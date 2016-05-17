Mahwah Ford
Customer Reviews of Mahwah Ford
Great no-hassle experience.
by 05/17/2016on
We had a great experience with our salesman, Rich Bennett, and Mahwah Ford. We got a good deal on a great used car with no hassle. These guys are honest brokers, and I would give them my business again.
Poor salesmanship
by 08/11/2011on
The first time we went up there was no one available to help us. They had to look for someone. Seemed like they didn't want to sell a car. We waited, and then we did get a very nice salesman and he spent a good deal or time with us that day. We needed to make up our mind between 2 vehicles we were interested in. We said we would be back. When we came back we had an appointment and we were waiting for over half an hour. We were serious buyers! Our salesman was with someone else and when he came over he said that the person to look at our trade in was very backed up. He did apologize. Left us hanging. When he was finishing up with others he came and sat with us, and seemed not to remember all we had gone over last week. Again he got up to take care of someone who came in for a loaner car. After an hour we left. I don't think this is any way to treat customers. We wound up buying the vehicle we wanted at another dealer ship, for a better price and was in and out in a lot less time.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Happy with Mahwah FORD/KIA
by 07/14/2011on
The place was pretty busy during my 2 trips to Mahwah Ford/KIA (and I thought that was a good sign). My overall experience was excellent! This is a family owned and operated dealership, and their commitment to customer service was evident to me. They had the car I wanted in stock and they sold it to me at the right price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Overall Experience. Great People, reasonable price!
by 01/24/2008on
When I first arrived there i was met by a showroom filled with desirable cars. I was then immediately confronted by a pleasant sales associate who offered assistance. When we got down to business and discussed what car I wanted, and the financing options they were very fair. They must have had about 150 used cars on their lot as well, which is more than enough for most people. Most of them were 2006-2007 fords, however there were also some other brand cars (i am assuming they are trade-ins). Also, they were very professional, it was a nice looking dealership, comfortable atmosphere. THEY DON'T PRESSURE YOU...which i found surprizing! GREAT DEALERSHIP, WILL DO BUSINESS AGAIN. A+++++++++