promoted so had to work with someone new. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to reach them by phone or via email. I even called and left messages with their front desk and no response. This time I got to work with an absolutely amazing representative. He made me remember why I chose to shop with burns Honda in the first place. The communication was great and although my car wasn’t available for 4 months he made sure that he updated me on my status every week. Shoutout to Ed Altman and if your looking for a representative or even a place to shop these guys will take care of you.
Won’t shop anywhere else
by 04/08/2022on
Me and my family have been customers since as long as I can remember. I’ve leashes my 4th car with these guys. To be honest after my 3rd lease I didn’t have the greatest experience and was considering somewhere else to get a car. I usually deal with the same person but he’s been promoted so had to work with someone new. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to reach them by phone or via email. I even called and left messages with their front desk and no response. This time I got to work with an absolutely amazing representative. He made me remember why I chose to shop with burns Honda in the first place. The communication was great and although my car wasn’t available for 4 months he made sure that he updated me on my status every week. Shoutout to Ed Altman and if your looking for a representative or even a place to shop these guys will take care of you.
Great Experience!
by 03/26/2022on
Thank you Ed Altman for yet again, another great experience with another Honda. We appreciate your hard work to try to get us the best deal possible.
Great Dealership
by 02/28/2022on
Fantastic and fair dealership. I have leased multiple Hondas from Burns and I will continue to go back. My sales person, Ed, is always so friendly and takes time to explain and go over everything. I feel like I’m more than just a sale. They also follow up to make sure everything is still to your satisfaction. It’s a great experience every time.
We will coming back for our next vehicle!
by 12/30/2021on
We had a great experience at Burns Honda, purchasing our new CR-V. The process of buying a car has been told with many horror stories, and none of them exist at Burns. The GM Jim was very warm and welcoming. We also had the pleasure of working with Ed as our salesman. Ed was incredibly nice and was low pressure on the sales. It felt more like having a conversation with a friend of the family than being sold a car. We understand why Ed has been working there so long. We will definitely be back for our next vehicle, and we will be asking for Ed again!
Happy Honda Pilot
by 11/10/2021on
I had a wonderful experience purchasing a used vehicle with low mileage. Ed Altman was very knowledgeable and thorough. Found the exact car I wanted in tip-top shape! Thank you for your hard work and time you spent helping me get the car I loved! I highly recommend this dealership.
Great service
by 09/16/2021on
I was so impressed with the fantastic service that Ed Altman and his team provided when purchasing my vehicle.
Straightforward sales process
by 03/31/2021on
I went to 5 dealers before making the decision to purchase from Burns. I told the salesperson, Ed Altman, that I didn't want to waste time haggling (especially during COVID), and HE LISTENED. As a woman, and after my experiences with the other dealers, I was pleasantly surprised. Ed wasn't pushy and he didn't rush through my questions, nor did he try to confuse me with the numbers. Burns let me take the vehicle on a test drive alone - not every dealership allowed this. Also, being able to communicate via email for part of my sales process was extremely convenient. It was a no-brainer to go with Burns because they had the best selection, price, and customer service.
Excellent service at Burns
by 03/17/2021on
Ed Altman provided professional and courtesy service while test-driving, negotiating, and closing on a new vehicle. We've used Burns Honda before, and they continue to set the standard for service in our area.
New HR-V Purchase
by 11/15/2020on
My overall experience with Burns Honda was great! I was extremely thankful for my salesman, Brian, who helped me find a car I could afford and I loved, without ever pushing me to go for something out of my price range. The staff was very friendly, knowledgeable and diligent to help me get everything squared away to have my new car. I would definitely recommend this dealership to anyone in the market for a Honda in the South Jersey area.
LOVE my 2020 Honda Civic Sport!!
by 05/29/2020on
Ed Altman and his entire staff that helped me was wonderful?? Very easy to deal with and they answered all of my questions. It was a great experience!
Thank you for helping us with our First Car!!
by 01/04/2020on
Ed Altman was referred by our aunt who is a regular customer in burns, they tried different sales agent but they only like Ed, that’s why she made sure that our agent will be Ed. He gave us the best deals, and really good discounts! Ed explain everything to us really well that we actually never have to question him with anything. Ed is a highly recommended agent in Burns Honda Marlton!
New CR-V
by 12/31/2019on
Ed at Burns is very knowledgeable and friendly. We told him what we wanted and what we could afford to pay. He got us a great deal and we drove away in less than 4 hours with my new CR-V.
