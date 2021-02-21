1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Short story: Shop around before trusting their prices and when getting an oil change, make sure they recalibrate the tire sensors after rotating your tires. Long story: I got a warning that my front left tire pressure was low. I went to an air pump and added air to the tire, however, according to the car, the PSI did not change. I wasn't sure if the low tire pressure was due to the huge drop in temperature so I figured I'd give it some time to see if the pressure went up. Hours later my PSI was the same. I checked my rear tire pressure to find out my left rear tire had an EXTREMELY high PSI. This means when I went for my oil change and they rotated my tires, they didn't recalibrate my sensors so it told me the wrong tire was losing pressure causing me to put air in the wrong tire. I took it to the dealership where they told me I needed a new tire. I asked them to put on my spare to and put the damaged tire in the trunk because I needed to figure out what to do, as the price they gave me for the tire was extremely high. They wanted to charge me $30 for looking at my tire and putting on my spare, which I explained was unfair because of the calibration error they made - TWICE. This was not the first time my tires hadn't been recalibrated. I needed to get a tire plugged prior to this and it was the same situation where my car told me the wrong tire. After mentioning that this was the second time this happened, I was told "I don't know if your car isn't taking the calibrations or if it's just human error". I explained that human error once can be looked past but twice is unacceptable when this is part of your job. He cut the $30 down to $15 which made the situation a little better. I shopped around for the tire and found that a lot of places have it cheaper than the dealership - no surprise there. I saw online that Schumacher has a price match guarantee so I called to confirm before wasting my time going there. I was told that I had to bring something IN WRITING from the place with the lower price with my vin number, the price, type and size of the tire and that they have it in stock. I explained that I found it online at Walmart and I could show them on the website and I was told that was unacceptable. So I'm supposed to go to Walmart and tell them I'm trying to price match a tire and that I need all of this info written down.. and on what?? They don't exactly have letterhead at customer service. That's also insane to have to go somewhere and ask for all of that information when you don't plan on buying from there. For that, I could just get the tire from them instead of price matching it to get it at Chevy! I have never heard of this type of price matching policy ANYWHERE! Needless to say, I got my tire elsewhere for $50 cheaper. Read more