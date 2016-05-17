2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The first time we went up there was no one available to help us. They had to look for someone. Seemed like they didn't want to sell a car. We waited, and then we did get a very nice salesman and he spent a good deal or time with us that day. We needed to make up our mind between 2 vehicles we were interested in. We said we would be back. When we came back we had an appointment and we were waiting for over half an hour. We were serious buyers! Our salesman was with someone else and when he came over he said that the person to look at our trade in was very backed up. He did apologize. Left us hanging. When he was finishing up with others he came and sat with us, and seemed not to remember all we had gone over last week. Again he got up to take care of someone who came in for a loaner car. After an hour we left. I don't think this is any way to treat customers. We wound up buying the vehicle we wanted at another dealer ship, for a better price and was in and out in a lot less time. Read more