My first Honda
by 03/09/2019on
I had a great experience at Burns Honda. I have worked with Charlie Lim whom I found to be effective, professional and overall incredibly helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at Burns Honda
by 01/02/2019on
I was looking for a deal on a 2018 Accord Sport 1.5T with a 6-speed manual late in December when I knew stock would be waning. I knew they wouldn't be many left, so I sent out some inquiries to local dealerships through TrueCar, or direct through deal websites. I had to deal with two bait-and-switches from two dealerships ("Oh, we just sold that car a half hour ago" ... yeah, OK) before I tried Burns Honda. I had no previous experience with this dealership, but my general awareness of it was positive. Everything that happened on my visit to the showroom following my Internet inquiry was top-shelf. The particular car I asked about was actually there, but I was quoted a fantastic price on it. It was a great place to begin the negotiating process, which, to be clear, did not last long. It was all up front, above board, and honest. Listen: There's always going to be some haggling as you get close to a deal. You want to get the best deal and the dealer wants to make some money on top of getting the car off the lot. It's somewhat adversarial by definition as you both try to get to where you think you got a "win." But this can be done in a respectful, honest way, and that's exactly what happened. Let me be clear, too - I was not in a good mood when I arrived there after being rooked into futile visits to the two other dealers, so I wasn't going to deal with any nonsense. But that was never an issue at Burns or with salesman Brian Hughes. I left with the Accord that night and I always felt like it was going to happen. I wanted to make the deal, so did they. They respected what I need to have happen, and we got it done with smiles on our faces. Nice. Financing guy was a pleasure to work with, too. I've been buying cars for almost 30 years, and this was about as pleasant all-around experience as I've had. So, I'd be quick to recommend this dealership to folks in South Jersey or the Philadelphia area, or even beyond. It was well worth my 45-minute trip.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealer !
by 12/30/2018on
Just get a new car from here. I have a great sales from Mr Charlie Lim &his team; he very kind & honest . Definitely recommend for my friends and family! Great experience !
Great buying experience...
by 12/27/2018on
Just bought our 3rd vehicle from Burns Honda. This was our 2nd time working with Sales Associate Ed Altman. Great experience both times. If I buy another Honda, I'll definitely return to Burns and hopefully work with Ed Altman again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellence service
by 12/21/2018on
Great sales service from one of sales person, his name Charlie Lim. I would recommend to every my family & friends to go to burns honda marlton NJ before going to other dealer honda. Tks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not excellent
by 12/18/2018on
My experience started by being emailed a quote with a very attractive price for the van I wanted to buy. At the dealer I was introduced to the salesman assigned to me based on the internet request for quote. I talked with him about my needs and he worked with me to determine the level of trim that would work for what I wanted in a van. The offer sheet was then presented-- it did not match the internet quote. When I brought this up it was explained to me that I didn't qualify for all of the discounts included in the quote (active military, recent college grad). This was disappointing but the price was lowered a bit after several back-and-forths with the manager. It was not lowered to the price of the original quote, but I expressed that I wanted the price to be down to the quoted price at least with my trade-in (I described the trade-in vehicle, mileage, condition, etc. and they noted the description). When I returned with the trade-in later that day, we began the appraisal process and completed more paperwork, and also looked at the van and some of the features. The appraisal sheet was offered to me. The offer was, to put it mildly, insulting. At this point I had been there about 4 hours-- if I hadn't already invested so much time, I would have walked away. I insisted on a higher value for the trade-in and was given a slightly higher value. I accepted the offer at this point. The van that was originally offered to me was "new" but had 140+ miles on it-- from test drives, or something else, I was told-- this van mysteriously had an issue with a window screen, and so I was given a van with 6 miles on it instead-- I wonder, would Burns have sold me a "new" van with 140+ miles on it? I then moved to the financial office and completed the finance work, then had a session with the salesman in the van to pair my phone, etc. I was left unsatisfied by Burns in this purchase-- from the beginning, I felt that the dealer was playing games with pricing. The quote that was presented to me was not a quote that they could honor, and at no point did they acknowledge that it was odd to give such a quote, nor did they do something in response. The trade-in process was completely embarrassing and insulting, and when I mentioned in the pricing discussion that I expected a certain amount on my trade-in-- detailing the condition and mileage at the time-- there was no indication that I could expect such a low offer; in fact, when I mentioned that I would need the price with the trade-in to be the price of the quote, I got nothing but head nods and a sense that we could make such a deal happen. All of this required close to 6 hours of time. Purchasing a new car is a lengthy process, but even compared to my previous experiences, 6 hours is excessive.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beat Dealership Ever!
by 07/07/2018on
Ronn Lewis is simply amazing! Burns Honda is just a fantastic dealership and every other dealer should operate how they do.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Honda Accord LX
by 04/19/2018on
Brian sold me my very first brand new car, a 2018 Honda Accord LX. The entire transaction from start to finish went very smooth. Brian was friendly and honest and helped me stay within my budget. He showed me all of the ins and outs of my new car, including the littlest details. I would definitely use Brian again for another purchase, no questions asked!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Burns Honda is one great dealership
by 03/18/2018on
Burns Honda is one great dealership. I recently purchased a 2018 Accord from Ronn Lewis. He did a great job, very patient and gave all his time to take care of us. The finance person provided a great service too. Sorry that I forgot his name. Together, they made the transaction easy. I would definitely buy another car from this dealership and certainly from Ronn.
When you bring your business to Burns Honda, you can rely on receiving honest, respectful service no matter what you're visiting for. We want to make you feel right at home so that you come back time and time again. With over 40 years of consistent ownership and a deep commitment to the community, we know a thing or two about assisting the New Jersey-area patrons we serve. Some customers have come back to buy five, 10, 20 or even 30 cars from us, so it's clear to see that our staff enjoys building long-lasting relationships with those in our community.
We do so by being there for our customers every step of the way during vehicle ownership; whenever your vehicle is in need of maintenance, you can trust the experts at our Honda service center serving Cherry Hill. When planning out your car-buying or -servicing experience, we hope you choose Burns Honda for all your automotive needs.