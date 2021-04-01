Barlow Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Barlow Buick GMC
Just a nail
by 01/04/2021on
I own a 2017 Corvette Sting Ray. One day I heard a tapping noise as I drove along a wall. I checked and sure enough A NAIL! Went to Good year, The manager says I will not touch it. The wheels and tires are not stock and he did not want to damage them. So I went to Barlow. The mechanic came out and said NO Problem.. They took it right in and took care of the problem. Thats Service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car-buying experience.
by 05/28/2016on
I did a lot of homework before making the decision to purchase my new 2016 GMC Terrain SLT and I had very high expectations for what I wanted to buy. When I arrived at Barlow, everyone was extremely welcoming. The manager, Zach, greeted me and personally introduced me to Sean in sales. Sean actually owns a GMC Terrain and was able to give me great insight. I had the complete opposite experience at the other dealerships I visited. After taking a look at the vehicle, I worked with Sean to find the exact vehicle that I wanted. Barlow did not have the exact vehicle on the lot, but was very willing to find one up to 300 miles away. I showed Sean the lowest prices I was able to find at other dealerships (and online) and he and Zach were able to get me an even better deal. They also got me better financing rates and offered me a very fair amount for my trade-in which sealed the deal for me. Two days later, they had my new Terrain ready for pick-up and it was beautiful. Sean worked with me in advance to get some details to make the paperwork go very quickly. I had the keys in my hand in a flash. Before leaving, Sean gave me an insightful tour of all of the handy features before sending me off with a huge smile on my face. I could not have asked for a better car-buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Struts/closer on rear door of 2011 Yukon Denali
by 05/17/2016on
I rolled in off the street with bad struts for the back door of my 2011 Yukon Denali. It was trouble shot and fixed at what I thought was a great price and I was on my way in under an hour. I was very grateful for the wonderful treatment I received at Barlow GMC on 5/13/2016. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and sales reps
by 04/19/2015on
As always, Jennifer Wilson and her "crew" were excellent. She seems to have a magic formula on how to treat customers and it infectious. You can't help but believe you are receiving the best possible service. I would also like to commend Matt Sullivan in sales. After hearing the potential cost of my repair, I was torn between trading in the vehicle (our 2nd car) and getting a used replacement. If that happened I would have had to forget purchasing a new vehicle in the near future. Matt analized the different scenarios and , as a result, we will be able to buy a new car as scheduled. A really nice man
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing dealership and family
by 03/20/2014on
Love this dealership and family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
my 05 Sierra is in great hands at Barlow.
by 02/19/2014on
I feel like my 05 Sierra is in great hands at Barlow. They keep it running like a new vehicle. They never try to sell me on unnecessary repairs. They get me in and out as quickly as they can. Every one is always very friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Barlow GMC of Manahawkin is GREAT
by 12/03/2013on
Every one was great to work with, no pressure made it very easy to do the deal. Our salesman Jamie was great and answered all our questions. best buying experience I've ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Barlow Makes It Easy!!
by 10/11/2013on
Had both of my GMC's in for scheduled service yesterday. Jen in the service dept is always a pleasure to deal with, makes sure all service concerns are taken care of if there are any. While waiting for one of the vehicles I ended up buying another truck from Jim in sales! Barlow makes it too easy!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
very satisified
by 06/09/2013on
we purchased our 2010 Acadia last year Memorial weekend and everyone from our salesman Jim P. to finance manager, Liz B. were great-when we test drove it and it was found to have a cracked steering column it was fixed and guaranteed and this didn't deter us from purchasing--they stood by the repair and then this current experience w/ a recent voluntary recall for prevention of a problem-which resulted in the problem occurring before we got into the dealer--resulted in them making the repair and complete satisfaction in our opinion--even w/ my car needing to be towed and day of inconvenience--Barlow Service Manager Jennifer was great-got me into a loaner as soon as she could and communicated w/ me about the status of my repair
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Barlow Buick GMC Manahawkin, NJ
by 05/25/2013on
Barlow GMC is a fantastic dealership. Although the dealership has all the resources of a large dealer the staff are very friendly and personable. Jim P. remembered me from a visit I had made seven months earlier and knew what I was looking for. He was very knowledgeable and extremely helpful. Zach T. was a great help and made things run smoothly. Elizabeth B. was efficient and did a great job closing the deal. Barlow GMC truly gives a "Family" feeling to their customers. This was an all around great experience in buying a new GMC truck!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection?
by 03/30/2010on
Asplundh B/P/GMC does not complete "Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection". I know its free but my vehicle needs 2 bottom ball joints, you can tell because the vehicle squeaks and cracks when turning the wheel and it rides rough. Also theres play in the steering, so I need 2 tie rod ends There is also play in the drive axles, so I need 2 drive axles. Its called "Complimentary" probably just to get you in there.
