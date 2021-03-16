Skip to main content
Bennett Chevrolet

6721 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bennett Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(44)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mew Corvette

by William on 03/16/2021

James Cho with Bennett Chevy did an excellent job helping me through my buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

44 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Eleanor on 05/02/2022

I would highly recommend for service work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by hickoryhick on 01/03/2022

Always happy with this Dealership service. Never a problem and they do what is needed.thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by graab47887 on 05/17/2021

I dropped the truck off at 830, They said it would take about 90 min..It was done in 60....Friendly service..The cost was reasonable considering the cost of synthetic oil..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

1 Comments

2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Still waiting

by Melvan201 on 07/05/2017

I took my car to Bennett chevy for my regular oil change in June 3rd and asked them to check out my muffler because there seemed to be a lot of vibration coming from it that I thought was unusual. My oil change was completed in a timely manor and was informed that I did need a new muffler because mine had pices inside that had come apart that shouldn't have. I was told it should come in within a week. Two weeks later June 19th I call to check on the status of my muffler and was told that it hadn't been ordered and that they would order it that day and it should be in within 2-3 days. Here it is JULY 5th and I STILL haven't been contacted by the dealer. I call and the service advisor isn't in. I would not recommend this dealer for there service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Routine Maint

by Hambone50 on 01/11/2017

As usually everything when as planned. Excellent Dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car buying experience!

by Fishergrl13 on 09/14/2016

The staff went above and beyond my expectations to get me in a wonderful car. They were extremely patient and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Three-peat customer

by jeffrasel on 05/10/2016

Made the deal work on my term three times running. Mark Hendricks is longtime manager that gets the deal done. Well oiled service operation. Long term employees at this store.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional and Courteous

by kenchevy on 04/08/2016

This was a very pleasant shopping experience. The staff is very professional and courteous to customers. They willingly answer all questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always on time and done right.

by hhrwakler on 03/21/2016

Fixed check engine problem fast and courteously, Will go to Bennett as long as I own the HHR.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

No Reservations

by HHRWakler on 01/27/2016

I had no reservation, yet techs repaired my HHR in an hour and had me on my way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service

by dumprdog on 10/06/2015

Review I set up my appointment & was taken into the shop immediately upon my arrival. Mark informed me of a few programming updates & one for the brakes & how long it would take to complete, he was right on the money with the time. My oil change & all service to my truck was done quickly & I was back on the road in very short order. It's rare that I have ever said that about any service department. Very pleased with my visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

chevy reaper 2014

by yamaha318 on 07/09/2015

awesome sales very pleased with the sales rep did everything she could to get me in my new truck

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dishonest and Incompetent

by WMD173 on 07/02/2015

Called to schedule a repair on my 2011 Suburban that I believed was under a recall (broken transmission dipstick tube). Mark took and verified my info, said they could help me and scheduled the appointment. I show up for the repair and now he tells me that the issue has already been fixed under the recall on my vehicle and that I am going to have to pay for it to be done again. This sounded strange to me...the recalled part has already been replaced and somehow managed to break again? Mark didn't think it was strange at all. I pressed him on this, telling him that I never brought it in for this to be repaired. I asked when it was repaired, could it have been done in conjunction with another service? He assures me, "This was fixed years ago" I once again try to find out the exact date of the supposed repair. Mark disappears for a few minutes and then returns with a different story...the repair was never done at all but the opportunity to have it fixed at no charge under the recall has expired so I have to pay for the repair anyway. Dishonest or incompetent, either way, I won't be going to Bennett for my new Suburban next year.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great to wok with

by flyinparts on 06/22/2015

Brought my 2015 Colorado in for warranty work. Working with Mark in the service center has been a good experience for my wife and I. The service department has taken very good care of us and are Colorado.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by K08215 on 05/29/2015

Great Customer service! Staff worked as a team and got me the best possible deal. Made it simple and eased my mind knowing everything was explained up front and was provided great support by all, highly recommenced!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by lecat on 04/16/2015

We had stopped by Bennetts to see their used cars and trade in our older minivan. Steve found a used Cruze that had just come in. It was ready for us that day! Everyone was very helpful, patient and attentive to our needs. We now own a shinny red Chevy Cruze that we all love!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quality Care

by flyinparts on 03/02/2015

OnStar module replaced on my 2015 truck. While replacing module a bad wire connection was found rather than just repair and finish the job they ordered a whole new wire kit to do the repair properly. Being Mechanically inclined myself I know this will save me headaches down the road. Great job and a thank you to service advisor Mark for keeping me informed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by Flyinparts on 01/30/2015

We have several new vehicles over the years. This was the easiest purchase, staff and the whole process was smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

spend your life waiting,

by done6 on 01/01/2015

do not go here unless absolutly necessary! make sure you have no plans all day. at least 8 hours to waste.... and they'll tell you its because you ask for to much...I only go here for service if i can't get it done elseware..I hate this place

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Process ended well

by robertt364 on 12/17/2014

Process went smoothly and all issues were resolved quickly and efficiently. A good experience overall.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
